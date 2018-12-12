News Journalists, aka ‘The Guardians,’ named Time’s Person of the Year (poll) By

Time magazine chose journalists – named “The Guardians” – to be their 2018 Person of the Year. In a series of four cover illustrations, the “War on Truth” theme shows Philippines-based editor Maria Ressa, jailed Burmese journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the staff of The Capital Gazette and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in October at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The reporters beat out Meghan Markle, Moon Jae-in, Christine Balsey Ford, Donald Trump and more for the honor.

“All despots live in fear of their people. To see genuine strength, look to the spaces where individuals dare to describe what’s going on in front of them,” the magazine stated, reflecting on the global state of the First Amendment right.

Do you agree with the choice? Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Create your own user feedback survey

Can’t see the survey? Click here to take it directly.