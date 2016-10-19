SALT Honors Up For Grabs

The nominations have finally been tallied for the 12th annual Syracuse New Times Syracuse Area Live Theater (SALT) Awards, which honor performances and behind-the-scenes work by area professional and community theater companies. The SALT winners will be announced during a swanky ceremony to be held Sunday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., at Syracuse Stage’s Archbold Theater, 820 E. Genesee St.
Returning co-hosts Rita Worlock and Abel Searor will do their best to keep the evening moving with ad-libs aplenty. Theater fans should get there early to enjoy some cocktails at 6:30 p.m. before the show starts. Discounted pre-sale tickets are available for $21 until Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets at the door will be $25. Cash or credit cards will be accepted. Visit syracusenewtimes.com/2016-salt-award-tickets for details.
PROFESSIONAL THEATER COMPANIES
Play of the Year
- Constellations (Hangar Theatre)
- Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)
- Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Stupid Fucking Bird (Syracuse Stage)
- To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
Best Director of a Play
- Peter Amster, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)
- Tim Bond, To Kill A Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Linsay Firmen, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)
- Rachel Lampert and Sara Lampert Hoover, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Kerby Thompson, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
Sound Design of a Play
- Victoria Deiorio, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)
- Lesley Greene, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Sarah Pickett, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)
- Seth Asa Sengel, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
- Anthony Vadala, Medea
Lighting Design of a Play
- Burke Brown, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)
- Dawn Chiang, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Thomas C. Hase, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)
- Tyler M. Perry, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- David A. Sexton, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
Set Design of a Play
- David Arsenault, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Shelley Barish, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
- William Bloodgood, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Adam Koch, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)
- Matt Saunders, The Christians (Syracuse Stage)
Costume Design of a Play
- Amanda Aiken, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Suzanne Chesney, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Tracy Dorman, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)
- Nikki Delhomme, Medea (Redhouse)
- Wendy Zea, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
Leading Actress in a Play
- Joan Anderson, Medea (Redhouse)
- Emily Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Dee Pelletier, Third (Hangar Theatre)
- Makela Speilman, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)
- Mary Williams, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
- Leading Actor in a Play
- Karl Gregory, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Jason Guy, I Am My Own Wife (Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown)
- Arthur Lazalde, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
- Mark Murphey, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Robert Ross Parker, Constellations (Hangar Theatre)
- Dan Wilt, Fox On The Fairway (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
Supporting Actress in a Play
- Tayler Beth Anderson, Fox on the Fairway (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
- Sera Bullis, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Perri Gaffney, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Juli Jesneck, The Christians (Syracuse Stage)
- Caroline Kane, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
- Erica Rothman, Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
Supporting Actor in a Play
- Matthew Bretschneider, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Matthew Caraccioli, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage
- Anthony Cawley, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- DeLance Minefee, The Christians (Syracuse Stage)
- Landon G. Woodson, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
Ensemble Cast of a Play
- Cards on the Table (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
- Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story (Syracuse Stage)
- Passion Play (Redhouse)
- Stupid Fucking Bird (Syracuse Stage)
- The Underpants (Syracuse Stage)
Ensemble of the Year in a Play
- The Christians (Syracuse Stage)
- Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Medea (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Romeo and Juliet (Redhouse Arts Center)
Non-Performing Person of the Year
- Felix Ivanov, fight director, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Sandra Knapp, Greek chorus masks, Medea (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Stuart Plymesser, production stage manager, To Kill a Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage)
- Jen Schilansky, stage manager, Peter and the Starcatcher (Kitchen Theatre)
- Ben Sheedy, fight choreography, Romeo and Juliet (Redhouse Arts Center)
Musical of the Year
- Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Crazy for You (Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
Best Director of a Musical
- Suzanne Agins, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Paul Barnes, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Parker Esse, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Stephen Svoboda, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Stephen Svoboda, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
Choreographer of the Year
- Julio Agustin, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Parker Esse, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Erin Lafferty, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Anthony Salatino, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Jen Waldman, Oklahoma! (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
Sound Design of a Musical
- Ryan Kilcourse, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Kevin Heard, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Jonathan R. Herter, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Jonathan R. Herter, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Anthony Vadala, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Anthony Vadala, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Anthony Vadala, Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)
Lighting Design of a Musical
- Lonnie Raphael Alcaraz, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Chuan-Chi Chan, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Dan Ozminkowski, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Dan Ozminkowski, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Matthew Richards, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
Set Design of a Musical
- Raul Abrego, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Andrea Ball, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Linda Buchanan, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Czerton Lim, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Stanley A. Meyer, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
Costume Design of a Musical
- Nikki Delhomme, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Nikki Delhomme, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Nikki Delhomme, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Tiffany Howard, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Susan Branch Towne, Peter Pan (Redhouse Arts Center)
Leading Actress in a Musical
- Delphi Borich, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Shelley Cooper, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Lilli Komurek, Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Briana Maia, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Aubry Ludington Panek, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Katerina Papacostas, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Tamar Smithers, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
Leading Actor in a Musical
- Donald Corren, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- David Kaverman, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Sam Lips, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Chaz Rose, Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Perry Young, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
Supporting Actress in a Musical
- Joan Anderson, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Leslie Goddard, Oklahoma! (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Julia Gorztsky, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Briana Maia, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Ana Marcu, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Lizz Picini, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
Supporting Actor in a Musical
- Patrick Oliver Jones, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Nick Martinez, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Thomas Schario, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Kraig Swart, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Temar Underwood, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
Non-Performing Person of the Year
- Kerri Lynch, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Stuart Plymesser, production stage manager, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Christopher Elst, From Here to Eternity (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Desiree Rownd, cafe manager/customer service, The Little Mermaid (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Matt Spagnola, sound assistant, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
Ensemble of the Year
- Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
- Ragtime (Redhouse Arts Center)
Musical Director of the Year
- Diana Louie, In the Heights (Hangar Theatre)
- Jeff Theiss, Crazy for You (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- Patrick Burns, Dreamgirls (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Patrick Burns, Big Fish (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Brian Cimmet, Peter Pan (Syracuse Stage)
Ensemble Cast of a Musical
- Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse)
- The Marvelous Wonderettes (Cortland Repertory Theatre)
COMMUNITY THEATER COMPANIES
Play of the Year
- Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)
- ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)
- Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)
- Steel Magnolias (Appleseed Productions)
Best Director of a Play
- Liam Fitzpatrick, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)
- Garrett Heater, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)
- Dan Tursi, Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Jordan Westfall, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)
- C.J. Young, The Steadfast (Appleseed Productions)
Sound Design of a Play
- Dustin Czarny and Nicholas MacLane, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)
- Peter Dowling, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Kasey McHale and Justin Polly, WASP (Central New York Playhouse)
- Dan Rowlands, A Christmas Story (Central New York Playhouse)
- Luke Tarnow-Bulatowicz, The Steadfast (Appleseed Productions)
Lighting Design of a Play
- Marguerite Beebe and William Edward White, ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)
- Jenn De Cook, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Liam Fitzpatrick, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)
- Kasey McHale, WASP (Central New York Playhouse)
- Luke Tarnow-Bulatowicz, The Steadfast (Appleseed Productions)
- William Edward White, Macbeth (Central New York Playhouse)
Set Design of a Play
- Jenn De Cook and Todd De Cook, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Liam Fitzpatrick, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)
- Justin Polly and Kasey McHale, WASP (Central New York Playhouse)
- Josh Taylor, The Sunshine Boys (Central New York Playhouse)
- William Edward White, ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)
- C.J. Young, Steel Magnolias (Appleseed Productions)
Costume Design of a Play
- Garrett Heater, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)
- Kate Kisselstein, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)
- Capri Merrifield, Macbeth (Central New York Playhouse)
- Crystal Rowlands, A Christmas Story (Central New York Playhouse)
- Barbara Toman and Simon Moody, The Lion in Winter (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)
Leading Actress in a Play
- Jodi Bova-Mele, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)
- Cathy Butler, Coriolanus (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)
- Beverly Cooney Poznoski, ‘Night, Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)
- Moe Harrington, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)
- Stephanie Johnson, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)
- Erin Hewitt, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Kasey McHale, ’Night Mother (Fulton Community Theatre)
- Marguerite Mitchell, Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)
Leading Actor in a Play
- Mark Cole, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)
- Bill Coughlin, The Sunshine Boys (Central New York Playhouse)
- Miquon Jackson, Coriolanus (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)
- Ed Mastin, The Sunshine Boys (Central New York Playhouse)
- Simon Moody, The Lion in Winter (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)
Supporting Actress in a Play
- Jodi Bova-Mele, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)
- Erin Lafferty, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Michaela Oney, Crimes of the Heart (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Jennifer Pearson, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)
- Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (Covey Theatre Company)
- Supporting Actor in a Play
- Basil Allen, Coriolanus (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival)
- Nicholas MacLane, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)
- Simon Moody, Tribute to Monty Python’s Flying Circus (Central New York Playhouse)
- Justin Polly, Tribute to Monty Python’s Flying Circus (Central New York Playhouse)
- Josh Taylor, Bill W and Doctor Bob (Rarely Done)
Ensemble of the Year
- Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (Theatre Du Jour)
- God of Hell (Rarely Done)
- Jeffrey (Rarely Done)
- Tribute to Monty Python (Central New York Playhouse)
- Steel Magnolias (Appleseed Productions)
Non-Performing Person of the Year
- Dusten Blake, stage manager, Jeffrey (Rarely Done)
- Morgan O’Donnell Curry, assistant designer/set painting, Our Town (Central New York Playhouse)
- Desiree Rownd, cafe manager/customer service, Oleanna (Redhouse Arts Center)
- Ben Sheedy, fight choreography, Oleanna (Redhouse Lab Series)
- Tammy Lynn Wilkinson, producer, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Theatre Du Jour)
Musical of the Year
- A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Best Director of a Musical
- Dustin Czarny, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Garrett Heater, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Tina Lee, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Abel Searor, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Korrie Taylor, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Musical Director of the Year
- Bridget Moriarty, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Abel Searor, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Abel Searor, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Abel Searor, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
- Dan Williams, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
Choreographer of the Year
- Jodi Bova-Mele, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Stephfond Brunson, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)
- Sami Conter Hoerner, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Jimmy Curtin, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Kasey McHale, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)
Sound Design of a Musical
- Rob Searle, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)
- Rob Searle, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Rob Searle, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Robb Sharpe, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Anthony Vadala, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
Lighting Design of a Musical
- Marguerite Beebe and Liam Fitzpatrick, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
- Chad Healy, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Liam Fitzpatrick, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)
- Liam Fitzpatrick, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Liam Fitzpatrick, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
Set Design of a Musical
- A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
- Triassic Parq (Rarely Done)
Costume Design of a Musical
- Harlow Kisselstein, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)
- Stephanie Long and Heather Jensen, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
- Carleena Manzi, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Eugene Taddeo, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Donnie Williams, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)
Leading Actress in a Musical
- Cathleen O’Brien Brown, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
- Erin Sills, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Korrie Taylor, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Shannon Tompkins, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)
- Sara Weiler, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
Leading Actor in a Musical
- Liam Fitzpatrick, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Garrett Heater, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Josh Mele, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Justin Polly, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Ben Sills, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Supporting Actress in a Musical
- Julia Berger, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Kathy Egloff, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)
- Kate Huddleston, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Erin Sills, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
- Amy Zubietta, Triassic Parq (Rarely Done)
Supporting Actor in a Musical
- Greg Hipius, 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)
- David Minikheim, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Geno Parlato, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- C.J. Roche, Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Rob Searle, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
Ensemble of the Year in a Musical
- 1776 (Central New York Playhouse)
- A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
- Cabaret (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
- Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Non-Performing Person of the Year
- Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, 9 to 5 (Central New York Playhouse)
- Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, Little Shop of Horrors (Central New York Playhouse)
- Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, Sweeney Todd (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
- Morgan O’Donnell Curry, set painting, Evita (Central New York Playhouse)
- Maria Giordano Salamone, stage manager, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Theatre First)
Hall of Fame Award
- Pat Lotito
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Patricia MacKillop