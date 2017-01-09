News & Opinion Photo Gallery: Syracuse Men’s Basketball Vs. Pittsburgh By Michael Davis Posted on January 9, 2017 Michael Davis’ photos of Syracuse’s win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. John Gillon against Pittsburgh. Michael Davis photo Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments The Syracuse men’s team made it back-to-back wins on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 22, defeating Pittsburgh, 77-66. Related Items:news and opinion, photos, sports, syracuse basketball Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you From ‘South Park’ to DC Comics: Pop Culture Death and Nostalgia in 2016 Photo Gallery: Syracuse Men’s Basketball Vs. Miami It’s A Snap! Photo Gallery: December 2016