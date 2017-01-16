News & Opinion

Photo Gallery: Syracuse Men's Basketball Vs. Boston College (Jan. 14)

Michael Davis
By
Posted on
SU VS BC

Michael Davis’ photos of Syracuse vs. Boston College on Jan. 14.

 Freshman Tyus Battle drives to the hoop against Boston College. Michael Davis photo

The Syracuse Orange got revenge for their New-Years-Day loss against Boston College, routing the Golden Eagles at home 76-53.

View Michael Davis’ photos of the game below:

