Mid-August Weekend Antics in CNY

Eclectic Excursions

Syracuse Shakespeare: As You Like It

Friday | 5:30 p.m.

Saturday | 5:30 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Thornden Park Amphitheater, Beech St. and Thornden Park Dr. | (315) 476-1835

When: Friday, Aug. 11 – Sunday, Aug. 13

Cost: Free, Pay what you will

Big Time Wrestling

Where: NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (877) 649-3599

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20-$50/advance, $25-$55/DOS, $75-$80/VIP

GiGi’s Playhouse 5K



Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 228-7529

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $35/adult, $25/ages 12 and under, free/spectators, donations appreciated

SyraParaCon

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St. | (315) 422-7011

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $15/advance, $20/door

Festivals

Fulton Jazz Fest

Thursday | 7 p.m.

Friday | 5 p.m.

Saturday | 4 p.m.

Where: William Gilliard Dr., behind the War Memorial, Route 3, Fulton | (315) 760-5299

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 – Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free

SkanFest

Thursday | Schubert & More | 8 p.m.

Friday | Go/Hear – Italy! | 7 p.m.

Saturday | Mozart Under the Stars at Anyela’s Vineyards | 8 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee St., Skaneateles | (315) 685-7418

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 – Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $25-$32/adults, $23-$30/seniors and students, free-$30/children under 13 | Mozart: $25/adults, seniors and students, free/ages 12 and under

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 463-8876

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m

Cost: $10/adults, $7/seniors, $4/ages 5 to 14, free/ages 4 and under

Towpath Days

Mule Skinner 5K at 9:30 a.m. | $15

Symphoria at 8 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Where: Camillus Erie Canal Park, 5750 Devoe Road, Camillus | (315) 479-5299

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 11 a.m. (festivities)

Cost: Free, $15/person 5K

Sterling Renaissance Festival

Final weekend

Where: 15385 Farden Road, Sterling | (800) 879-4446

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 – Sunday, Aug. 13 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $28/adult, $17/child, $48/two-day pass

95X Locals Only Fest

Where: Monirae’s, 688 Route 10, Pennellville | (315) 668-1248

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 – Sunday, Aug. 13 | noon

Cost: Free admission

Identified Flying Objects

Stargazing with CNY Observers

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 638-2519

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 8 p.m.

Cost: Free with nature center admission

Star Party: Perseid Meteor Shower

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4001 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus | (315) 673-1350

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $6/members, $9/nonmembers

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Sheralyn Jeanne

Where: Hamilton Village Green on Broad St., rain at Colgate Inn, 1 Payne St., Hamilton | (315) 691-3550

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Funk Friday

Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

A to Z

When: Friday, Aug. 11 | 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Barroom Philosophers, Our Friends Band and Natural Medicine

When: Friday, Aug. 11 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Big Mean Sound Machine

Plus Joe Driscoll

Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200

When: Friday, Aug. 11 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10

Music: National Acts

Bela Fleck & the Flecktones

Where: Smith Center for the Arts, 82 Seneca St., Geneva | (315) 781-5483

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS

Buddy Guy

Plus Quinn Sullivan

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777

When: Friday, Aug 11| 8 p.m.

Cost: $35, $45, $55, $75, $150

Peter Yarrow

Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $40/general, $35/members, $20/students and youth

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

On the road….

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night / Irish Night

Opponent: Connecticut Tigers

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

THURSDAY

Temperature: 84 degrees / 64 degrees

Conditions: Lookin’ A-OK.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 65 degrees

Conditions: Little cloud piddle.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 64 degrees

Conditions: Evening thundershowers.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 78 degrees / 58 degrees

Conditions: Good. Great. Grand. Wonderful.

