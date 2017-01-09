News & Opinion

Photo Gallery: Syracuse Men’s Basketball Vs. Pittsburgh

Michael Davis
By
Posted on
VS PITT

Michael Davis’ photos of Syracuse’s win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

 John Gillon against Pittsburgh. Michael Davis photo

The Syracuse men’s team made it back-to-back wins on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 22, defeating Pittsburgh, 77-66.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top