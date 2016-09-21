News & Opinion Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs. USF By Michael Davis Posted on September 21, 2016 Michael Davis’ photo gallery of Syracuse vs. USF. Michael Davis photo Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments The Syracuse Orange fell to the University of South Florida last weekend by the score of 45-20. View Michael Davis’ photos of the game below: Related Items:photos, sports, syracuse football Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Babers’ Program Preaches Go-For-It Mantra Photo Gallery: Syracuse Style Doggie Stylin’