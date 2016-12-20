News & Opinion

Photo Gallery: Syracuse Men’s Basketball vs. Eastern Michigan

David Armelino
By
Posted on
dsc06887

David Armelino’s photos of Syracuse’s win against Eastern Michigan.

 Tyus Battle throws down a dunk late in the game against Eastern Michigan. Photo by David Armelino

Following a disappointing loss to Georgetown in the Dome on Saturday, the Orange men’s hoops team recovered in grand fashion against an inferior Eastern Michigan squad, in which eight SU players scored in double figures, winning 105-57.

View photos of the game below:

