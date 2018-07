There was sparkle and shine galore at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena this weekend as the annual GemWorld event celebrated its 52nd year. Over 60 retailers and wholesale dealers of gems and minerals set up tables and booths in the auditorium, showcasing beadwork, handmade jewelry, cut stones and more. GemWorld was, as always, hosted by the Gem & Mineral Society of Syracuse. With a tagline of “Earth’s past is our playground,” the group has been working in Central New York since 1951.