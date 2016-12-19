News & Opinion Photo Gallery: Syracuse Men’s Basketball vs. Georgetown By Michael Davis Posted on December 19, 2016 Michael Davis’ photos of SU’s loss to Georgetown. The late Pearl Washington's friends and family gathered on the dome floor at halftime to remember his life and legacy. Michael Davis photo Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments The Syracuse Orange fell short on Saturday against former Big East rival Georgetown, 78-71, on a night that remembered the life and legacy of Orange legend Pearl Washington. View Michael Davis’ photos of the game below: Related Items:news and opinion, photos, sports, syracuse basketball Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you A Nose For Hues Honoring Our Urban Legend Georgetown Game Renews Big East Flashback