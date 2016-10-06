October CNY Activities This Weekend

Hello! Welcome to another issue of this activity-filled prep guide. As October blows onward and the foliage continues to brighten, the amount of CNY activities never cease.

There is some great comedy, shows closing and opening this weekend, fundraisers, music (of course) and more. Pick and choose, buy some local goods and load up the weekend so it blows by.

Comedy

Jeff Dye

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Thursday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 8

Cost: $15 | 423-8669

Cuse Comedy Showcase

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Friday, Oct. 7 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960

Don’t Feed the Actors

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960

Fundraisers

Out of the Darkness Walk

Where: Willow Bay, Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | noon

Cost: Register and donate | 664-0346

Grog, Grub and Ghosts

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Cost: $75 | 422-2445

Heroes & Lennon’s 76th Birthday

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | 382-7285

Get Lit(erary)

Palace Poetry Group: Joe Bruchac

Where: DeWitt Community Library, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free | 479-8157

Daniel James Brown

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $35, $55 | 435-1832

David Sedaris

Where: State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $42, $52, $62 | (607) 277-8283

Miscellany

Nine (Closing weekend)

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 2 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Oct. 7 – Saturday, Oct. 8

Cost: $17-$19 | 443-3275

LaFayette Apple Festival



Where: LaFayette Apple Festival, 5330 Rowland Road, LaFayette

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 9 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $5/person, free/ages 12 & under

City Market (Last of 2016)

Where: Armory Square

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

Music

Jason Isbell w/Josh Ritter

Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.

When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25.50, $35.50, $45.50 | 475-7980

Matt Nakoa



Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville

When: Friday, Oct. 7 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10-$35 | 691-3550

Shotgun Wedding

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $23/general, $21/seniors, $20/students, free/students, vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (877) 749-2787

Editor’s Picks

Finer Things

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.

When: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free | 473-0826

Moon Hooch

Where: The Haunt, 7020 Willow St., Ithaca

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12.50/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447

KMase Storytellers: Femme Fest

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $10

October Anxiety

Cayo Industrial

Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica

When: Fridays – Sundays

Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions

Escape the Estate

Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Wednesdays – Sundays

Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Fridays – Sundays

Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

Frightmare Farms

Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo

When: Fridays – Saturdays

Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 73 degrees / 50 degrees

Conditions: Some sun.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 76 degrees / 59 degrees

Conditions: More sun.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 49 degrees

Conditions: Less sun, more rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 58 degrees / 39 degrees

Conditions: Less rain, more clouds.

