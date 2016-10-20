Scary Good CNY Events this Weekend

The country is plagued with a bad debate, so the best option is to get out and enjoy CNY events or whatever fun personal endeavors. Take your mind off the nonsense and occupy your time with all things positive and constructive, living life and interacting with those you love.

Lighten Up & Laugh

Rob Little

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone, Destiny USA

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 23

Cost: $20 | 423-8669

Kevin McDonald & Friends

Sketch Writing Workshop | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Improv/sketch show | 8 p.m.

Where: Salt City Improv Theatre, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22

Cost: $180 workshop, $20/show | 410-1962

‘A Little Spark’ SIC Fundraiser

Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $5 minimum (donations highly encouraged) | 430-9027

Miscellany

Syracuse International Film Festival

Where: Various locations, please see website for times and showings

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 23

Cost: Free – $10 admissions | 671-2188

European Beer Tour

Where: Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.

When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $45/person, $30/person in group of 6 or more | 478-9272

Water is Life Benefit Concert & Rally

Where: Tsha’Thon’nhes, 3370 Route 11A, Onondaga Castle

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission with a donation of outdoor garments or gear | 498-9163

Music

Gaelynn Lea w/Jess Klein

Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 319-4214

Dracula Jones w/Spring Street Family Band & Professional Victims

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 | (877) 987-6487

Rod Picott

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $15/members, $18/nonmembers

Stage

The Birds & The Receptionist

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, 24 Port Washington St., Cortland

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 23 (closing weekend)

Cost: $32/adults, $30/students, seniors | (800) 427-6160

Great Expectations



Thursday | 7:30 p.m. (sold out)

Friday | 8 p.m. (sold out)

Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Nov. 6

Cost: $20-$53 | 443-3275

Night of the Living Dead

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960

Editor’s Picks

Danielle Ponder & the Tomorrow People w/Thunder Body

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 474-1060

Zoo Boo

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 23 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $8/child on top of zoo admission | 435-8511 x113

Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown & Greg Chako

Where: Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles

When: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

October Anxiety

Cayo Industrial

Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica

When: Fridays – Sundays

Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions

Escape the Estate

Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Wednesdays – Sundays

Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Fridays – Sundays

Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

Frightmare Farms

Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo

When: Fridays – Saturdays

Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 63 degrees / 55 degrees

Conditions: Rain.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 55 degrees / 43 degrees

Conditions: More rain.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 44 degrees / 39 degrees

Conditions: Even more rain, some snow.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 55 degrees / 42 degrees

Conditions: Brightest day of the weekend!

