Lifestyle A closer look at the pastel pizzazz of Pyrex vintage kitchenware (photos) By Michael Davis Posted on August 15, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments Pyrex collector Stephanie Neidl and her son Hunter. (Michael Davis/Syracuse New Times) Related Items:collections, hobby, photos, Pyrex, vintage Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you A Day with the Dead: A stroll through Oakwood Cemetery (photos) Pining For Pyrex: The craze around vintage kitchenware with a Corning connection Behind the wheel at the Brockway Museum in Cortland (photos)