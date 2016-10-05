Welcome to Best of Syracuse 2016

By

Best of Syracuse is a reader-generated poll trademarked by the Syracuse New Times. Since its 1997 inception we have asked our readers to nominate in a number of categories.

For the 20th anniversary edition, we increased the categories to include: Sports and Wellness, Love and Sex, Arts and Culture, Music, Entertainment and Attractions, Health and Beauty, Local Faces, Food, Drink, Nightlife, Goods and Services, Around Town, Pets and Family, Fun and Games.

Your nominations are tallied, and the results bring out the top five in each category. We then turn it all over to you again for the final voting, and the Best of Syracuse emerges.

We are proud of the fact that Best of Syracuse is 100 percent reader-generated. If you have an award suggestion, email us at snt@syracusenewtimes.com. We want to hear from you.

Thanks to all of the readers who took the time to nominate and vote for your favorite picks. It was another record-breaking year for nominating and voting for Best of Syracuse, and we couldn’t be more excited about the responses. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners this year!

Best of Sports and Wellness

Best Sports Venue

Carrier Dome

Best Gymnastics Program

Best Outdoor Trails

Best Golf Course

Green Lakes State Park

Best Place to Ski

Best Place to Bike

Best Bicycle Shop

Best Organized Walk/Run

Best Health Club

Best Yoga

YMCA

Best Shooting Range

Best of Love and Sex

Best Date Night Location

Armory Square

Best Lingerie Store

Best Adult Club

Best Wedding Band

Best Wedding DJ

Best Wedding Venue

Best Bed & Breakfast

Best Divorce Attorney

Best of Arts and Culture

Best Museum

Best Ethnic Festival

Best Food Festival

Best Music Festival

Best Local Theater

Best Art Gallery

Best Art Classes

Best of Music

Best Female Vocalist

Ashley Cox

Best Male Vocalist

Just Joe (Joe Altier)

Best Hip-Hop Artist/Band

Best Country Band

Best Blues Band

Best Venue for Live Music

Best Jazz Band

Best Rock Group

Best Cover Band

Under the Gun

Best Club DJ

Slammin’ Sam

Best Band Name

Best of Entertainment and Attractions

Best Movie Theater

Best Movie Drive-In

Best Ice Skating

Best Place for Paint Night

Best Haunted Attraction

Best Pumpkin Patch

Best Corn Maze

Best Apple Picking

Best Local Amusement or Water Park

Best Go-Carts

Best Motor Race Track

Best of Family, Fun and Games

Best Parents’ Escape

Best Children’s Entertainer

Best Pre-School Program

Gingerbread House

Best CNY Playground

Best Family Venue

Best Kids Party Place

Best After-School Program

YMCA

Best Summer Camp

Best Bowling Alley

Best of Health and Beauty

Best Hair Salon

Best Barbershop

Best Place for a Mani/Pedi

Best Spa

Best Massage

Mirbeau Inn and Spa

Best Doctor

Best Chiropractor

Best Health Store

Best Pediatrician

Best Dentist

Margaret Madonian

Best of Local Faces

Best Local Reporter

Christie Casciano, WSYR-Channel 9

Best Local Photographer

Michael Davis, Syracuse New Times

Best Local Columnist

Sean Kirst

Best Community Advocate

Michael John Heagerty

Best City Ambassador

Jim Boeheim

Best Artist

Jacqueline Colello

Best Blog

Syracuse History

Best Social Media Personality

Syracuse History

Best Radio Personality

Ted Long and Amy Robbins, WNTQ-FM 93Q

Best TV Personality

Rod Wood, WSYR-Channel 9

Best Hair on Local TV

Carrie Lazarus, WSYR-Channel 9

Best Weatherperson

Wayne Mahar, WSTM-Channel 3

Best Respected Local Politician

Congressman John Katko

Best Female Bartender

Nikki LaRochelle, Cobblestone

Best Male Bartender

Jeffrey Rogers, Empire Brewing Company

Best of Food, Drink and Nightlife

Best Local Chef

Michael Lanzafame, Sicilian Tradizione

Best Mexican Restaurant

Best Asian Restaurant

Best Polish Restaurant

Best Burger

Best Sandwich Shop

Best Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

Best New Restaurant

Best Steakhouse

Best Fish Fry/Seafood

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

King David’s

Best Food Truck/Food Stand

Best Thai Restaurant

Best Wings

Best Place for Lunch

Best Italian Restaurant

Best Breakfast Spot

Best Frozen Treats

Best Indian Restaurant

Best Barbecue

Best Local Caterer

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Best Pizza

Best Sushi

Best Birthday Cakes

Wegmans

Best Cupcakes

Wegmans

Best Bagels

Best Hot Dogs

Best Doughnuts

Best Hibachi

Best Veggie/Vegan

Best Kids Eat Free

Tully’s

Best Gluten Free

Strong Hearts Cafe

Best Sunday Brunch

Empire Brewing Company

Best Hard Cider

Best Local Coffee

Best NYS Red Wine

Red Cat

Best NYS White Wine

White Cat

Best Local Brewery

Empire Brewing Company

Best Beer Selection

Best Winery

Best Bloody Mary

Empire Brewing Company

Best Liquor Store

Best Late Night Munchies Spot

Tully’s

Best Bar

Best Happy Hour

Best Dive Bar

Best Sports Bar

Tully’s

Best Wine Bar

Best Martini Bar

Best Seasonal Bar

Best New Bar

Best Trivia Night

Best Karaoke Venue

Singers Karaoke

Best LGBT Friendly Bar

Trexx

Best Dance Club

Lava, Turning Stone Resort and Casino

Best of Good’s and Services

Best Thrift/Consignment

Best Piercing Shop

Best Florist

Wegmans

Best Smoke Shop

Best Tattoo Shop

Tymeless Tattoo

Best Power Sports Shop

Best Vape/E-Cig Shop

Best Place to Buy Music

Best Party Rental

Best Auto Repair Shop

Best Motorcycle Dealer

Best Dance Program

Best Game Store

Best Comics Shop

Best Hobby Shop

Best of Around Town

Best Used Bookstore

Best Hotel

Marriott Syracuse Downtown

Best Radio Station

Best Local Scandal

Robert Neulander

Best “Worst” Use of Tax Dollars

Destiny USA

Best Neighborhood Market

Best Farmers Market

CNY Regional Market

Best Bike Night

Sharkey’s Bar and Grill

Best Park

Onondaga Lake Park

Best Library

Best Rainy Day Destination

Destiny USA

Best Not for Profit

Best Car Wash

Best Kept Secret

Franklin Square

Best Eyesore

Carrier Circle

Best of Pets

Best Pet Boarding

Best Pet Daycare

Best Pet Groomer

Best Pet Store

Best Veterinarian

Best Animal/Pet Rescue

Helping Hounds

Best Dog Park