Scary Good CNY Events this Weekend

The country is plagued with a bad debate, so the best option is to get out and enjoy CNY events or whatever fun personal endeavors. Take your mind off the nonsense and occupy your time with all things positive and constructive, living life and interacting with those you love.
Lighten Up & Laugh
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 23
Cost: $20 | 423-8669
Sketch Writing Workshop | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Improv/sketch show | 8 p.m.
Where: Salt City Improv Theatre, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Oct. 22
Cost: $180 workshop, $20/show | 410-1962
‘A Little Spark’ SIC Fundraiser
Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 minimum (donations highly encouraged) | 430-9027
Miscellany
Syracuse International Film Festival
Where: Various locations, please see website for times and showings
When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 23
Cost: Free – $10 admissions | 671-2188
Where: Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $45/person, $30/person in group of 6 or more | 478-9272
Water is Life Benefit Concert & Rally
Where: Tsha’Thon’nhes, 3370 Route 11A, Onondaga Castle
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 3 p.m.
Cost: Free admission with a donation of outdoor garments or gear | 498-9163
Music
Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 319-4214
Dracula Jones w/Spring Street Family Band & Professional Victims
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 | (877) 987-6487
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/members, $18/nonmembers
Stage
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, 24 Port Washington St., Cortland
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 23 (closing weekend)
Cost: $32/adults, $30/students, seniors | (800) 427-6160
Thursday | 7:30 p.m. (sold out)
Friday | 8 p.m. (sold out)
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Nov. 6
Cost: $20-$53 | 443-3275
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960
Editor’s Picks
Danielle Ponder & the Tomorrow People w/Thunder Body
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 474-1060
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 23 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $8/child on top of zoo admission | 435-8511 x113
Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown & Greg Chako
Where: Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles
When: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 11 p.m.
Cost: Free
October Anxiety
Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions
Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Wednesdays – Sundays
Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE
Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390
Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo
When: Fridays – Saturdays
Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 63 degrees / 55 degrees
Conditions: Rain.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 55 degrees / 43 degrees
Conditions: More rain.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 44 degrees / 39 degrees
Conditions: Even more rain, some snow.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 55 degrees / 42 degrees
Conditions: Brightest day of the weekend!
