New Year, New Weekend, More CNY Fun

Let’s start 2017 off on the right foot with some CNY fun in the snow or cozy inside activities away from the cold, wet and powdery stuff.

Where the new year presents another opportunity to shed the negativity and think of a new and better you, it’s also important to think of others as well. Get some enjoyment out of comedy, live music, yoga, eating locally grown food, written and verbal artistic expression or live vicariously through and watching hard hitting sports.

Or you could just cuddle up by a fire.

Comedy

Krish Mohan

Opener Ralph Tetta

Where: Auburn Pubic Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $15/advance, $17/door, $10/student | 253-6669

Robert Kelly

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, Jan. 6 & Saturday, Jan. 7

Cost: $17 | 423-8669

Syracuse Improv Collective

Where: Nancy Cantor Warehouse, 350 W. Fayette St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 8 p.m.

Cost: Free | 430-9027

Miscellany



Palace Poetry Group: Paul R. Davis

Where: DeWitt Community Library

When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free | 479-8157

Mary Poppins



Thursday | 7 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Thursday, Jan. 5 – Sunday, Jan. 8 (Closing weekend)

Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275

Oplatek Dinner Dance

Where: Syracuse Polish Home, 915 Park Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 | 471-9348



Music

Joe Louis Walker

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 637-3186

Mike & Ruthy Band

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $15/members, $18/general

Jazz Vespers: Ronnie Leigh

Where: Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Road, DeWitt

When: Sunday, Jan. 8 | 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free | 479-JAZZ

Sports

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Harrisburg Heat

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Utica Comets

Opponent: Albany Devils

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Crunch



Opponent: St. John’s Icecaps

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Syracuse Men’s Basketball



Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | noon

Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Women’s Basketball



Opponent: Boston College

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8 | 2 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Yo-Gotta Go

Candlelight Yoga & Dinner

First and third Thursday of each month.

Where: Greyrock Farm CSA, 6100 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia

When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $30 | 720-7024

Yoga with heART

Every Saturday.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 10:30 a.m.-noon

Cost: $10/members, $15/non-members | 474-6064

Editor’s Picks

Spring Street Family Band

Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Blood Sugar Sex Magik”

Opener ToTs & the Homefries

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

Snowshoe Hike & Bonfire

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 East Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $5/person | 638-2519

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 27 degrees / 17 degrees

Conditions: Cold and late snow showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 13 degrees

Conditions: Spaced out snow showers, man.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 15 degrees

Conditions: Cold and cloudy.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 20 degrees / 6 degrees

Conditions: Damn cold.

