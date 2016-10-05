Welcome to Best of Syracuse 2016

Best of Syracuse is a reader-generated poll trademarked by the Syracuse New Times. Since its 1997 inception we have asked our readers to nominate in a number of categories.
For the 20th anniversary edition, we increased the categories to include: Sports and Wellness, Love and Sex, Arts and Culture, Music, Entertainment and Attractions, Health and Beauty, Local Faces, Food, Drink, Nightlife, Goods and Services, Around Town, Pets and Family, Fun and Games.
Your nominations are tallied, and the results bring out the top five in each category. We then turn it all over to you again for the final voting, and the Best of Syracuse emerges.
We are proud of the fact that Best of Syracuse is 100 percent reader-generated. If you have an award suggestion, email us at snt@syracusenewtimes.com. We want to hear from you.
Thanks to all of the readers who took the time to nominate and vote for your favorite picks. It was another record-breaking year for nominating and voting for Best of Syracuse, and we couldn’t be more excited about the responses. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners this year!
Best of Sports and Wellness
Best Sports Venue
- Carrier Dome
Best Gymnastics Program
Best Outdoor Trails
Best Golf Course
- Green Lakes State Park
Best Place to Ski
Best Place to Bike
Best Bicycle Shop
Best Organized Walk/Run
Best Health Club
Best Yoga
- YMCA
Best Shooting Range
Best of Love and Sex
Best Date Night Location
- Armory Square
Best Lingerie Store
Best Adult Club
Best Wedding Band
Best Wedding DJ
Best Wedding Venue
Best Bed & Breakfast
Best Divorce Attorney
Best of Arts and Culture
Best Museum
Best Ethnic Festival
Best Food Festival
Best Music Festival
Best Local Theater
Best Art Gallery
Best Art Classes
Best of Music
Best Female Vocalist
- Ashley Cox
Best Male Vocalist
- Just Joe (Joe Altier)
Best Hip-Hop Artist/Band
Best Country Band
Best Blues Band
Best Venue for Live Music
Best Jazz Band
Best Rock Group
Best Cover Band
- Under the Gun
Best Club DJ
- Slammin’ Sam
Best Band Name
Best of Entertainment and Attractions
Best Movie Theater
Best Movie Drive-In
Best Ice Skating
Best Place for Paint Night
Best Haunted Attraction
Best Pumpkin Patch
Best Corn Maze
Best Apple Picking
Best Local Amusement or Water Park
Best Go-Carts
Best Motor Race Track
Best of Family, Fun and Games
Best Parents’ Escape
Best Children’s Entertainer
Best Pre-School Program
- Gingerbread House
Best CNY Playground
Best Family Venue
Best Kids Party Place
Best After-School Program
- YMCA
Best Summer Camp
Best Bowling Alley
Best of Health and Beauty
Best Hair Salon
Best Barbershop
Best Place for a Mani/Pedi
Best Spa
Best Massage
- Mirbeau Inn and Spa
Best Doctor
Best Chiropractor
Best Health Store
Best Pediatrician
Best Dentist
- Margaret Madonian
Best of Local Faces
Best Local Reporter
- Christie Casciano, WSYR-Channel 9
Best Local Photographer
- Michael Davis, Syracuse New Times
Best Local Columnist
- Sean Kirst
Best Community Advocate
- Michael John Heagerty
Best City Ambassador
- Jim Boeheim
Best Artist
- Jacqueline Colello
Best Blog
- Syracuse History
Best Social Media Personality
- Syracuse History
Best Radio Personality
- Ted Long and Amy Robbins, WNTQ-FM 93Q
Best TV Personality
- Rod Wood, WSYR-Channel 9
Best Hair on Local TV
- Carrie Lazarus, WSYR-Channel 9
Best Weatherperson
- Wayne Mahar, WSTM-Channel 3
Best Respected Local Politician
- Congressman John Katko
Best Female Bartender
- Nikki LaRochelle, Cobblestone
Best Male Bartender
- Jeffrey Rogers, Empire Brewing Company
Best of Food, Drink and Nightlife
Best Local Chef
- Michael Lanzafame, Sicilian Tradizione
Best Mexican Restaurant
Best Asian Restaurant
Best Polish Restaurant
Best Burger
Best Sandwich Shop
Best Bakery
Best Family Restaurant
Best New Restaurant
Best Steakhouse
Best Fish Fry/Seafood
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
- King David’s
Best Food Truck/Food Stand
Best Thai Restaurant
Best Wings
Best Place for Lunch
Best Italian Restaurant
Best Breakfast Spot
Best Frozen Treats
Best Indian Restaurant
Best Barbecue
Best Local Caterer
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Best Pizza
Best Sushi
Best Birthday Cakes
- Wegmans
Best Cupcakes
- Wegmans
Best Bagels
Best Hot Dogs
Best Doughnuts
Best Hibachi
Best Veggie/Vegan
Best Kids Eat Free
- Tully’s
Best Gluten Free
- Strong Hearts Cafe
Best Sunday Brunch
- Empire Brewing Company
Best Hard Cider
Best Local Coffee
Best NYS Red Wine
- Red Cat
Best NYS White Wine
- White Cat
Best Local Brewery
- Empire Brewing Company
Best Beer Selection
Best Winery
Best Bloody Mary
- Empire Brewing Company
Best Liquor Store
Best Late Night Munchies Spot
- Tully’s
Best Bar
Best Happy Hour
Best Dive Bar
Best Sports Bar
- Tully’s
Best Wine Bar
Best Martini Bar
Best Seasonal Bar
Best New Bar
Best Trivia Night
Best Karaoke Venue
- Singers Karaoke
Best LGBT Friendly Bar
- Trexx
Best Dance Club
- Lava, Turning Stone Resort and Casino
Best of Good’s and Services
Best Thrift/Consignment
Best Piercing Shop
Best Florist
- Wegmans
Best Smoke Shop
Best Tattoo Shop
- Tymeless Tattoo
Best Power Sports Shop
Best Vape/E-Cig Shop
Best Place to Buy Music
Best Party Rental
Best Auto Repair Shop
Best Motorcycle Dealer
Best Dance Program
Best Game Store
Best Comics Shop
Best Hobby Shop
Best of Around Town
Best Used Bookstore
Best Hotel
- Marriott Syracuse Downtown
Best Radio Station
Best Local Scandal
- Robert Neulander
Best “Worst” Use of Tax Dollars
- Destiny USA
Best Neighborhood Market
Best Farmers Market
- CNY Regional Market
Best Bike Night
- Sharkey’s Bar and Grill
Best Park
- Onondaga Lake Park
Best Library
Best Rainy Day Destination
- Destiny USA
Best Not for Profit
Best Car Wash
Best Kept Secret
- Franklin Square
Best Eyesore
- Carrier Circle
Best of Pets
Best Pet Boarding
Best Pet Daycare
Best Pet Groomer
Best Pet Store
Best Veterinarian
Best Animal/Pet Rescue
- Helping Hounds
Best Dog Park
- Wegmans Good Dog Park