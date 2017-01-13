They are big, black and triangular in shape. They’ve been reported to be 75-100 feet long and 45-60 feet wide. Some witnesses suggest that they are two stories high. These are triangle UFOs over New York state.

Many people think the triangle UFOs are strictly occurrences reported in the 20th and 21st centuries. Yet in Charles Fort’s 1919 work The Book of the Damned, there are accounts of triangle sightings from various far-flung parts of the world from the early as 1880s. The earliest-known sighting in New York state dates from June of 1962 in Bethpage in New York’s Nassau County.

Triangle UFOs rank fifth among the most commonly reported UFO shapes. Nationally, triangle UFOs are 9.14 percent of the total triangle sightings of about 11,000, from 2001 through 2015. California ranks first with 1,454 reported triangle sightings or about 13 percent of the national sightings.

New York state ranks sixth for triangle sighting reports, about 3.74 percent, with 414 from 2001 to 2015. New Yorkers have reported as little as 12 triangles in 2005 and 42 in 2014, with an average of about 27 per year.

The map above shows New York state’s top 14 counties for triangle sightings. These 14 counties represent 62 percent of New York’s triangle sightings from 2001-2015.

If you are interested to read in-depth accounts and analysis about the topic check out this book: Triangle UFOs: An Estimate of the Situation by David Marler.

Let’s look at some recent UFO sighting report from New York Skies:

Dec. 26, 2016: At 9 p.m., a couple in Melville reported observing a stationary object with vertical red lights.

Dec. 30, 2016: At 3:50 a.m., a resident of Wading River was walking their dog and observed a bright orange ball weaving back and forth in the sky perhaps 500 feet from the ground.

Jan. 1, 2017: At 5:40 p.m., a Syracuse resident reported observing a bright fireball-like object with twin tail.

Jan. 1, 2017: At 5:16 p.m., a New York City resident observed a purple-shaded cylinder moving westward.

