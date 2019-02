It was a weekend of mushing for the Tug Hill Challenge, held Feb. 16 and 17 at Winona State Forest in Mannsville. Hosted by the Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club, the sanctioned event featured various breeds going the distance (an eight-dog sled traveled 6.4 miles) in competitions. And the frigid weather was obviously no problem for these frisky veterans, although onlookers surely had to bundle up.

