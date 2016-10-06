Lifestyle

October CNY Activities This Weekend

autumn-events

 

Hello! Welcome to another issue of this activity-filled prep guide. As October blows onward and the foliage continues to brighten, the amount of CNY activities never cease.

There is some great comedy, shows closing and opening this weekend, fundraisers, music (of course) and more. Pick and choose, buy some local goods and load up the weekend so it blows by.

Comedy

jeffdyeuyft0q09r-dmJeff Dye

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

 

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 8
Cost: $15 | 423-8669

Cuse Comedy Showcase

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, Oct. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960

Don’t Feed the Actors

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960

 

Fundraisers

Out of the Darkness Walk

Where: Willow Bay, Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | noon
Cost: Register and donate | 664-0346

Grog, Grub and Ghosts

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | 7 p.m.
Cost: $75 | 422-2445

John Lennon RememberedHeroes & Lennon’s 76th Birthday

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | 7 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | 382-7285

 

Get Lit(erary)

Palace Poetry Group: Joe Bruchac

Where: DeWitt Community Library, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free | 479-8157

Daniel James Brown

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $35, $55 | 435-1832

david-sedaris-detailDavid Sedaris

Where: State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $42, $52, $62 | (607) 277-8283

 

Miscellany

Nine (Closing weekend)

Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Oct. 7 – Saturday, Oct. 8
Cost: $17-$19 | 443-3275

AppleLaFayette Apple Festival

Where: LaFayette Apple Festival, 5330 Rowland Road, LaFayette
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 9 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $5/person, free/ages 12 & under

 

City Market (Last of 2016)

Where: Armory Square
When: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission

 

Music

music-2Jason Isbell w/Josh Ritter

Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25.50, $35.50, $45.50 | 475-7980

 

Matt Nakoa

Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville
When: Friday, Oct. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10-$35 | 691-3550

Shotgun Wedding

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $23/general, $21/seniors, $20/students, free/students, vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (877) 749-2787

Editor’s Picks

 

Finer Things

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free | 473-0826

maxresdefaultMoon Hooch

Where: The Haunt, 7020 Willow St., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12.50/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447

 

KMase Storytellers: Femme Fest

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $10

 

October Anxiety

Cayo Industrial

Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions

Escape the Estate

Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Wednesdays – Sundays
Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE

Scare-A-Con 2014. Michael Davis Photo | Syracuse New Times Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

 

Frightmare Farms

Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo
When: Fridays – Saturdays
Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 73 degrees / 50 degrees
Conditions: Some sun.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 76 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: More sun.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 49 degrees
Conditions: Less sun, more rain.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 58 degrees / 39 degrees
Conditions: Less rain, more clouds.

                                     

