SALT Honors Up For Grabs

The nominations have finally been tallied for the 12th annual Syracuse New Times Syracuse Area Live Theater (SALT) Awards, which honor performances and behind-the-scenes work by area professional and community theater companies. The SALT winners will be announced during a swanky ceremony to be held Sunday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., at Syracuse Stage’s Archbold Theater, 820 E. Genesee St.

Returning co-hosts Rita Worlock and Abel Searor will do their best to keep the evening moving with ad-libs aplenty. Theater fans should get there early to enjoy some cocktails at 6:30 p.m. before the show starts. Discounted pre-sale tickets are available for $21 until Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets at the door will be $25. Cash or credit cards will be accepted. Visit syracusenewtimes.com/2016-salt-award-tickets for details.

PROFESSIONAL THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

Constellations (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Stupid Fucking Bird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

Best Director of a Play

Peter Amster, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Tim Bond, To Kill A Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Linsay Firmen, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Rachel Lampert and Sara Lampert Hoover, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Kerby Thompson, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

Sound Design of a Play

Victoria Deiorio, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Lesley Greene, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Sarah Pickett, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Seth Asa Sengel, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre) Anthony Vadala, Medea

Lighting Design of a Play

Burke Brown, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Dawn Chiang, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Thomas C. Hase, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Tyler M. Perry, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) David A. Sexton, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

Set Design of a Play

David Arsenault, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Shelley Barish, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre) William Bloodgood, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Adam Koch, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Matt Saunders, The Christians (Syracuse Stage)

Costume Design of a Play

Amanda Aiken, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Suzanne Chesney, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Tracy Dorman, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Nikki Delhomme, Medea (Redhouse)

(Redhouse) Wendy Zea, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

Leading Actress in a Play

Joan Anderson, Medea (Redhouse)

(Redhouse) Emily Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Dee Pelletier, Third (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Makela Speilman, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Mary Williams, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre) Leading Actor in a Play

Karl Gregory, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Jason Guy, I Am My Own Wife (Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown) Arthur Lazalde, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre) Mark Murphey, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Robert Ross Parker, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Dan Wilt, Fox On The Fairway (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

Supporting Actress in a Play

Tayler Beth Anderson, Fox on the Fairway (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre) Sera Bullis, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Perri Gaffney, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Juli Jesneck, The Christians (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Caroline Kane, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre) Erica Rothman, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

Supporting Actor in a Play

Matthew Bretschneider, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Matthew Caraccioli, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage

(Syracuse Stage Anthony Cawley, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) DeLance Minefee, The Christians (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Landon G. Woodson, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

Ensemble Cast of a Play

Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

(Cortland Repertory Theatre) Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Passion Play (Redhouse)

(Redhouse) Stupid Fucking Bird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) The Underpants (Syracuse Stage)

Ensemble of the Year in a Play

The Christians (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Medea (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Romeo and Juliet (Redhouse Arts Center)

Non-Performing Person of the Year

Felix Ivanov, fight director, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Sandra Knapp, Greek chorus masks, Medea (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Stuart Plymesser, production stage manager, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Jen Schilansky, stage manager, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)

(Kitchen Theatre) Ben Sheedy, fight choreography, Romeo and Juliet (Redhouse Arts Center)

Musical of the Year

Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Crazy for You (Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

Best Director of a Musical

Suzanne Agins, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Paul Barnes, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Parker Esse, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Stephen Svoboda, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Stephen Svoboda, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

Choreographer of the Year

Julio Agustin, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Parker Esse, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Erin Lafferty, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Anthony Salatino, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Jen Waldman, Oklahoma! (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

Sound Design of a Musical

Ryan Kilcourse, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Kevin Heard, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Jonathan R. Herter, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Jonathan R. Herter, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Anthony Vadala, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Anthony Vadala, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Anthony Vadala, Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)

Lighting Design of a Musical

Lonnie Raphael Alcaraz, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Chuan-Chi Chan, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Dan Ozminkowski, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Dan Ozminkowski, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Matthew Richards, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

Set Design of a Musical

Raul Abrego, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Andrea Ball, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Linda Buchanan, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Czerton Lim, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Stanley A. Meyer, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

Costume Design of a Musical

Nikki Delhomme, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Nikki Delhomme, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Nikki Delhomme, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Tiffany Howard, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Susan Branch Towne, Peter Pan (Redhouse Arts Center)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Delphi Borich, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Shelley Cooper, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Lilli Komurek, Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Briana Maia, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Aubry Ludington Panek, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Katerina Papacostas, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Tamar Smithers, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Donald Corren, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) David Kaverman, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Sam Lips, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Chaz Rose, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Perry Young, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

Supporting Actress in a Musical

Joan Anderson, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Leslie Goddard, Oklahoma! (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Julia Gorztsky, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Briana Maia, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Ana Marcu, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Lizz Picini, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

Supporting Actor in a Musical

Patrick Oliver Jones, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Nick Martinez, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Thomas Schario, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Kraig Swart, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Temar Underwood, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

Non-Performing Person of the Year

Kerri Lynch, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Stuart Plymesser, production stage manager, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Christopher Elst, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Desiree Rownd, cafe manager/customer service, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Matt Spagnola, sound assistant, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

Ensemble of the Year

Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

(Syracuse Stage) Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)

Musical Director of the Year

Diana Louie, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)

(Hangar Theatre) Jeff Theiss, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Patrick Burns, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Patrick Burns, Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Brian Cimmet, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)

Ensemble Cast of a Musical

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)

(Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) The Marvelous Wonderettes (Cortland Repertory Theatre)

COMMUNITY THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)

(Covey Theatre Company) ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)

(Fulton Community Theatre) Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Steel Magnolias (Appleseed Productions)

Best Director of a Play

Liam Fitzpatrick, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Garrett Heater, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)

(Covey Theatre Company) Dan Tursi, Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Jordan Westfall, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)

(Theatre Du Jour) C.J. Young, The Steadfast (Appleseed Productions)

Sound Design of a Play

Dustin Czarny and Nicholas MacLane, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Peter Dowling, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Kasey McHale and Justin Polly, WASP (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Dan Rowlands, A Christmas Story (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Luke Tarnow-Bulatowicz, The Steadfast (Appleseed Productions)

Lighting Design of a Play

Marguerite Beebe and William Edward White, ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)

(Fulton Community Theatre) Jenn De Cook, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Liam Fitzpatrick, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Kasey McHale, WASP (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Luke Tarnow-Bulatowicz, The Steadfast (Appleseed Productions)

(Appleseed Productions) William Edward White, Macbeth (Central New York Playhouse)

Set Design of a Play

Jenn De Cook and Todd De Cook, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Liam Fitzpatrick, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)

Justin Polly and Kasey McHale, WASP (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Josh Taylor, The Sunshine Boys (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) William Edward White, ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)

(Fulton Community Theatre) C.J. Young, Steel Magnolias (Appleseed Productions)

Costume Design of a Play

Garrett Heater, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)

(Covey Theatre Company) Kate Kisselstein, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Capri Merrifield, Macbeth (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Crystal Rowlands, A Christmas Story (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Barbara Toman and Simon Moody, The Lion in Winter (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)

Leading Actress in a Play

Jodi Bova-Mele, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)

(Covey Theatre Company) Cathy Butler, Coriolanus (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)

(Syracuse Shakespeare Festival) Beverly Cooney Poznoski, ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)

(Fulton Community Theatre) Moe Harrington, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)

(Theatre Du Jour) Stephanie Johnson, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)

(Theatre Du Jour) Erin Hewitt, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Kasey McHale, ’Night Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)

(Fulton Community Theatre) Marguerite Mitchell, Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)

Leading Actor in a Play

Mark Cole, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)

(Covey Theatre Company) Bill Coughlin, The Sunshine Boys (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Miquon Jackson, Coriolanus (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)

(Syracuse Shakespeare Festival) Ed Mastin, The Sunshine Boys (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Simon Moody, The Lion in Winter (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)

Supporting Actress in a Play

Jodi Bova-Mele, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)

(Theatre Du Jour) Erin Lafferty, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Michaela Oney, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Jennifer Pearson, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)

(Theatre Du Jour) Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)

(Covey Theatre Company) Supporting Actor in a Play

Basil Allen, Coriolanus (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)

(Syracuse Shakespeare Festival) Nicholas MacLane, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)

(Theatre Du Jour) Simon Moody, Tribute to Monty Python’s Flying Circus (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Justin Polly, Tribute to Monty Python’s Flying Circus (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Josh Taylor, Bill W and Doctor Bob (Rarely Done)

Ensemble of the Year

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (Theatre Du Jour)

(Theatre Du Jour) God of Hell (Rarely Done)

(Rarely Done) Jeffrey (Rarely Done)

(Rarely Done) Tribute to Monty Python (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Steel Magnolias (Appleseed Productions)

Non-Performing Person of the Year

Dusten Blake, stage manager, Jeffrey (Rarely Done)

(Rarely Done) Morgan O’Donnell Curry, assistant designer/set painting, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Desiree Rownd, cafe manager/customer service, Oleanna (Redhouse Arts Center)

(Redhouse Arts Center) Ben Sheedy, fight choreography, Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)

(Redhouse Lab Series) Tammy Lynn Wilkinson, producer, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)

Musical of the Year

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Best Director of a Musical

Dustin Czarny, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Garrett Heater, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Tina Lee, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Abel Searor, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Korrie Taylor, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Musical Director of the Year

Bridget Moriarty, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Abel Searor, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Abel Searor, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Abel Searor, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

(Baldwinsville Theatre Guild) Dan Williams, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

Choreographer of the Year

Jodi Bova-Mele, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Stephfond Brunson, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Sami Conter Hoerner, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Jimmy Curtin, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Kasey McHale, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)

Sound Design of a Musical

Rob Searle, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Rob Searle, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Rob Searle, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Robb Sharpe, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Anthony Vadala, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Lighting Design of a Musical

Marguerite Beebe and Liam Fitzpatrick, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

(Baldwinsville Theatre Guild Chad Healy, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Liam Fitzpatrick, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Liam Fitzpatrick, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Liam Fitzpatrick, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

Set Design of a Musical

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

(Baldwinsville Theatre Guild) Triassic Parq (Rarely Done)

Costume Design of a Musical

Harlow Kisselstein, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Stephanie Long and Heather Jensen, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

(Baldwinsville Theatre Guild) Carleena Manzi, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Eugene Taddeo, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Donnie Williams, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Cathleen O’Brien Brown, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

(Baldwinsville Theatre Guild) Erin Sills, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Korrie Taylor, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Shannon Tompkins, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Sara Weiler, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Liam Fitzpatrick, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Garrett Heater, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Josh Mele, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Justin Polly, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Ben Sills, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Supporting Actress in a Musical

Julia Berger, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Kathy Egloff, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Kate Huddleston, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Erin Sills, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

(Baldwinsville Theatre Guild) Amy Zubietta, Triassic Parq (Rarely Done)

Supporting Actor in a Musical

Greg Hipius, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) David Minikheim, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Geno Parlato, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) C.J. Roche, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Rob Searle, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

Ensemble of the Year in a Musical

1776 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

(Theatre First) Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

(Syracuse Summer Theatre) Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Non-Performing Person of the Year

Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

(Baldwinsville Theatre Guild) Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)

(Central New York Playhouse) Maria Giordano Salamone, stage manager, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)

Hall of Fame Award

Pat Lotito

Lifetime Achievement Award