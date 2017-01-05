New Year, New Weekend, More CNY Fun

Let’s start 2017 off on the right foot with some CNY fun in the snow or cozy inside activities away from the cold, wet and powdery stuff.
Where the new year presents another opportunity to shed the negativity and think of a new and better you, it’s also important to think of others as well. Get some enjoyment out of comedy, live music, yoga, eating locally grown food, written and verbal artistic expression or live vicariously through and watching hard hitting sports.
Or you could just cuddle up by a fire.
Comedy
Opener Ralph Tetta
Where: Auburn Pubic Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/advance, $17/door, $10/student | 253-6669
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Jan. 6 & Saturday, Jan. 7
Cost: $17 | 423-8669
Where: Nancy Cantor Warehouse, 350 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: Free | 430-9027
Miscellany
Palace Poetry Group: Paul R. Davis
Where: DeWitt Community Library
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free | 479-8157
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 – Sunday, Jan. 8 (Closing weekend)
Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275
Where: Syracuse Polish Home, 915 Park Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 | 471-9348
Music
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 637-3186
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/members, $18/general
Where: Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Road, DeWitt
When: Sunday, Jan. 8 | 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free | 479-JAZZ
Sports
Opponent: Harrisburg Heat
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261
Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: St. John’s Icecaps
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | noon
Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Opponent: Boston College
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 8 | 2 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Yo-Gotta Go
First and third Thursday of each month.
Where: Greyrock Farm CSA, 6100 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 | 720-7024
Every Saturday.
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 10:30 a.m.-noon
Cost: $10/members, $15/non-members | 474-6064
Editor’s Picks
Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Blood Sugar Sex Magik”
Opener ToTs & the Homefries
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 East Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5/person | 638-2519
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 27 degrees / 17 degrees
Conditions: Cold and late snow showers.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 24 degrees / 13 degrees
Conditions: Spaced out snow showers, man.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 24 degrees / 15 degrees
Conditions: Cold and cloudy.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 20 degrees / 6 degrees
Conditions: Damn cold.
