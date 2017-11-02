An Open Letter to New York State Congressional Representatives

New York State U.S. Senators

Charles E Schumer, Kirsten E. Gillibrand

Washington, D.C. 20510

New York State Congressional Delegation

Lee M. Zeldin, Pete King, Thomas Suozzi, Kathleen M. Rice, Gregory Meeks,

Grace Meng, Nydia Velazquez, Hakeem Jeffries, Yvette D. Clarke, Jerrold Nadler,

Daniel Donovan, Carolyn Maloney, Adriano Espaillat, Joseph Crowley,

Jose E. Serrano, Eliot Engel, Nita Lowey, Sean Patrick Maloney, John Faso,

Paul D. Tonko, Elise M. Stefanik, Claudia Tenney, Tom Reed, John M. Katko,

Louise Slaughter, Brian D. Higgins, Chris Collins

Washington, D.C. 20515

Dear New York State Congressional Representatives:

As a member of Congress you clearly have a grave obligation to help ensure the adequacy and effectiveness of America’s armed forces. It is in that connection I am writing you this open letter today.

On Nov. 14, 2004, numerous aviators and seaman from the USS Nimitz carrier battle group were witness to events that demonstrated beyond any reasonable doubt the existence of advanced airborne technologies far superior to anything America presently deploys.

We understand that the events of that day, as described in an online article by former naval aviator Paco Chierci, have since been independently confirmed by two former senior Pentagon officials, Christopher Mellon and Luis Elizondo, who have spoken directly to some of the pilots involved.

My only request is for you to seek a briefing from the Department of the Navy to ascertain the truth for yourself. This is a matter of great consequence and a small amount of due diligence on your behalf could prove crucial in revealing vital issues that warrant your attention and that of your colleagues and the American people.

Once you are able to confirm the veracity of these events, I trust you will pursue the matter to learn how many other similar events have occurred and what steps need to be taken to inform the American people and take appropriate steps to further reveal the nature of this technology and its origin.

Sincerely,

Cheryl Costa

Journalist,

Syracuse New Times

Special thanks to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) for authoring this letter and making it available to all of us.

All Americans who want the truth about the extremely advanced high performance vehicles that fly in the skies above our cities and homes are encouraged to download the MUFON letter and write to your U.S. senator and local congressional representative.

MUFON LETTER