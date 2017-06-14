2017 Summer Times Music Calendar

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
2708 Lords Hill Road, Lafayette. (315) 696-6085; beakandskiff.com.
- June 17, 2 p.m.: The Wood Brothers, Parsonsfield, Lula Wiles. $25-$30.
- June 18, 1 p.m.: Joe Whiting. Free.
- June 23, 5 p.m.: Joe Altier. Free.
- July 1, 5 p.m.: Joe Whiting. $5.
- July 7, 5:30 p.m.: Cassidy Lynn. Free.
- July 14, 5 p.m.: Michael Crissan. Free.
- July 21, 5:30 p.m.: Shawn Halloran. Free.
- July 28, 5 p.m.: Lisa Lee Duo. Free.
- July 29, 5 p.m.: Small Town Shade. $5.
- Aug. 6, 5 p.m.: The O’Connor Band with Mark O’Connor. $25-$30.
- Aug. 11, 5 p.m.: Two Feet Short. Free.
- Aug. 12, 5 p.m.: Mere Mortals. $5.
- Aug. 20, 5 p.m.: David Grisman Sextet. $35-$40.
- Aug. 25, 5 p.m.: Tom Barnes. Free.
- Sept. 3, 6 p.m.: Martin Sexton. $25-$30.
Borio’s Restaurant
8991 McDonnell’s Parkway, Cicero. (315) 699-2249, borios.biz. All performances at 5 p.m. unless noted.
- June 14, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 26: Just Joe
- June 15, 7 p.m.: Isreal Hagan & Stroke
- June 18, July 30, 4 p.m.: Goodfellas
- June 21, July 12: Dan Elliott Duo
- June 22, 7 p.m.: The Horn Dogs
- June 25, 4 p.m.: Grupo Pagan Lite
- June 28: Jerry Cali
- June 29, 7 p.m.: Prime Time
- July 2, 4 p.m.: Just Joe
- July 4: The Guise
- July 5: Dennis Veator
- July 6, 7 p.m.: Grupo Pagan
- July 9, 4 p.m.: PG Unplugged
- July 13, 7 p.m.: Fate
- July 16, 4 p.m.: Brett Falso
- July 19: Goodfellas
- July 20, 7 p.m.: Prime Time
- July 23, 4 p.m.: Jerry Cali
- July 25: Brian Alexander
- July 27: Letizia & the Z-Band
Brewery Ommegang
656 County Highway, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800, ommegang.com. All performances at 5 p.m. unless noted. All shows have optional $15 camping add-on.
- June 17: The Shin, Tennis. $42.50.
- July 21: Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Amy Helm. $55.
- July 29: Glass Animals, Little Dragon. $40.
Candlelight Series
Shows take place in Armory Square. armorysq.com. All two-act performances are Saturdays, July 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Free admission.
Catskill Hospice
6th Ward Booster Club Field, Scrambling Avenue, Oneonta. $35-$125. (607) 432-6773, www.cahpc.org/events/daughtry.
June 28, 5 p.m.: Brett Young, Night Ranger, Daughtry
Chenango Blues Fest
Chenango County Fairgrounds, West Main St., Norwich. (607) 334-5653, chenangobluesfest.org. Friday, free admission; Saturday, $25 advance, $35 door.
- Aug. 18, 6 p.m.: Reverend Shawn Amos
- 7:15 p.m.: Dawn Tyler Watson with the Ben Racine Band
- 9 p.m.: Li’l Ed & the Blues Imperials
- Aug. 19: Infield Stage
- 11:30 p.m.: Gracie Curran & the High Faultin’ Band
- 1:45 p.m.: Muddy Magnolias
- 4 p.m.: Mannish Boys
- 6:30 p.m.: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers w/Magic Dick
- 9 p.m.: North Mississippi Allstars w/John Medeski
- Aug. 19: Tent Stage
- 12:15 p.m.: Alvin Youngblood Hart
- 3 p.m.: Jason Ricci & JJ Appleton
- 5:15 p.m.: Ghost Town Blues Band
- 7:45 p.m.: Victor Wainwright & the Wild Roots
Clay Concerts in the Park
Clay Central Park, 4821 Wetzel Road, Clay. (315) 652-3800, townofclay.org. Free admission. All shows on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. unless noted.
- June 20: Maria DeSantis & the DeSantis Orchestra
- June 27, 7 p.m.: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon
- July 11: Tom Gilbo & the Blue Suedes
- July 18: Brass Inc.
- July 25: Toby Franklin
- Aug. 1: The Horn Dogs
- Aug. 8, 6 p.m.: Soul Mine
- Aug. 15, 6 p.m.: Magical Mystery Tour w/Paul Davie
Clayton Opera House
405 Riverside Drive, Clayton. (315) 686-2200, claytonoperahouse.com. All performances at 7:30 p.m.
- June 15: Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters. $20, $30, $35.
- June 17: Thousand Islands Comedy Festival. $17.
- July 5: Eldar Trio. $20, $25, $35.
- July 13: Capitol Steps. $40, $50, $55.
- July 21: Daniel Kelly. $20-30.
- July. 20: Shenandoah. $40, $50, $55.
- July 22: Bouchard Brothers. $20, $25, $35.
- July 26: Kingston Trio. $40, $50, $55.
- Aug. 2: Ron & Nancy One-Song. $18-$20.
- Aug. 3: James Torme. $40, $50, $55.
- Aug. 10: Gin Blossoms. $55, $60, $65.
- Aug. 18: Clyde McPhatter’s Drifters. $37.50-$42.50.
- Aug. 19: Guthrie Brothers. $32.50-$37.50.
- Aug. 24: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band. $30, $35, $40.
- Aug. 26: TFDI. $17-$25.
- Aug. 31: Larry Gatlin. $30, $35, $40.
Coleman’s Summer Block Party
100 S. Lowell Ave. (315) 476-1933, colemansirishpub.com. Free admission. All shows start at 7 p.m.
- June 15, July 27: Big Eyed Phish
- June 22: Noisy Boys
- June 29: New Day
- July 6, Aug. 17: My So-Called Band
- July 13: Mere Mortals
- July 20: UKP
- Aug. 3: Dark Hollow
- Aug. 10: Chief Big Way
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)
3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. (585) 394-4400, cmacevents.com, ticketmaster.com.
- June 17, 7:30 p.m.: Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Dawes. $35-$95.
- June 21, 7 p.m.: Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton. $30-$95.
- June 29, 7 p.m.: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Iron & Wine. $25-$55.
- July 2, 7:30 p.m.: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Peter Wolf. $40-$150.
- July 8, 7 p.m.: John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris & Carlene Carter, Lily & Madeline. $49.50-$99.50.
- July 15, 8 p.m.: Idina Menzel. $49-$99.
- July 16, 7:30 p.m.: The Who, London Souls. $41-$140.50.
- July 22, 7 p.m.: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. $17-$49.
- July 23, 7 p.m.: Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese. $34-$59.
- July 28, 7:45 p.m.: Hans Zimmer. $35-$95.
- July 29, 8 p.m.: Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper. $39.50-$175.
- Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson. $30-$69.50.
- Aug. 18, 8 p.m.: Santana. $35.50-$95.50.
- Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.: Thomas Rhett, Dan & Shay. $30-$75.
- Sept. 2, 8 p.m.: Avett Brothers. $30-$59.50.
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center. (585) 599-4641, livenation.com, darienlake.com/concerts.
- June 16, 7 p.m.: Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane. $31.50-$239.
- June 20, 7 p.m.: Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield. $20-$210.
- June 25, 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band, Darrell Scott, Caroline Jones. $35.75-$650.
- June 29, 7 p.m.: Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups, Ocean Park Standoff. $20-$1,500.
- July 12, 6 p.m.: Nickelback, Daughtry, Shaman Harvest. $25-$350.
- July 13, 11 a.m.: Vans Warped Tour. $43.50-$88.50.
- July 16, 7 p.m.: Chris Stapleton, Anderson East, Brent Cobb. $30.75-$149.
- July 18, 7 p.m.: Chicago, Doobie Brothers. $22-$350.
- July 21, 7 p.m.: Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. $26-$999.
- July 22, 3 p.m.: Kidz Bop. $34-$195.
- July 25, 7 p.m.: OneRepublic, Fitz & the Tantrums, James Arthur. $25-$350.
- July 30, 7 p.m.: Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr, Luke Combs. $25-$189.
- Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Kings of Leon, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. $24-$279.
- Aug. 4, 7 p.m.: Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi. $32-$189.
- Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young. $28.25-$199.
- Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips. $20-$1,500.
- Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge. $34.50-$229.
- Aug. 26, 7 p.m.: Green Day, Catfish & the Bottlemen. $31-$450.
- Aug. 27, 7 p.m.: John Mayer. $33-$425.
- Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows. $26-$850.
Del Lago Casino & Resort
1133 Route 414, Waterloo. (315) 946-1777, dellagoresort.com.
- June 16, 8 p.m.: Wayne Newton. $30-$250.
- June 17, 8 p.m.: My So-Called Band. Free.
- June 23, 8 p.m.: Ruby Shooz. Free.
- June 24, 8 p.m.: Toto. $40-$100.
- June 30, 8 p.m.: War. $20-$50.
- July 1, 8 p.m.: Chase & Ovation Prince Tribute. $20.
- July 7, 8 p.m.: Jerrod Niemann. $20-$30.
- July 15, 8 p.m.: The Temptations. $25-$75.
- July 21, 8 p.m.: Shinedown. $60-$150.
- July 28, 8 p.m.: Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo. $35-$347.
- Aug. 5, 8 p.m.: Gretchen Wilson. $48-$80.
- Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: The Commodores. $25-$259.
- Aug. 19, 8 p.m.: Martina McBride. $40-$90.
DeWitt Concerts in the Park
Ryder Park, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse. (315) 446-3910, townofdewitt.com. Free admission. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.
- July 6: Tom Gilbo & the Blue Suedes
- July 13: The Other Guise
- July 20: The Strangers
- July 27: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon
- Aug. 3: Joe Whiting Band
- Aug. 10: Maria DeSantis Band
Disabled Persons Action Organization Summer Concert Series
Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Coffeen Street, Watertown. (315) 782-0044, dpao.org.
- July. 14, 7 p.m.: Daughtry. $35.
- July 23, 6 p.m.: Chris Young. $49.
- Aug. 4, 7 p.m.: Jeff Foxworthy. $49-$59.
Wednesdays at the Weighlock
Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd.. (315) 472-0593, eriecanalmuseum.org. Free admission, $5 beverages. All shows 5-7 p.m.
- June 14: Max Puglisi
- June 21: Evan Bujold
- June 28: HappeningsCNY
- July 5: Ben Blujus
- July 12: Mike Powell
- July 19: Eric Wise
- July 26: Tanksley
- Aug. 2: John McConnell
- Aug. 9: Vaughn Faisen
- Aug. 16: A Cast of Thousands
- Aug. 23: Ryan Burdick
- Aug. 30: The Bog Brothers
Earlville Opera House
18 E. Main St., Earlville. 691-3550, earlevilleoperahouse.com. Performances at 8 p.m. unless noted.
- June 17, 7 p.m.: Rabbit in the Rye, Bandits on the Run, Lauren Mettler & more. $5-$15.
- July 1: The Jeremiahs. $10-$30.
- July 15: Women of Folk. $15-$40.
- Aug. 12: Peter Yarrow. $20-$50.
- Sept. 16: Carrie Rodriguez. $20-$50.
- Sept. 22: Cassie & Maggie MacDonald. $10-$30.
- Oct. 13: April Verch Band. $11-$32.
Symphoria
Summer concert series shows are free unless noted. (315) 299-5598, experiencesymphoria.org.
- June 17, 2 p.m.: Chittenango Landing Boat Museum, Chittenango.
- July 3, 8 p.m.: Emerson Park, Auburn.
- July 4, 8 p.m.: Lakeview Amphitheater. $10/adults, free/18 & under.
- July 6, 7:30 p.m.: Village Green, Hamilton.
- July 7, 8 p.m.: Willis Carrier Recreation Park, DeWitt.
- July 8, 7:30 p.m.: Beard Park, Fayetteville.
- July 12, 6 p.m.: Carol Watson Greenhouse, LaFayette.
- July 14, 5 p.m.: Erie Canal Heritage Park, Port Byron.
- July 15, 8 p.m.: Armory Square.
- July 16, 7:30 p.m.: Fort Ontario, Oswego.
- July 27, 7 p.m.: Austin Park, Skaneateles.
- July 28, 7 p.m.: Clinton Square.
- July 29, 8 p.m.: Fort Stanwix, Rome.
- Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: Camillus Erie Canal Park, 8 p.m.
The Haunt
702 Willow Ave., Ithaca. (607) 275-3447, dansmallspresents.com.
- June 15, 8 p.m.: Rare Futures, Gavin Castleton, Pray for Sound. $10-$12.
- June 17, 8 p.m.: Flynt Flossy, Turquoise Jeep. $10-$12.
- June 23, 8 p.m.: Orkesta Mendoza. $12-$15.
- June 24, 10 p.m.: Crucial Reggae Social Club, DJ Mike Judah. $10-$15.
- July 1, 8 p.m.: Wailing Souls. $20-$25.
- July. 12, 8 p.m.: Vagabond, Sammus, Pleistocene. $10-$12.
- July 13, 8 p.m.: Navytrain. $10.
- Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.: Beach Slang, Weakened Friends. $15-$18.
- Aug. 11, 9 p.m.: Soul Rebels, Fall Creek Brass Band. $15-$20.
- Aug. 13, 8 p.m.: Jerry Douglas Band. $25-$30.
- Aug. 24, 8 p.m.: Chris Robinson Brotherhood. $25-$30.
- Sept. 6, 7 p.m.: Brand X. $25-$30.
- Sept. 10, 8 p.m.: The Revelers. $12-$15.
- Sept. 12, 8 p.m.: Diet Cig, Ratboys. $12-$15.
- Sept. 14, 8 p.m.: Big Thief, Lucy Davis. $15-$18.
Jamesville Balloon Fest
4110 W. Shore Manor Road, Jamesville. (315) 435-5252, syracuseballoonfest.com. Free admission, $10 parking.
- June 23, 5:15 p.m.: My So-Called Band
- 6:45 p.m.: Grit N Grace
- 8 p.m.: Frank & Burns
- 9:30 p.m.: Prime Time Horns
- June 24, 1:15 p.m.: Custom Taylor Band
- 2:45 p.m.: Dunes & the Del-Tunes
- 4 p.m.: My So-Called Band
- 5:15 p.m.: Scars N Stripes
- 6:30 p.m.: Country Swagg
- 8 p.m.: Dirty Deal
- 9:30 p.m.: Under the Gun
- June 25, 1:30 p.m.: Trumptight315
- 2:45 p.m.: Infinity
- 4 p.m.: Letizia & the Z-Band
- 5:15 p.m.: The Measure
- 6:30 p.m.: Stroke
- 8 p.m.: The Blacklights
Jazz Greats at Glenora
5435 Route 14, Dundee. (800) 243-5513, glenora.com. Shows cost $30 and begin at 2 p.m.
- July 16: Gerald Albright
- Aug. 20: Lindsey Webster & Grace Kelly
Jazz in the City
CNY Jazz Central presents summer concert series throughout the city on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. during August at these locations, with artists to be announced later. Free. (315) 479-5299, cnyjazzinthecity.org.
- Aug. 3: Dunk & Bright, 2436 S. Salina St.
- Aug. 10: Strada Mia, 313 S. Geddes St.
- Aug. 17: Attilio’s, 700 N. Salina St.
- Aug. 24: Byrne Dairy Ice Cream Center, 275 Cortland Ave.
- Aug. 31: Le Moyne Plaza, 1135 Salt Springs Road.
Kegs Canal Side
7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan. (315) 246-8533, kegscanalside.net. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- July 1: Kane Brown. $18.
- Aug. 18: Hunter Hayes. $28.
- Sept. 23: Kip Moore, A Thousand Horses. $28.
- Sept. 29: The Cadillac Three. $18.
Lakeview Amphitheatre
490 Restoration Way. (315) 435-2121, lakeviewamphitheatre.com, ticketmaster.com. Country Megaticket: $199-$549.
- June 24, 7 p.m.: Zach Brown Band, Darrell Scott, Caroline Jones. $34.75-$650.
- June 25, 8 p.m.: Bob Dylan. $59.50-$129.50.
- June 30, 7:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups. $25-$1,500.
- July 4, 8 p.m.: Symphoria. $10/adults, free/18 & under.
- July 11, 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. $30-$999.
- July 13, 7:30 p.m.: Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young. $32.75-$199.
- July 14, 6 p.m.: Kidz Bop. $20-$189.
- July 15, 8 p.m.: Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Atlas Genius. $29.50-$115.
- July 16, 4 p.m.: Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price. $30-$250.
- July 19, 6 p.m.: Korn, Stone Sour, Skillet, Yelawolf, Ded. $20-$235.
- July 29, 7:30 p.m.: Boston, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. $31-$58.75.
- Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Kings of Leon, Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats. $25-$279.
- Aug. 11, 8 p.m.: Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips. $25-$1,500.
- Aug. 12, 7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Craig Campbell. $33-$229.
- Aug. 16, 8 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa. $77-$365.
- Aug. 19, 7 p.m.: REO Speedwagon, Styx, Don Felder. $27.50-$395.
- Aug. 22, 7 p.m.: John Mayer. $36-$425.
- Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr, Like Combs. $24.75-$189.
- Sept. 22, 6:45 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows. $29.50-$850.
The Lost Horizon
5863 Thompson Road. (315) 446-1934, thelosthorizon.com, ticketfly.com.
- June 23, 7:30 p.m.: Conflict, Rotten UK. $20.
- June 24, 8 p.m.: Missio, Irontom. $10.
- July 5, 6:30 p.m.: Magic Giant, Big Sexy & the Scrambled Eggs, Baked Potatoes, All Poets & Heroes. $1.
- July 14, 7 p.m.: Sam Roberts Band, Maybird, All Poets & Heroes. $15-$17.
- Aug. 14, 7 p.m.: Wage War, Gideon Virals, Birthplace/Burial Ground, Secrets Kept. $13-$15.
- Sept. 20, 6 p.m.: Decapitated, Thy Art is Murder, Falluja, Ghost Bath. $20-$25.
Liverpool is the Place Concert Series
Johnson Park, Route 57 and Vine Street, Liverpool. (315) 457-3895. Free admission. All performances Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- June 14: Liverpool Community Chorus
- June 19: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon
- June 21: The Other Guise, Jan Fetterly
- June 26: Stock Market Swing Orchestra
- June 28: Budd Zunga Band
- July 3: Liverpool Community Orchestra
- July 5: The Measure
- July 10: BeatleCuse
- July 12: Easy Money Big Band
- July 17: Mood Swing
- July 19: Diamond Someday
- July 24: Dave Novak’s Party Nuts
- July 26: Colleen Kattau & Dos XX
- July 31: Second Line Syracuse
- Aug. 2: Grupo Pagan Lite
- Aug. 7: Just Joe
- Aug. 9: The Horn Dogs
- Aug. 14: Studio Two
- Aug. 16: Michael Houston & Fifth Edition
- Aug. 21: Mario DeSantis Orchestra
- Aug. 23: Two Feet Short
Marcellus Park Concerts
2443 Platt Road, Marcellus. (315) 673-3227, marcellusny.com. Free admission. Thursdays at 7 p.m.
- June 22: Marcellus Bluegrass Artists
- June 29: The Horn Dogs
- July 6: The Z Dogs
- July 13: The Strangers
- July 20: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon
- July 27: Holy Smoke CNY
- Aug. 3: Mere Mortals
- Aug. 10: Joe Whiting
- Nelson Odeon
4035 Nelson Road, Nelson. (315) 655-9193, nelsonodeon.com.
- June 17, 1 p.m.: Skunk Funk 5: Jon Stickley Trio, Brother Brothers, Mile Twelve, Ruddy Well Band, Jason Schnitt. $10-$25.
- Aug. 27, 6 p.m.: Jeffrey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys. $22-$24.
- Sept. 9, 8 p.m.: The Go Rounds. $22-$24.
Oswego Harborfest
Breitbeck Park, 41 Lake St., Oswego. (315) 343-6858, oswegoharborfest.com. Free admission.
- July 27, Breitbeck Park
- 7 p.m.: Atlas
- 9 p.m.: The Family Stone
- July 28, Breitbeck Park
- 6 p.m.: Kevin Klein
- 8 p.m.: Off the Reservation
- 10 p.m. Night Ranger
- July 28, East Park Stage
- 1:30 p.m.: Dam Dog
- 3:30 p.m.: The Ripcords
- 5:30 p.m.: Los Blancos
- 7:30 p.m.: Bex Marshall
- 9:30 p.m.: Tas Cru
- July 28, River Walk West Stage
- 1:30 p.m.: Williams Road
- 3:30 p.m.: Revolver
- 5 p.m.: Upstate Rubdown
- 7 p.m.: Tom Barnes Band
- July 29, Breitbeck Park
- 2 p.m.: F5
- 4 p.m.: Violet Mary
- 6 p.m.: Isreal Hagan & Stroke
- 8 p.m.: Brass Inc.
- 10 p.m.: Frostbit Blue
- July 29, East Park Stage
- 1:15 p.m.: Tia Brazda
- 3:30 p.m.: Melissa Gardiner
- 5:45 p.m.: Freefall
- 8 & 10 p.m.: Tas Cru
- July 29, River Walk West Stage
- 12:30 p.m.: Grit N Grace
- 2:30 p.m.: Chris Taylor & Custom Taylor Band
- 5:30 p.m.: Tia Brazda
- 7:30 p.m.: The Billionaires
- July 30, Breitbeck Park
- 1 p.m.: What About Bob?
- 3 p.m.: Salt City Chill
- 5 p.m.: Rumors
- July 30, East Park Stage
- 12:15 p.m.: Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance
- 2 p.m.: Ceili Rain
- 3:30 p.m. The Town Pants
- July 30, River Walk West Stage
- 12:45 p.m.: Fetish Lane
- 2:45 p.m.: Typhoon Tommy’s Water Ski Show
New York State Blues Fest
Clinton Square, downtown Syracuse. (315) 457-3895, nysbluesfest.com, eventbrite.com. Free admission.
- July 7, Main Stage
- 3 p.m.: Blues Ignition
- 4 p.m.: South Side Super Blues Band
- 5:10 p.m.: Carolyn Kelly Blues Band
- 6:20 p.m.: Noman Jackson Band
- 7:50 p.m.: Noah Wotherspoon Band
- 9:20 p.m.: Nighthawks with Bob Margolin
- July 7, Side Stage
- 4:50 & 6 p.m.: Tim Herron
- 7:30 & 9 p.m.: Dave Liddy & Steve Quenneville
- July 8, Main Stage
- 1 p.m.: Neil Minet & Electric Mud
- 2 p.m.: Morris & the Hepcats
- 3:15 p.m.: Ron Spencer Band
- 4:30 p.m.: Slam Allen
- 6 p.m.: Chris O’Leary Band
- 7:30 p.m.: Amy Helm
- 9 p.m.: JJ Grey & Mofro
- July 8, Side Stage
- Noon: Gordon Munding Slide Guitar Workshop.
- 1:40 & 2:55 p.m.: Gordon Munding
- 4:15 & 5:10 p.m.: Stiv Morgan
- 7:10 & 8:40 p.m.: Chris Merkley
New York State Fair’s Chevy Court
581 State Fair Blvd. (800) 475-FAIR, nysfair.org. All performances free with fair admission.
- Aug. 23, 2 p.m.: Robert Randolph & the Family Band
- Aug. 23, 8 p.m.: 3 Doors Down
- Aug. 24, 8 p.m.: Chevelle
- Aug. 25, 2 p.m.: The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: The Beach Boys
- Aug. 28, 2 p.m.: Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone
- Aug. 28, 8 p.m.: Kansas
- Aug. 29, 2 p.m.: Marshall Tucker Band
- Aug. 30, 2 p.m.: Taylor Dayne
- Aug. 31, 8 p.m.: LeAnn Rimes
- Sept. 3, 2 p.m.: Spin Doctors
Paper Mill Island Amphitheater
136 Spensieri Ave., Baldwinsville. (315) 299-8886, creativeconcerts.com/venues/paper-mill-island-amphitheater. All shows are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. unless noted.
- June 20: Plan B: Baldwinsville Pep Band
- June 27: Rhythm Method
- July 2, 5:30 p.m.: Country Swagg, Hard Promises, Scars N Stripes
- July 6, 8 p.m.: Albany Symphony Orchestra, Syracuse Pops Chorus
- July 11: Moonshine River Band
- July 18: The Horn Dogs
- July 25: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon
- Aug. 1, 6 p.m.: Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness,. Arizona, The Greeting Committee. $30-$35.
- Aug. 8: Hard Promises
Saranac Brewery
830 Varick St., Utica. (315) 624-2490, saranac.com, creativeconcerts.com. Saranac Thursdays begin at 6 p.m. $5 cover.
Saranac Thursdays
- June 15: Ladies Drink Free
- June 22: Last Left
- June 29: Gridley Paige & 3 Inch Fury
- July 6: Sir Cadian Rhythm
- July 13: Barroom Philosophers
- July 20: Annie in the Water
- July 27: Enter the Haggis
- Aug. 3: Matt Lomeo Band
- Aug. 10: The Old Main
- Aug. 17: Lonesome Dove
- Aug. 24: Chris Eves & the New Normal
- Aug. 31: The Bomb
Summer Jams Series
- June 20, 7 p.m.: The Dirty Heads, SOJA, RDGLDGRN. $32.50-$139.
- July 1, 6:30 p.m.: Dark Star Orchestra. $26-$30.
- July 21, 8 p.m.: Get the Led Out. $25-$30.
- Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m.: Taking Back Sunday, Every Time I Die, All Get Out. $25-$30.
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs. (518) 584-9330, spac.org, livenation.com.
- June 16-17, 7:30 p.m.: Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds. $40.50.
- June 18, 7:30 p.m.: Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield. $25-$210.
- June 20, 7 p.m.: Dead & Company. $40-$699.
- June 24-25, Noon: Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival. $65-$105/adults, free-$90/15 & under.
- July 1, 7 p.m.: Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups. $20-$1,500.
- July 9, noon: The Steel Wheels, Twisted Pine, Western Den, Honeysuckle. Free.
- July 10, 6 p.m.: Nickelback, Daughtry, Shaman’s Harvest. $25-$350.
- July 16, 8 p.m.: The Moody Blues. $40.50-$211.
- July 18, 7 p.m.: Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. $25-$999.
- July 19, 7:30 p.m.: Straight No Chaser, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. $30-$325.
- July 21, 6 p.m.: Kidz Bop. $35-$189.
- July 22, 7:30 p.m. Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper. $30-$450.
- July 23, 7 p.m.: Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane. $30.50-$239.
- July 25, 7:30 p.m.: Chicago, Doobie Brothers. $25-$350.
- July 26, 7 p.m.: Kings of Leon, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. $29.50-$279.
- July 29, 8 p.m.: Australian Pink Floyd Show. $25-$255.
- Aug. 1, 7 p.m.: One Republic, Fitz & the Tantrums, James Arthur. $25-$350.
- Aug. 15, 8 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa. $66-$375.
- Aug. 20, 8 p.m.: Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips. $20-$1,500.
- Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.: Earth, Wind & Fire, comedian JB Smoove. $39.50-$99.50.
- Aug. 25, 6:45 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows, Rivers and Rust. $29.50-$850.
- Aug. 26, 7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Craig Campbell. $33.50-$229.
- Aug. 27, 1 p.m.: Let’s Be Leonard, Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers, Soul Inscribed. Free.
- Aug. 30, 8 p.m.: Sting, Joe Sumner, The Last Banderlos. $59.50-495.
- Sept. 2, 7 p.m.: Zac Brown Band, Darrell Scott. $38.
St. Patrick’s Festival
St. Patrick’s Church, 216 Lowell Ave. stpatricksirishfest.com. Free admission.
- July 21, 5 p.m.: Francis Academy of Dance
- 5:30 p.m.: The Public House
- 7:40 p.m.: Roisin Academy
- 8 p.m.: Mere Mortals
- 9:30 p.m.: Johnston School of Irish Dance
- July 22, Noon: Quigsey & the Bird
- 4 p.m.: McDonald School of Irish Dance
- 4:40 p.m.: Tom Dooley Choraliers
- 5 p.m.: The Flyin’ Column
- 7 p.m.: Butler Sheehan Academy
- 9:30 p.m. Syracuse Kiltie Pipe Band
- 8-11 p.m.: Causeway Giants
- 9 p.m.: Drumcliffe School of Irish Dance
State Theatre
107 W. State St. (607) 277-8283, stateofithaca.com.
- June 24, 8 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearkhead, Satsang. $33.50.
- Sept. 12, 8 p.m.: Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers. $32.50-$40.
- Sept. 14, 8 p.m.: Two Door Cinema Club, Circa Waves. $36.
- Sept. 16, 8 p.m.: Broken Social Scene, Belle Game. $26-$36.
- Sept. 17, 8 p.m.: Dawes. $27-$37.
- Sept. 30, 8 p.m.: Dinosaur Jr., Easy Action. $28.50.
Syracuse Polish Festival
Clinton Square, downtown Syracuse. polishscholarship.org. Free admission.
- June 23, 4 p.m.: John Spillett Quartet
- 5 p.m.: Noisy Boys
- 6 p.m.: John Steven’s Doubleshot
- 8:15 p.m.: The Destination Band
- June 24, Noon & 2 p.m.: The New Direction
- 1 p.m.: John Spillett Quartet
- 3 & 4:30 p.m.: Melody Lane
- 3:45 p.m.: Lechowia Dance Polish-Canadian Company
- 5 p.m.: EpicSoul band
- 7 p.m.: Lechowia Dance Polish-Canadian Company
- 8 p.m.: Mansfield Ave.
- June 25, Noon & 1:30 p.m.: Lechowia Dance Polish-Canadian Company
- 12:15 & 2 p.m.: Melody Lane
- 3:30 p.m.: Chardon Polka Band
Taste of Country Music Festival
Hunter Mountain, 7740 Main St., Hunter. (518) 263-4223, huntermtn.com. Tickets/Packages: $119-$1,275. Camping and parking packages available.
- June 15, 6:15 p.m.: The Big Takeover
- 7:45 p.m.: Murali Coryell
- 9:15 p.m.: The National Reserve
- 10:45 p.m.: Marco Benevento
- 12:45 a.m.: Sinkane
- June 16, Noon.: Hollis Brown
- 12:30 p.m.: Brothers McCann
- 1 p.m.: Muddy Magnolias
- 2 p.m.: Andy Frasco & the U.N.
- 2:15 p.m.: Simi Stone
- 3 p.m.: Amy Help
- 4:15 p.m.: Elephant Revival
- 4:15 p.m.: Hollis Brown
- 5:30 p.m.: The Revivalists
- 6:30 p.m.: Chuck Prophet
- 6:45 p.m.: White Denim
- 8 p.m.: The Head & The Heart
- 10 p.m.: String Cheese Incident
- 1:30 a.m.: Sinkane
- June 17, 9:15 a.m.: Ratboy Jr.
- 11 a.m.: Paul Green Rock Academy
- Noon & 2:45 p.m.: Ghost of Paul Revere
- 1 p.m.: River Whyless
- 1:15 p.m.: Ryan Culwell
- 2 p.m.: Band of Heathens
- 3 p.m.: The Strumbellas
- 4:15 p.m.: Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives
- 4:15 p.m.: Nicole Atkins
- 5:30 p.m.: St. Paul & the Broken Bones
- 6:30 p.m.: Dan Bern
- 6:45 p.m.: Shovels & Rope
- 8 p.m.: Gary Clark Jr.
- 10 p.m.: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Midnight: Hamish Anderson
- 12:30 a.m.: Matisyahu
- 1:30 a.m.: Moon Hooch
- June 18, 9 a.m.: Ratboy Jr.
- Noon & 3:45 p.m.: Parsonsfield
- 12:30 p.m.: Holly Bowling
- 1 p.m. Infamous Stringdusters
- 2:15 p.m.: Brothers McCann
- 2:15 p.m.: TAUK
- 3:15 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- 4:45: Ari Hest
- 4:45 p.m. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- 6 p.m.: Peter Frampton
- 8 p.m.: Steve Miller Band
Turning Stone Resort and Casino
Exit 33 off the State Thruway, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona. (800) 771-7711, turningstone.com. All shows at 8 p.m. in the Showroom unless noted.
- June 23: Ladies of Laughter with Kelly MacFarland.$19-$24.
- June 30, 7:30 p.m.: Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton (Event Center). $59-$69.
- July 1: Bret Michaels. $61-$86.
- July 7: Great White, Slaughter. $34-$64.
- July 8: Billy Currington, Frankie Ballard (Event Center). $39-$54.
- July 14: Smokey Robinson (Event Center). $55-$87.
- July 21: Ron White (Event Center). $45-$60.
- July 22: Australian Pink Floyd (Event Center). $29-$44.
- Aug. 3: Little River Band. $32-$57.
- Aug. 5: David Nail. $35-$65.
- Aug. 11: Three Faces of the King. $30-$54.
- Aug. 16: Santana (Event Center). $61-$91.
- Aug. 19: Men of Desire. $23-$48.
- Aug. 26: Vicki Lawrence & Mama. $32-$57.
- Sept. 2: Asleep at the Wheel. $15-$25.
- Sept. 7: Blues Traveler. $49-$74.
- Sept. 15: Scotty McCreery. $54-$79.
- Sept. 21: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. $24-$49.
- Sept. 22: Jamey Johnson. $54-$79.
- Sept. 23: Kix, Vixen. $25-$49.
Westcott Theater
524 Westcott St. (315) 299-8886, thewestcotttheater.com.
- June 23, 9 p.m.: Live at the Fillmore. $15-$20.
- Aug. 1, 9 p.m.: Melvins, Spotlights. $20-$25.
- Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m.: Zach Deputy. $15-$18.
- Aug. 12, 9 p.m.: Steal Your Face. $10-$12.
- Aug. 30, 9 p.m.: Zomboy, Valentino Khan, Dr. Ozi. $20-$30.
- Aug. 31, 9 p.m.: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Formula 5. $15-$18.
- Sept. 8, 8 p.m.: Girls Night Out. $20-$60.
- Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Sean Rowe. $15-$20.
- Sept. 15, 11 p.m.: Boogie T. $15-$20.
- Sept. 30, 8 p.m.: Ron Pope, Ages and Ages, The Heart Of. $18-$95.