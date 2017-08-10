Mid-August Weekend Antics in CNY

Lifestyle

These upcoming CNY weekend events of Towpath Days, Scottish Games & Celtic Festival, meteor shower observations and more will keep you on the move.

Hello, again! Welcome to another edition of your weekly (abridged) CNY weekend events guide.

As you stare at the sky at the meteor showers, make a wish for an extension of summer and time to slow down just a little bit more. We’re breezing through the year, because we’re having fun.

Speaking of fun, let’s have a look-see at what’s going on this weekend. Syracuse Shakespeare Festival presents a play with big words, brawny men in kilts and spandex, the city’s first ever paranormal convention, a fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse and Camillus’ annual celebration of the Erie Canal.

Fulton Jazz Fest, 95X’s locals only music fest, Skaneateles Festival and other options will provide a diverse soundtrack.

Whatever you choose to do, have a great weekend!

 

Eclectic Excursions

Syracuse Shakespeare: As You Like It

Friday | 5:30 p.m.
Saturday | 5:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Thornden Park Amphitheater, Beech St. and Thornden Park Dr. | (315) 476-1835
When: Friday, Aug. 11 – Sunday, Aug. 13
Cost: Free, Pay what you will

Big Time Wrestling

Where: NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (877) 649-3599
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20-$50/advance, $25-$55/DOS, $75-$80/VIP

GiGi’s Playhouse 5K

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 228-7529
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $35/adult, $25/ages 12 and under, free/spectators, donations appreciated

SyraParaCon

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St. | (315) 422-7011
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: $15/advance, $20/door

 

Festivals

Fulton Jazz Fest

Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 5 p.m.
Saturday | 4 p.m.

 

Where: William Gilliard Dr., behind the War Memorial, Route 3, Fulton | (315) 760-5299
When: Thursday, Aug. 10 – Saturday, Aug. 12
Cost: Free

SkanFest

Thursday | Schubert & More8 p.m.
Friday | Go/Hear – Italy! | 7 p.m.
Saturday | Mozart Under the Stars at Anyela’s Vineyards | 8 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee St., Skaneateles | (315) 685-7418
When: Thursday, Aug. 10 – Saturday, Aug. 12
Cost: $25-$32/adults, $23-$30/seniors and students, free-$30/children under 13 | Mozart: $25/adults, seniors and students, free/ages 12 and under

 

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 463-8876
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m
Cost: $10/adults, $7/seniors, $4/ages 5 to 14, free/ages 4 and under

Towpath Days

Mule Skinner 5K at 9:30 a.m. | $15
Symphoria at 8 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Where: Camillus Erie Canal Park, 5750 Devoe Road, Camillus | (315) 479-5299
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 11 a.m. (festivities)
Cost: Free, $15/person 5K

Sterling Renaissance Festival

Final weekend

Where: 15385 Farden Road, Sterling | (800) 879-4446
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 – Sunday, Aug. 13 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $28/adult, $17/child, $48/two-day pass

95X Locals Only Fest

Where: Monirae’s, 688 Route 10, Pennellville | (315) 668-1248
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 – Sunday, Aug. 13 | noon
Cost: Free admission

 

Identified Flying Objects

Stargazing with CNY Observers

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 638-2519
When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 8 p.m.
Cost: Free with nature center admission

 

Star Party: Perseid Meteor Shower

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4001 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus | (315) 673-1350
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $6/members, $9/nonmembers

 

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Sheralyn Jeanne

Where: Hamilton Village Green on Broad St., rain at Colgate Inn, 1 Payne St., Hamilton | (315) 691-3550
When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

 

 

Funk Friday

Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

A to Z

When: Friday, Aug. 11 | 6 p.m.
Cost: Free

Barroom Philosophers, Our Friends Band and Natural Medicine

When: Friday, Aug. 11 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Big Mean Sound Machine

Plus Joe Driscoll

Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200
When: Friday, Aug. 11 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10

 

Music: National Acts

Bela Fleck & the Flecktones

Where: Smith Center for the Arts, 82 Seneca St., Geneva | (315) 781-5483
When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS

 

Buddy Guy

Plus Quinn Sullivan

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
When: Friday, Aug 11| 8 p.m.
Cost: $35, $45, $55, $75, $150

Peter Yarrow

Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550
When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $40/general, $35/members, $20/students and youth

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

On the road….

 

 

 

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night / Irish Night
Opponent: Connecticut Tigers
When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

 

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 84 degrees / 64 degrees
Conditions: Lookin’ A-OK.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: Little cloud piddle.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 64 degrees
Conditions: Evening thundershowers.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 78 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: Good. Great. Grand. Wonderful.

