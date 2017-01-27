People ask me all the time about the UFOs I report on in stories or talk about in my statistics. They state incredulously “but Cheryl, they can’t all be real!” I always tell them that as Unidentified Flying Objects, they most certain are real. But are they real off-world crafts? That’s the real question My answer to that: The truth is in the UFO shapes.

In the past, people have put out these statistical charts writing off many sightings to common, ordinary things. The numbers these folks use typically denigrate the potentially real off world craft to percentages numbers around 20 percent and as low as 4 percent.

For the past 14 months, my spouse and I have been compiling a book of UFO sighting counts for all 50 states. In that sighting compilation, we’ve taken great care to tabulate the UFO shapes that have been reported from 2001-2015.

For the sake of a new way of looking at UFO sightings, I decided to remove certain classes of UFO Shapes to illustrate a point.

The chart above lists the top-20 UFO shapes for New York state from 2001-2015. The total number of New York sightings for the 15-year period is 5,141. The top-20 shapes represent 95.6 percent of the shapes reported. Let’s take out the obviously vague and hard-to-pin-down shapes: light, unknown, other, star-like, flash and changing. That exercise just removed 35.24 percent of the undefinable sighting shapes or about 1,811 of the 5,141 sightings.

We kept these shapes that in my opinion couldn’t be easily mistaken for conventional aircraft. These shapes are: circle, sphere, fireball, triangle, oval, disc, cigar, cylinder diamond, formation, chevron, egg and rectangle.

This list represents 60.36 percent of the total New York sighting shapes of unusual silhouettes. The remaining 4.4 percent of shapes with well under 1 percent in each category totals about 226 of the 5,141 sightings.

So if 3,103 UFO sighting reports don’t resemble any conventional aircraft, it begs the question: Are these the genuine articles that everybody wants to believe are off-world crafts?

Let’s look at some recent UFO Sighting in New York Skies:

Jan. 12, 2017: At 6:45 p.m., a resident of Brooklyn reported seeing a long cigar-shaped UFO with two odd, octopus-like arms and lights.

Jan. 13, 2017: At 7:35 p.m., a resident of Bloomingburg observed flashing blue and red lights moving around in a circle of tiny white lights that flew over the city.

Jan. 14, 2017: At 3:15 p.m., several residents of Willsboro reported seeing two bright fireball-like objects hovering in a field near a farm.

Jan. 18, 2017: At 5 p.m., a resident of Wilson witnessed a circle of lights going near his taxi.

If you are interested in joining a monthly UFO discussion group in the Onondaga County area, drop Cheryl an email Blogger@CherylCosta.com. If you have a UFO sighting to report, you can use either one of the two national database services: nuforc.org or mufon.com. Both services respect confidentiality.

Cheryl Costa would love to hear the when, where and what of your New York sighting. Email it to NYSkies@DragonLadyMedia.com. The names of witnesses will be omitted to protect their privacy.