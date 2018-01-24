❤️ Valentine’s Gift Guide For Her 💁🏽

This Valentine’s Day we are breaking it down for you. With less than a month to go, whatever your plans are for the evening make sure your gift or gifts do not disappoint with a selection from our gift guide! From the extravagant to the simple pleasures in life we have a little bit of everything on the list…

For the Inner Goddess in Her

Some times the best gifts are the ones that take you out of the scenario, no offense intended. We just mean, they are about pampering her SO letting her just be alone, indulging in something that makes her happy. Maybe after you guys get back from dinner have this planned out. Although you could break the rule and hop…

Continue Reading …

The Hare & Style is a luxury lifestyle digital magazine rich with diverse content, ranging from street style, menswear, beauty, grooming, music, and a unique array of editorials. With a team of editors, a personal stylist, and guest writers The Hare & Style is always evolving, striving to bring the highest quality content for its readers.

For direct contact with the creative director please email: maliha@

FACEBOOK | TWITTER | PINTEREST | INSTAGRAM