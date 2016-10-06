October CNY Activities This Weekend

Hello! Welcome to another issue of this activity-filled prep guide. As October blows onward and the foliage continues to brighten, the amount of CNY activities never cease.
There is some great comedy, shows closing and opening this weekend, fundraisers, music (of course) and more. Pick and choose, buy some local goods and load up the weekend so it blows by.
Comedy
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 8
Cost: $15 | 423-8669
Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, Oct. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960
Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960
Fundraisers
Where: Willow Bay, Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | noon
Cost: Register and donate | 664-0346
Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | 7 p.m.
Cost: $75 | 422-2445
Heroes & Lennon’s 76th Birthday
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | 7 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | 382-7285
Get Lit(erary)
Palace Poetry Group: Joe Bruchac
Where: DeWitt Community Library, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free | 479-8157
Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $35, $55 | 435-1832
Where: State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $42, $52, $62 | (607) 277-8283
Miscellany
Nine (Closing weekend)
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Oct. 7 – Saturday, Oct. 8
Cost: $17-$19 | 443-3275
Where: LaFayette Apple Festival, 5330 Rowland Road, LaFayette
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 9 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $5/person, free/ages 12 & under
City Market (Last of 2016)
Where: Armory Square
When: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Music
Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25.50, $35.50, $45.50 | 475-7980
Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville
When: Friday, Oct. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10-$35 | 691-3550
Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $23/general, $21/seniors, $20/students, free/students, vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (877) 749-2787
Editor’s Picks
Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free | 473-0826
Where: The Haunt, 7020 Willow St., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12.50/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447
KMase Storytellers: Femme Fest
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $10
October Anxiety
Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions
Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Wednesdays – Sundays
Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE
Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390
Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo
When: Fridays – Saturdays
Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 73 degrees / 50 degrees
Conditions: Some sun.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 76 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: More sun.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 65 degrees / 49 degrees
Conditions: Less sun, more rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 58 degrees / 39 degrees
Conditions: Less rain, more clouds.
