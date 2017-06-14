2017 Summer Times Music Calendar

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

2708 Lords Hill Road, Lafayette. (315) 696-6085; beakandskiff.com.

June 17 , 2 p.m.: The Wood Brothers, Parsonsfield, Lula Wiles. $25-$30.

June 18 , 1 p.m.: Joe Whiting. Free.

June 23 , 5 p.m.: Joe Altier. Free.

July 1 , 5 p.m.: Joe Whiting. $5.

July 7 , 5:30 p.m.: Cassidy Lynn. Free.

July 14 , 5 p.m.: Michael Crissan. Free.

July 21 , 5:30 p.m.: Shawn Halloran. Free.

July 28 , 5 p.m.: Lisa Lee Duo. Free.

July 29 , 5 p.m.: Small Town Shade. $5.

Aug. 6 , 5 p.m.: The O’Connor Band with Mark O’Connor. $25-$30.

Aug. 11 , 5 p.m.: Two Feet Short. Free.

Aug. 12 , 5 p.m.: Mere Mortals. $5.

Aug. 20 , 5 p.m.: David Grisman Sextet. $35-$40.

Aug. 25 , 5 p.m.: Tom Barnes. Free.

Sept. 3, 6 p.m.: Martin Sexton. $25-$30.

Borio’s Restaurant

8991 McDonnell’s Parkway, Cicero. (315) 699-2249, borios.biz. All performances at 5 p.m. unless noted.

June 14, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 26 : Just Joe

June 15 , 7 p.m.: Isreal Hagan & Stroke

June 18, July 30 , 4 p.m.: Goodfellas

June 21, July 12 : Dan Elliott Duo

June 22 , 7 p.m.: The Horn Dogs

June 25 , 4 p.m.: Grupo Pagan Lite

June 28 : Jerry Cali

June 29 , 7 p.m.: Prime Time

July 2 , 4 p.m.: Just Joe

July 4 : The Guise

July 5 : Dennis Veator

July 6 , 7 p.m.: Grupo Pagan

July 9 , 4 p.m.: PG Unplugged

July 13 , 7 p.m.: Fate

July 16 , 4 p.m.: Brett Falso

July 19 : Goodfellas

July 20 , 7 p.m.: Prime Time

July 23 , 4 p.m.: Jerry Cali

July 25 : Brian Alexander

July 27: Letizia & the Z-Band

Brewery Ommegang

656 County Highway, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800, ommegang.com. All performances at 5 p.m. unless noted. All shows have optional $15 camping add-on.

June 17: The Shin, Tennis. $42.50.

July 21: Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Amy Helm. $55.

July 29: Glass Animals, Little Dragon. $40.

Candlelight Series

Shows take place in Armory Square. armorysq.com. All two-act performances are Saturdays, July 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Free admission.

Catskill Hospice

6th Ward Booster Club Field, Scrambling Avenue, Oneonta. $35-$125. (607) 432-6773, www.cahpc.org/events/daughtry.

June 28, 5 p.m.: Brett Young, Night Ranger, Daughtry

Chenango Blues Fest

Chenango County Fairgrounds, West Main St., Norwich. (607) 334-5653, chenangobluesfest.org. Friday, free admission; Saturday, $25 advance, $35 door.

Aug. 18, 6 p.m.: Reverend Shawn Amos 7:15 p.m.: Dawn Tyler Watson with the Ben Racine Band 9 p.m.: Li’l Ed & the Blues Imperials

Aug. 19: Infield Stage 11:30 p.m.: Gracie Curran & the High Faultin’ Band 1:45 p.m.: Muddy Magnolias 4 p.m.: Mannish Boys 6:30 p.m.: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers w/Magic Dick 9 p.m.: North Mississippi Allstars w/John Medeski

Aug. 19: Tent Stage 12:15 p.m.: Alvin Youngblood Hart 3 p.m.: Jason Ricci & JJ Appleton 5:15 p.m.: Ghost Town Blues Band 7:45 p.m.: Victor Wainwright & the Wild Roots



Clay Concerts in the Park

Clay Central Park, 4821 Wetzel Road, Clay. (315) 652-3800, townofclay.org. Free admission. All shows on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. unless noted.

June 20: Maria DeSantis & the DeSantis Orchestra

June 27, 7 p.m.: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon

July 11: Tom Gilbo & the Blue Suedes

July 18: Brass Inc.

July 25: Toby Franklin

Aug. 1: The Horn Dogs

Aug. 8, 6 p.m.: Soul Mine

Aug. 15, 6 p.m.: Magical Mystery Tour w/Paul Davie

Clayton Opera House

405 Riverside Drive, Clayton. (315) 686-2200, claytonoperahouse.com. All performances at 7:30 p.m.

June 15: Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters. $20, $30, $35.

June 17: Thousand Islands Comedy Festival. $17.

July 5: Eldar Trio. $20, $25, $35.

July 13: Capitol Steps. $40, $50, $55.

July 21: Daniel Kelly. $20-30.

July. 20: Shenandoah. $40, $50, $55.

July 22: Bouchard Brothers. $20, $25, $35.

July 26: Kingston Trio. $40, $50, $55.

Aug. 2: Ron & Nancy One-Song. $18-$20.

Aug. 3: James Torme. $40, $50, $55.

Aug. 10: Gin Blossoms. $55, $60, $65.

Aug. 18 : Clyde McPhatter’s Drifters. $37.50-$42.50.

Aug. 19: Guthrie Brothers. $32.50-$37.50.

Aug. 24: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band. $30, $35, $40.

Aug. 26: TFDI. $17-$25.

Aug. 31: Larry Gatlin. $30, $35, $40.

Coleman’s Summer Block Party

100 S. Lowell Ave. (315) 476-1933, colemansirishpub.com. Free admission. All shows start at 7 p.m.

June 15, July 27: Big Eyed Phish

June 22: Noisy Boys

June 29: New Day

July 6, Aug. 17: My So-Called Band

July 13: Mere Mortals

July 20: UKP

Aug. 3: Dark Hollow

Aug. 10: Chief Big Way

Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)

3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. (585) 394-4400, cmacevents.com, ticketmaster.com.

June 17 , 7:30 p.m.: Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Dawes. $35-$95.

June 21 , 7 p.m.: Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton. $30-$95.

June 29 , 7 p.m.: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Iron & Wine. $25-$55.

July 2, 7:30 p.m.: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Peter Wolf. $40-$150.

July 8, 7 p.m.: John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris & Carlene Carter, Lily & Madeline. $49.50-$99.50.

July 15, 8 p.m.: Idina Menzel. $49-$99.

July 16, 7:30 p.m.: The Who, London Souls. $41-$140.50.

July 22, 7 p.m.: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. $17-$49.

July 23, 7 p.m.: Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese. $34-$59.

July 28, 7:45 p.m.: Hans Zimmer. $35-$95.

July 29, 8 p.m.: Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper. $39.50-$175.

Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson. $30-$69.50.

Aug. 18, 8 p.m.: Santana. $35.50-$95.50.

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.: Thomas Rhett, Dan & Shay. $30-$75.

Sept. 2, 8 p.m.: Avett Brothers. $30-$59.50.

Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center. (585) 599-4641, livenation.com, darienlake.com/concerts.

June 16, 7 p.m.: Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane. $31.50-$239.

June 20, 7 p.m.: Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield. $20-$210.

June 25, 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band, Darrell Scott, Caroline Jones. $35.75-$650.

June 29, 7 p.m.: Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups, Ocean Park Standoff. $20-$1,500.

July 12, 6 p.m.: Nickelback, Daughtry, Shaman Harvest. $25-$350.

July 13, 11 a.m.: Vans Warped Tour. $43.50-$88.50.

July 16, 7 p.m.: Chris Stapleton, Anderson East, Brent Cobb. $30.75-$149.

July 18, 7 p.m.: Chicago, Doobie Brothers. $22-$350.

July 21, 7 p.m.: Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. $26-$999.

July 22, 3 p.m.: Kidz Bop. $34-$195.

July 25, 7 p.m.: OneRepublic, Fitz & the Tantrums, James Arthur. $25-$350.

July 30, 7 p.m.: Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr, Luke Combs. $25-$189.

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Kings of Leon, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. $24-$279.

Aug. 4, 7 p.m.: Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi. $32-$189.

Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young. $28.25-$199.

Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips. $20-$1,500.

Aug. 25 , 7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge. $34.50-$229.

Aug. 26, 7 p.m.: Green Day, Catfish & the Bottlemen. $31-$450.

Aug. 27, 7 p.m.: John Mayer. $33-$425.

Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows. $26-$850.

Del Lago Casino & Resort

1133 Route 414, Waterloo. (315) 946-1777, dellagoresort.com.

June 16, 8 p.m.: Wayne Newton. $30-$250.

June 17, 8 p.m.: My So-Called Band. Free.

June 23, 8 p.m.: Ruby Shooz. Free.

June 24, 8 p.m.: Toto. $40-$100.

June 30, 8 p.m.: War. $20-$50.

July 1, 8 p.m.: Chase & Ovation Prince Tribute. $20.

July 7, 8 p.m.: Jerrod Niemann. $20-$30.

July 15, 8 p.m.: The Temptations. $25-$75.

July 21, 8 p.m.: Shinedown. $60-$150.

July 28, 8 p.m.: Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo. $35-$347.

Aug. 5, 8 p.m.: Gretchen Wilson. $48-$80.

Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: The Commodores. $25-$259.

Aug. 19, 8 p.m.: Martina McBride. $40-$90.

DeWitt Concerts in the Park

Ryder Park, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse. (315) 446-3910, townofdewitt.com. Free admission. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.

July 6: Tom Gilbo & the Blue Suedes

July 13: The Other Guise

July 20: The Strangers

July 27: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon

Aug. 3: Joe Whiting Band

Aug. 10: Maria DeSantis Band

Disabled Persons Action Organization Summer Concert Series

Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Coffeen Street, Watertown. (315) 782-0044, dpao.org.

July. 14, 7 p.m.: Daughtry. $35.

July 23 , 6 p.m.: Chris Young. $49.

Aug. 4, 7 p.m.: Jeff Foxworthy. $49-$59.

Wednesdays at the Weighlock

Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd.. (315) 472-0593, eriecanalmuseum.org. Free admission, $5 beverages. All shows 5-7 p.m.

June 14: Max Puglisi

June 21: Evan Bujold

June 28: HappeningsCNY

July 5: Ben Blujus

July 12: Mike Powell

July 19: Eric Wise

July 26: Tanksley

Aug. 2: John McConnell

Aug. 9: Vaughn Faisen

Aug. 16: A Cast of Thousands

Aug. 23: Ryan Burdick

Aug. 30: The Bog Brothers

Earlville Opera House

18 E. Main St., Earlville. 691-3550, earlevilleoperahouse.com. Performances at 8 p.m. unless noted.

June 17 , 7 p.m.: Rabbit in the Rye, Bandits on the Run, Lauren Mettler & more. $5-$15.

July 1: The Jeremiahs. $10-$30.

July 15: Women of Folk. $15-$40.

Aug. 12 : Peter Yarrow. $20-$50.

Sept. 16: Carrie Rodriguez. $20-$50.

Sept. 22: Cassie & Maggie MacDonald. $10-$30.

Oct. 13: April Verch Band. $11-$32.

Symphoria

Summer concert series shows are free unless noted. (315) 299-5598, experiencesymphoria.org.

June 17 , 2 p.m.: Chittenango Landing Boat Museum, Chittenango.

July 3 , 8 p.m.: Emerson Park, Auburn.

July 4 , 8 p.m.: Lakeview Amphitheater. $10/adults, free/18 & under.

July 6 , 7:30 p.m.: Village Green, Hamilton.

July 7 , 8 p.m.: Willis Carrier Recreation Park, DeWitt.

July 8 , 7:30 p.m.: Beard Park, Fayetteville.

July 12 , 6 p.m.: Carol Watson Greenhouse, LaFayette.

July 14 , 5 p.m.: Erie Canal Heritage Park, Port Byron.

July 15 , 8 p.m.: Armory Square.

July 16 , 7:30 p.m.: Fort Ontario, Oswego.

July 27 , 7 p.m.: Austin Park, Skaneateles.

July 28 , 7 p.m.: Clinton Square.

July 29 , 8 p.m.: Fort Stanwix, Rome.

Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: Camillus Erie Canal Park, 8 p.m.

The Haunt

702 Willow Ave., Ithaca. (607) 275-3447, dansmallspresents.com.

June 15 , 8 p.m.: Rare Futures, Gavin Castleton, Pray for Sound. $10-$12.

June 17 , 8 p.m.: Flynt Flossy, Turquoise Jeep. $10-$12.

June 23 , 8 p.m.: Orkesta Mendoza. $12-$15.

June 24 , 10 p.m.: Crucial Reggae Social Club, DJ Mike Judah. $10-$15.

July 1 , 8 p.m.: Wailing Souls. $20-$25.

July. 12 , 8 p.m.: Vagabond, Sammus, Pleistocene. $10-$12.

July 13 , 8 p.m.: Navytrain. $10.

Aug. 3 , 7:30 p.m.: Beach Slang, Weakened Friends. $15-$18.

Aug. 11 , 9 p.m.: Soul Rebels, Fall Creek Brass Band. $15-$20.

Aug. 13 , 8 p.m.: Jerry Douglas Band. $25-$30.

Aug. 24 , 8 p.m.: Chris Robinson Brotherhood. $25-$30.

Sept. 6 , 7 p.m.: Brand X. $25-$30.

Sept. 10 , 8 p.m.: The Revelers. $12-$15.

Sept. 12 , 8 p.m.: Diet Cig, Ratboys. $12-$15.

Sept. 14, 8 p.m.: Big Thief, Lucy Davis. $15-$18.

Jamesville Balloon Fest

4110 W. Shore Manor Road, Jamesville. (315) 435-5252, syracuseballoonfest.com. Free admission, $10 parking.

June 23, 5:15 p.m.: My So-Called Band 6:45 p.m.: Grit N Grace 8 p.m.: Frank & Burns 9:30 p.m.: Prime Time Horns

June 24, 1:15 p.m.: Custom Taylor Band 2:45 p.m.: Dunes & the Del-Tunes 4 p.m.: My So-Called Band 5:15 p.m.: Scars N Stripes 6:30 p.m.: Country Swagg 8 p.m.: Dirty Deal 9:30 p.m.: Under the Gun

June 25, 1:30 p.m.: Trumptight315 2:45 p.m.: Infinity 4 p.m.: Letizia & the Z-Band 5:15 p.m.: The Measure 6:30 p.m.: Stroke 8 p.m.: The Blacklights



Jazz Greats at Glenora

5435 Route 14, Dundee. (800) 243-5513, glenora.com. Shows cost $30 and begin at 2 p.m.

July 16: Gerald Albright

Aug. 20: Lindsey Webster & Grace Kelly

Jazz in the City

CNY Jazz Central presents summer concert series throughout the city on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. during August at these locations, with artists to be announced later. Free. (315) 479-5299, cnyjazzinthecity.org.

Aug. 3: Dunk & Bright, 2436 S. Salina St.

Aug. 10: Strada Mia, 313 S. Geddes St.

Aug. 17: Attilio’s, 700 N. Salina St.

Aug. 24: Byrne Dairy Ice Cream Center, 275 Cortland Ave.

Aug. 31: Le Moyne Plaza, 1135 Salt Springs Road.

Kegs Canal Side

7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan. (315) 246-8533, kegscanalside.net. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

July 1 : Kane Brown. $18.

Aug. 18 : Hunter Hayes. $28.

Sept. 23 : Kip Moore, A Thousand Horses. $28.

Sept. 29: The Cadillac Three. $18.

Lakeview Amphitheatre

490 Restoration Way. (315) 435-2121, lakeviewamphitheatre.com, ticketmaster.com. Country Megaticket: $199-$549.

June 24, 7 p.m.: Zach Brown Band, Darrell Scott, Caroline Jones. $34.75-$650.

June 25, 8 p.m.: Bob Dylan. $59.50-$129.50.

June 30 , 7:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups. $25-$1,500.

July 4 , 8 p.m.: Symphoria. $10/adults, free/18 & under.

July 11, 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. $30-$999.

July 13, 7:30 p.m.: Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young. $32.75-$199.

July 14, 6 p.m.: Kidz Bop. $20-$189.

July 15, 8 p.m.: Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Atlas Genius. $29.50-$115.

July 16, 4 p.m.: Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price. $30-$250.

July 19, 6 p.m.: Korn, Stone Sour, Skillet, Yelawolf, Ded. $20-$235.

July 29, 7:30 p.m.: Boston, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. $31-$58.75.

Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Kings of Leon, Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats. $25-$279.

Aug. 11, 8 p.m.: Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips. $25-$1,500.

Aug. 12, 7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Craig Campbell. $33-$229.

Aug. 16, 8 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa. $77-$365.

Aug. 19, 7 p.m.: REO Speedwagon, Styx, Don Felder. $27.50-$395.

Aug. 22, 7 p.m.: John Mayer. $36-$425.

Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr, Like Combs. $24.75-$189.

Sept. 22, 6:45 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows. $29.50-$850.

The Lost Horizon

5863 Thompson Road. (315) 446-1934, thelosthorizon.com, ticketfly.com.

June 23, 7:30 p.m.: Conflict, Rotten UK. $20.

June 24, 8 p.m.: Missio, Irontom. $10.

July 5, 6:30 p.m.: Magic Giant, Big Sexy & the Scrambled Eggs, Baked Potatoes, All Poets & Heroes. $1.

July 14, 7 p.m.: Sam Roberts Band, Maybird, All Poets & Heroes. $15-$17.

Aug. 14, 7 p.m.: Wage War, Gideon Virals, Birthplace/Burial Ground, Secrets Kept. $13-$15.

Sept. 20, 6 p.m.: Decapitated, Thy Art is Murder, Falluja, Ghost Bath. $20-$25.

Liverpool is the Place Concert Series

Johnson Park, Route 57 and Vine Street, Liverpool. (315) 457-3895. Free admission. All performances Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

June 14: Liverpool Community Chorus

June 19: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon

June 21: The Other Guise, Jan Fetterly

June 26: Stock Market Swing Orchestra

June 28: Budd Zunga Band

July 3: Liverpool Community Orchestra

July 5: The Measure

July 10: BeatleCuse

July 12: Easy Money Big Band

July 17: Mood Swing

July 19: Diamond Someday

July 24: Dave Novak’s Party Nuts

July 26: Colleen Kattau & Dos XX

July 31: Second Line Syracuse

Aug. 2: Grupo Pagan Lite

Aug. 7: Just Joe

Aug. 9: The Horn Dogs

Aug. 14: Studio Two

Aug. 16: Michael Houston & Fifth Edition

Aug. 21: Mario DeSantis Orchestra

Aug. 23: Two Feet Short

Marcellus Park Concerts

2443 Platt Road, Marcellus. (315) 673-3227, marcellusny.com. Free admission. Thursdays at 7 p.m.

June 22: Marcellus Bluegrass Artists

June 29: The Horn Dogs

July 6: The Z Dogs

July 13: The Strangers

July 20: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon

July 27: Holy Smoke CNY

Aug. 3: Mere Mortals

Aug. 10: Joe Whiting

Nelson Odeon

4035 Nelson Road, Nelson. (315) 655-9193, nelsonodeon.com.

June 17 , 1 p.m.: Skunk Funk 5: Jon Stickley Trio, Brother Brothers, Mile Twelve, Ruddy Well Band, Jason Schnitt. $10-$25.

Aug. 27 , 6 p.m. : Jeffrey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys. $22-$24.

Sept. 9, 8 p.m.: The Go Rounds. $22-$24.

Oswego Harborfest

Breitbeck Park, 41 Lake St., Oswego. (315) 343-6858, oswegoharborfest.com. Free admission.

July 27, Breitbeck Park 7 p.m.: Atlas 9 p.m.: The Family Stone

July 28, Breitbeck Park 6 p.m.: Kevin Klein 8 p.m.: Off the Reservation 10 p.m. Night Ranger

July 28, East Park Stage 1:30 p.m.: Dam Dog 3:30 p.m.: The Ripcords 5:30 p.m.: Los Blancos 7:30 p.m.: Bex Marshall 9:30 p.m.: Tas Cru

July 28, River Walk West Stage 1:30 p.m.: Williams Road 3:30 p.m.: Revolver 5 p.m.: Upstate Rubdown 7 p.m.: Tom Barnes Band

July 29, Breitbeck Park 2 p.m.: F5 4 p.m.: Violet Mary 6 p.m.: Isreal Hagan & Stroke 8 p.m.: Brass Inc. 10 p.m.: Frostbit Blue

July 29, East Park Stage 1:15 p.m.: Tia Brazda 3:30 p.m.: Melissa Gardiner 5:45 p.m.: Freefall 8 & 10 p.m.: Tas Cru

July 29, River Walk West Stage 12:30 p.m.: Grit N Grace 2:30 p.m.: Chris Taylor & Custom Taylor Band 5:30 p.m.: Tia Brazda 7:30 p.m.: The Billionaires

July 30, Breitbeck Park 1 p.m.: What About Bob? 3 p.m.: Salt City Chill 5 p.m.: Rumors

July 30, East Park Stage 12:15 p.m.: Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance 2 p.m.: Ceili Rain 3:30 p.m. The Town Pants

July 30, River Walk West Stage 12:45 p.m.: Fetish Lane 2:45 p.m.: Typhoon Tommy’s Water Ski Show



New York State Blues Fest

Clinton Square, downtown Syracuse. (315) 457-3895, nysbluesfest.com, eventbrite.com. Free admission.

July 7, Main Stage 3 p.m.: Blues Ignition 4 p.m.: South Side Super Blues Band 5:10 p.m.: Carolyn Kelly Blues Band 6:20 p.m.: Noman Jackson Band 7:50 p.m.: Noah Wotherspoon Band 9:20 p.m.: Nighthawks with Bob Margolin

July 7, Side Stage 4:50 & 6 p.m.: Tim Herron 7:30 & 9 p.m.: Dave Liddy & Steve Quenneville

July 8, Main Stage 1 p.m.: Neil Minet & Electric Mud 2 p.m.: Morris & the Hepcats 3:15 p.m.: Ron Spencer Band 4:30 p.m.: Slam Allen 6 p.m.: Chris O’Leary Band 7:30 p.m.: Amy Helm 9 p.m.: JJ Grey & Mofro

July 8, Side Stage Noon: Gordon Munding Slide Guitar Workshop. 1:40 & 2:55 p.m.: Gordon Munding 4:15 & 5:10 p.m.: Stiv Morgan 7:10 & 8:40 p.m.: Chris Merkley



New York State Fair’s Chevy Court

581 State Fair Blvd. (800) 475-FAIR, nysfair.org. All performances free with fair admission.

Aug. 23, 2 p.m.: Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Aug. 23, 8 p.m.: 3 Doors Down

Aug. 24, 8 p.m.: Chevelle

Aug. 25, 2 p.m.: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: The Beach Boys

Aug. 28, 2 p.m.: Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone

Aug. 28, 8 p.m.: Kansas

Aug. 29, 2 p.m.: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 30, 2 p.m.: Taylor Dayne

Aug. 31, 8 p.m.: LeAnn Rimes

Sept. 3, 2 p.m.: Spin Doctors

Paper Mill Island Amphitheater

136 Spensieri Ave., Baldwinsville. (315) 299-8886, creativeconcerts.com/venues/paper-mill-island-amphitheater. All shows are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. unless noted.

June 20: Plan B: Baldwinsville Pep Band

June 27: Rhythm Method

July 2, 5:30 p.m.: Country Swagg, Hard Promises, Scars N Stripes

July 6, 8 p.m.: Albany Symphony Orchestra, Syracuse Pops Chorus

July 11: Moonshine River Band

July 18: The Horn Dogs

July 25: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon

Aug. 1, 6 p.m.: Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness,. Arizona, The Greeting Committee. $30-$35.

Aug. 8: Hard Promises

Saranac Brewery

830 Varick St., Utica. (315) 624-2490, saranac.com, creativeconcerts.com. Saranac Thursdays begin at 6 p.m. $5 cover.

Saranac Thursdays

June 15: Ladies Drink Free

June 22: Last Left

June 29: Gridley Paige & 3 Inch Fury

July 6: Sir Cadian Rhythm

July 13: Barroom Philosophers

July 20: Annie in the Water

July 27: Enter the Haggis

Aug. 3: Matt Lomeo Band

Aug. 10: The Old Main

Aug. 17: Lonesome Dove

Aug. 24: Chris Eves & the New Normal

Aug. 31: The Bomb

Summer Jams Series

June 20, 7 p.m.: The Dirty Heads, SOJA, RDGLDGRN. $32.50-$139.

July 1, 6:30 p.m.: Dark Star Orchestra. $26-$30.

July 21, 8 p.m.: Get the Led Out. $25-$30.

Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m.: Taking Back Sunday, Every Time I Die, All Get Out. $25-$30.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs. (518) 584-9330, spac.org, livenation.com.

June 16-17, 7:30 p.m.: Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds. $40.50.

June 18, 7:30 p.m.: Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield. $25-$210.

June 20, 7 p.m.: Dead & Company. $40-$699.

June 24-25, Noon: Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival. $65-$105/adults, free-$90/15 & under.

July 1, 7 p.m.: Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups. $20-$1,500.

July 9, noon: The Steel Wheels, Twisted Pine, Western Den, Honeysuckle. Free.

July 10, 6 p.m.: Nickelback, Daughtry, Shaman’s Harvest. $25-$350.

July 16, 8 p.m.: The Moody Blues. $40.50-$211.

July 18, 7 p.m.: Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. $25-$999.

July 19, 7:30 p.m.: Straight No Chaser, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. $30-$325.

July 21, 6 p.m.: Kidz Bop. $35-$189.

July 22, 7:30 p.m. Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper. $30-$450.

July 23, 7 p.m.: Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane. $30.50-$239.

July 25, 7:30 p.m.: Chicago, Doobie Brothers. $25-$350.

July 26, 7 p.m.: Kings of Leon, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. $29.50-$279.

July 29, 8 p.m.: Australian Pink Floyd Show. $25-$255.

Aug. 1, 7 p.m.: One Republic, Fitz & the Tantrums, James Arthur. $25-$350.

Aug. 15, 8 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa. $66-$375.

Aug. 20, 8 p.m.: Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips. $20-$1,500.

Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.: Earth, Wind & Fire, comedian JB Smoove. $39.50-$99.50.

Aug. 25, 6:45 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows, Rivers and Rust. $29.50-$850.

Aug. 26, 7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Craig Campbell. $33.50-$229.

Aug. 27, 1 p.m.: Let’s Be Leonard, Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers, Soul Inscribed. Free.

Aug. 30, 8 p.m.: Sting, Joe Sumner, The Last Banderlos. $59.50-495.

Sept. 2, 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band, Darrell Scott. $38.

St. Patrick’s Festival

St. Patrick’s Church, 216 Lowell Ave. stpatricksirishfest.com. Free admission.

July 21, 5 p.m.: Francis Academy of Dance 5:30 p.m.: The Public House 7:40 p.m.: Roisin Academy 8 p.m.: Mere Mortals 9:30 p.m.: Johnston School of Irish Dance

July 22, Noon: Quigsey & the Bird 4 p.m.: McDonald School of Irish Dance 4:40 p.m.: Tom Dooley Choraliers 5 p.m.: The Flyin’ Column 7 p.m.: Butler Sheehan Academy 9:30 p.m. Syracuse Kiltie Pipe Band 8-11 p.m.: Causeway Giants 9 p.m.: Drumcliffe School of Irish Dance



State Theatre

107 W. State St. (607) 277-8283, stateofithaca.com.

June 24, 8 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearkhead, Satsang. $33.50.

Sept. 12 , 8 p.m.: Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers. $32.50-$40.

Sept. 14 , 8 p.m.: Two Door Cinema Club, Circa Waves. $36.

Sept. 16 , 8 p.m.: Broken Social Scene, Belle Game. $26-$36.

Sept. 17 , 8 p.m.: Dawes. $27-$37.

Sept. 30, 8 p.m.: Dinosaur Jr., Easy Action. $28.50.

Syracuse Polish Festival

Clinton Square, downtown Syracuse. polishscholarship.org. Free admission.

June 23, 4 p.m.: John Spillett Quartet 5 p.m.: Noisy Boys 6 p.m.: John Steven’s Doubleshot 8:15 p.m.: The Destination Band

June 24, Noon & 2 p.m.: The New Direction 1 p.m.: John Spillett Quartet 3 & 4:30 p.m.: Melody Lane 3:45 p.m.: Lechowia Dance Polish-Canadian Company 5 p.m.: EpicSoul band 7 p.m.: Lechowia Dance Polish-Canadian Company 8 p.m.: Mansfield Ave.

June 25, Noon & 1:30 p.m.: Lechowia Dance Polish-Canadian Company 12:15 & 2 p.m.: Melody Lane 3:30 p.m.: Chardon Polka Band



Taste of Country Music Festival

Hunter Mountain, 7740 Main St., Hunter. (518) 263-4223, huntermtn.com. Tickets/Packages: $119-$1,275. Camping and parking packages available.

June 15, 6:15 p.m.: The Big Takeover 7:45 p.m.: Murali Coryell 9:15 p.m.: The National Reserve 10:45 p.m.: Marco Benevento 12:45 a.m.: Sinkane

June 16, Noon.: Hollis Brown 12:30 p.m.: Brothers McCann 1 p.m.: Muddy Magnolias 2 p.m.: Andy Frasco & the U.N. 2:15 p.m.: Simi Stone 3 p.m.: Amy Help 4:15 p.m.: Elephant Revival 4:15 p.m.: Hollis Brown 5:30 p.m.: The Revivalists 6:30 p.m.: Chuck Prophet 6:45 p.m.: White Denim 8 p.m.: The Head & The Heart 10 p.m.: String Cheese Incident 1:30 a.m.: Sinkane

June 17, 9:15 a.m.: Ratboy Jr. 11 a.m.: Paul Green Rock Academy Noon & 2:45 p.m.: Ghost of Paul Revere 1 p.m.: River Whyless 1:15 p.m.: Ryan Culwell 2 p.m.: Band of Heathens 3 p.m.: The Strumbellas 4:15 p.m.: Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives 4:15 p.m.: Nicole Atkins 5:30 p.m.: St. Paul & the Broken Bones 6:30 p.m.: Dan Bern 6:45 p.m.: Shovels & Rope 8 p.m.: Gary Clark Jr. 10 p.m.: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Midnight: Hamish Anderson 12:30 a.m.: Matisyahu 1:30 a.m.: Moon Hooch

June 18, 9 a.m.: Ratboy Jr. Noon & 3:45 p.m.: Parsonsfield 12:30 p.m.: Holly Bowling 1 p.m. Infamous Stringdusters 2:15 p.m.: Brothers McCann 2:15 p.m.: TAUK 3:15 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearhead 4:45: Ari Hest 4:45 p.m. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real 6 p.m.: Peter Frampton 8 p.m.: Steve Miller Band



Turning Stone Resort and Casino

Exit 33 off the State Thruway, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona. (800) 771-7711, turningstone.com. All shows at 8 p.m. in the Showroom unless noted.

June 23: Ladies of Laughter with Kelly MacFarland.$19-$24.

June 30, 7:30 p.m.: Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton (Event Center). $59-$69.

July 1: Bret Michaels. $61-$86.

July 7: Great White, Slaughter. $34-$64.

July 8: Billy Currington, Frankie Ballard (Event Center). $39-$54.

July 14: Smokey Robinson (Event Center). $55-$87.

July 21: Ron White (Event Center). $45-$60.

July 22: Australian Pink Floyd (Event Center). $29-$44.

Aug. 3: Little River Band. $32-$57.

Aug. 5: David Nail. $35-$65.

Aug. 11: Three Faces of the King. $30-$54.

Aug. 16: Santana (Event Center). $61-$91.

Aug. 19: Men of Desire. $23-$48.

Aug. 26: Vicki Lawrence & Mama. $32-$57.

Sept. 2: Asleep at the Wheel. $15-$25.

Sept. 7: Blues Traveler. $49-$74.

Sept. 15: Scotty McCreery. $54-$79.

Sept. 21: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. $24-$49.

Sept. 22: Jamey Johnson. $54-$79.

Sept. 23: Kix, Vixen. $25-$49.

Westcott Theater

524 Westcott St. (315) 299-8886, thewestcotttheater.com.