October Arrives with These CNY Events

Goodbye, September! Hello, October! Goodbye to green leaves, and hello to changing foliage. The pumpkin “spice,” however, remains. While our region is going through another fall makeover, there are plenty of events around CNY to keep your mind off the blues of inevitable change.
It’s a great weekend for comedy, there are a plethora of concerts, a film festival, foodie fun and more.
Comedy
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Sept. 2
Cost: $20 |423-8669
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $19, $24 | (800) 771-7711
Where: War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 1| 8 p.m.
Cost: $44, $99 | 435-2121
Miscellany
Friday | 5 p.m.
Saturday | 11 a.m.
Sunday | 11 a.m.
Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2
Cost: $25-$35/day, $35-$0/3-day pass, $150-$175/VIP | (800) 771-7711
Where: All Saints, 1342 Lancaster Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $25/person, $10/ages 10-14, sliding scale/ages under 10
Syracuse University Human Rights Film Festival
Where: Hergenhan & Shemin Auditoriums, SU Campus
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1
Cost: Free | 443-3376
Music
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $15
Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $23/seniors, $20/students, $12/vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32/advance, $34/day-of | 655-9193
Exit Stage Left
Avenue Q (Closing weekend)
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 & 8 p.m.
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 203 S. West St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1
Cost: $30 | 362-2785
Million Dollar Quartet (Closing weekend)
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $$42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785
Witness for the Prosecution (Closing weekend)
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. (all nights)
Cost: $17/Thurs. & Sun., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960
Editor’s Picks
GetLIVIN Speaker Series: Ashley Cox
Where: The York, 247 W. Fayette St.
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | noon
Cost: $25 (includes lunch) | 657-6143
Where: SKY Armory, 451 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $60 | 473-0826
Trespassers, Ohne-ka and the Burning River, Lomune, Ahnest!
Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 706-5687
Weekend at the Fairgrounds
The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.
Thursday | 8:30 a.m.
Friday | 7:30 a.m.
Saturday | 7:30 a.m.
Sunday | 8 a.m.
Where: Toyota Coliseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 2
Cost: Free | 436-1933
Where: Beef Cattle Barn
When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 67 degrees / 52 degrees
Conditions: “Raindrops keep falling on my head…
FRIDAY
Temperature: 67 degrees / 52 degrees
Conditions: …but that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red…
SATURDAY
Temperature: 65 degrees / 57 degrees
Conditions: …crying’s not for me ’cause, I’m never gonna stop the rain…
SUNDAY
Temperature: 70 degrees / 56 degrees
Conditions: …by complaining, because I’m free. Nothing’s worrying me.”
