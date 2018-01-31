The Color Factory

Traveling to different cities is great, but what makes it special is experiencing something unique to the city! While in San Francisco I got to visit Color Factory back in October with a local buddy. The art scene has been changing lately allowing for for interaction from the public. Oh Happy Day is the company behind Color Factory and the concept is basically childhood nostalgia (think enormous light brights, balloons, ball bits, scratch and sniff walls, etc)!

