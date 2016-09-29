October Arrives with These CNY Events

Goodbye, September! Hello, October! Goodbye to green leaves, and hello to changing foliage. The pumpkin “spice,” however, remains. While our region is going through another fall makeover, there are plenty of events around CNY to keep your mind off the blues of inevitable change.

It’s a great weekend for comedy, there are a plethora of concerts, a film festival, foodie fun and more.

Comedy

Pablo Francisco

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Sept. 2

Cost: $20 |423-8669

Steven Wright

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona

When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $19, $24 | (800) 771-7711

Amy Schumer

Where: War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1| 8 p.m.

Cost: $44, $99 | 435-2121

Miscellany

Scare-A-Con

Friday | 5 p.m.

Saturday | 11 a.m.

Sunday | 11 a.m.

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2

Cost: $25-$35/day, $35-$0/3-day pass, $150-$175/VIP | (800) 771-7711

My Lucky Tummy Pop-Up

Where: All Saints, 1342 Lancaster Ave.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $25/person, $10/ages 10-14, sliding scale/ages under 10

Syracuse University Human Rights Film Festival

Where: Hergenhan & Shemin Auditoriums, SU Campus

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1

Cost: Free | 443-3376

Music

Ghost-Note w/Formula 5

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $15

Slaid Cleaves

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/general, $23/seniors, $20/students, $12/vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900

Le Vent du Nord

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $32/advance, $34/day-of | 655-9193

Exit Stage Left

Avenue Q (Closing weekend)

Thursday | 7 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 2 & 8 p.m.

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 203 S. West St.

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1

Cost: $30 | 362-2785

Million Dollar Quartet (Closing weekend)

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1

Cost: $45-$55/adults, $$42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785

Witness for the Prosecution (Closing weekend)

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. (all nights)

Cost: $17/Thurs. & Sun., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960

Editor’s Picks

GetLIVIN Speaker Series: Ashley Cox

Where: The York, 247 W. Fayette St.

When: Friday, Sept. 30 | noon

Cost: $25 (includes lunch) | 657-6143

He Said Beer, She Said Wine

Where: SKY Armory, 451 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $60 | 473-0826

Live From the Vault



Trespassers, Ohne-ka and the Burning River, Lomune, Ahnest!

Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 706-5687

Weekend at the Fairgrounds

The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.

Autumn in New York Horse Show

Thursday | 8:30 a.m.

Friday | 7:30 a.m.

Saturday | 7:30 a.m.

Sunday | 8 a.m.

Where: Toyota Coliseum

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 2

Cost: Free | 436-1933

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn

When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2

Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 67 degrees / 52 degrees

Conditions: “Raindrops keep falling on my head…

FRIDAY

Temperature: 67 degrees / 52 degrees

Conditions: …but that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red…

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 57 degrees

Conditions: …crying’s not for me ’cause, I’m never gonna stop the rain…

SUNDAY

Temperature: 70 degrees / 56 degrees

Conditions: …by complaining, because I’m free. Nothing’s worrying me.”

