News The 2018 NY State Fair, from sand art to rollercoaster shots (photos) By

The 2018 New York State Fair’s first week started with a hectic first day that included the unveiling of the new Exposition Center, a sentimental salute to local politician Van Robinson and the annual ride on the Broadway Skyliner with Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Critters and loop-the-loop rides also put in appearances. A few fair traditions were noticeably missing in action, however, such as the absent Footsie Wootsies and the head-scratching disappearance of the interactive kiddie display at the Dairy Building.