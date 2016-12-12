News & Opinion

Photo Gallery: Syracuse Vs. Boston University

Michael Davis
By
Posted on
VS BOSTON U

Michael Davis’ photos of Syracuse vs. Boston University.

 Frank Howard (center) looks to run the break against Boston University. Michael Davis photo

Following a disappointing loss to Connecticut in Madison Square Garden on Monday, Dec. 5, the Orange men’s hoops team routed Boston University of the Patriot League on Saturday, 99-77.

View photos of the game below:

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top