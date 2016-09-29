Lifestyle

October Arrives with These CNY Events

Goodbye, September! Hello, October! Goodbye to green leaves, and hello to changing foliage. The pumpkin “spice,” however, remains. While our region is going through another fall makeover, there are plenty of events around CNY to keep your mind off the blues of inevitable change.

It’s a great weekend for comedy, there are a plethora of concerts, a film festival, foodie fun and more.

Comedy

Pablo Francisco

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Sept. 2
Cost: $20 |423-8669

Steven Wright

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $19, $24 | (800) 771-7711

urlAmy Schumer

Where: War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 1| 8 p.m.
Cost: $44, $99 | 435-2121

 

Miscellany

Scare-A-Con

Friday | 5 p.m.
Saturday | 11 a.m.
Sunday | 11 a.m.

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2
Cost: $25-$35/day, $35-$0/3-day pass, $150-$175/VIP | (800) 771-7711

penpal-4My Lucky Tummy Pop-Up

Where: All Saints, 1342 Lancaster Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $25/person, $10/ages 10-14, sliding scale/ages under 10

 

Syracuse University Human Rights Film Festival

Where: Hergenhan & Shemin Auditoriums, SU Campus
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1
Cost: Free | 443-3376

 

Music

43-atxxlGhost-Note w/Formula 5

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $15

 

Slaid Cleaves

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $23/seniors, $20/students, $12/vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900

Le Vent du Nord

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32/advance, $34/day-of | 655-9193

 

Exit Stage Left

Avenue QAvenue Q (Closing weekend)

Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 & 8 p.m.

 

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 203 S. West St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1
Cost: $30 | 362-2785

Million Dollar Quartet (Closing weekend)

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $$42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785

Witness for the Prosecution (Closing weekend)

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. (all nights)
Cost: $17/Thurs. & Sun., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960

 

Editor’s Picks

14292493_1411329865562230_1083230180199762198_nGetLIVIN Speaker Series: Ashley Cox

Where: The York, 247 W. Fayette St.
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | noon
Cost: $25 (includes lunch) | 657-6143

 

He Said Beer, She Said Wine

Where: SKY Armory, 451 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $60 | 473-0826

Live From the Vault

Trespassers, Ohne-ka and the Burning River, Lomune, Ahnest!

Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 706-5687

Weekend at the Fairgrounds

logo

The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.

Autumn in New York Horse Show

Thursday | 8:30 a.m.
Friday | 7:30 a.m.
Saturday | 7:30 a.m.
Sunday | 8 a.m.

Where: Toyota Coliseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 2
Cost: Free | 436-1933

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn
When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 67 degrees / 52 degrees
Conditions: “Raindrops keep falling on my head…

FRIDAY

Temperature: 67 degrees / 52 degrees
Conditions: …but that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red…

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 57 degrees
Conditions: …crying’s not for me ’cause, I’m never gonna stop the rain…

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 70 degrees / 56 degrees
Conditions: …by complaining, because I’m free. Nothing’s worrying me.”

                                     

