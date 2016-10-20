Scary Good CNY Events this Weekend

Lifestyle

Don’t let bad debating haunt your weekend, here are CNY events with the potential to positively resonate with you for a long time.

The country is plagued with a bad debate, so the best option is to get out and enjoy CNY events or whatever fun personal endeavors. Take your mind off the nonsense and occupy your time with all things positive and constructive, living life and interacting with those you love.

Lighten Up & Laugh

roblittle21871Rob Little

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

 

Where: Funny Bone, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 23
Cost: $20 | 423-8669

Kevin McDonald & Friends

Sketch Writing Workshop | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Improv/sketch show | 8 p.m.

Where: Salt City Improv Theatre, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Oct. 22
Cost: $180 workshop, $20/show | 410-1962

‘A Little Spark’ SIC Fundraiser

Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 minimum (donations highly encouraged) | 430-9027

Miscellany

Syracuse International Film Festival

Where: Various locations, please see website for times and showings
When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 23
Cost: Free – $10 admissions | 671-2188

european-beerEuropean Beer Tour

Where: Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $45/person, $30/person in group of 6 or more | 478-9272

 

Water is Life Benefit Concert & Rally

Where: Tsha’Thon’nhes, 3370 Route 11A, Onondaga Castle
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 3 p.m.
Cost: Free admission with a donation of outdoor garments or gear | 498-9163

Music

Gaelynn Lea w/Jess Klein

Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 319-4214

dracula-jonesDracula Jones w/Spring Street Family Band & Professional Victims

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 | (877) 987-6487

 

Rod Picott

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/members, $18/nonmembers

Stage

stageThe Birds The Receptionist

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

 

Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, 24 Port Washington St., Cortland
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 23 (closing weekend)
Cost: $32/adults, $30/students, seniors | (800) 427-6160

Great Expectations

Thursday | 7:30 p.m. (sold out)
Friday | 8 p.m. (sold out)
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Nov. 6
Cost: $20-$53 | 443-3275

Night of the Living Dead

Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960

 

Editor’s Picks

Danielle Ponder & the Tomorrow People w/Thunder Body 

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Oct. 21 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 474-1060

Zoo Boo

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 23 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $8/child on top of zoo admission | 435-8511 x113

Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown & Greg Chako

Where: Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles
When: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 11 p.m.
Cost: Free

October Anxiety

Cayo Industrial

Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions

Escape the Estate

Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Wednesdays – Sundays
Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE

Scare-A-Con 2014. Michael Davis Photo | Syracuse New Times Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

Frightmare Farms

Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo
When: Fridays – Saturdays
Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 63 degrees / 55 degrees
Conditions: Rain.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 55 degrees / 43 degrees
Conditions: More rain.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 44 degrees / 39 degrees
Conditions: Even more rain, some snow.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 55 degrees / 42 degrees
Conditions: Brightest day of the weekend!

                                     

Related Items:

