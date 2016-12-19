Photo Gallery: Syracuse Men’s Basketball vs. Georgetown

News & Opinion

Michael Davis’ photos of SU’s loss to Georgetown.

 The late Pearl Washington's friends and family gathered on the dome floor at halftime to remember his life and legacy. Michael Davis photo

The Syracuse Orange fell short on Saturday against former Big East rival Georgetown, 78-71, on a night that remembered the life and legacy of Orange legend Pearl Washington.

View Michael Davis’ photos of the game below:

