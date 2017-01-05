Lifestyle

New Year, New Weekend, More CNY Fun

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on
winter events

Start the first weekend of the new year off with some cool outdoor and warm indoor local fun.

Let’s start 2017 off on the right foot with some CNY fun in the snow or cozy inside activities away from the cold, wet and powdery stuff.

Where the new year presents another opportunity to shed the negativity and think of a new and better you, it’s also important to think of others as well. Get some enjoyment out of comedy, live music, yoga, eating locally grown food, written and verbal artistic expression or live vicariously through and watching hard hitting sports.

Or you could just cuddle up by a fire.

Comedy

krish%20mohan-headshot%205-tara%20arseven%20photographyKrish Mohan

Opener Ralph Tetta

Where: Auburn Pubic Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/advance, $17/door, $10/student | 253-6669

Robert Kelly

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Jan. 6 & Saturday, Jan. 7
Cost: $17 | 423-8669

Syracuse Improv Collective

Where: Nancy Cantor Warehouse, 350 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 8 p.m.
Cost: Free | 430-9027

 

Miscellany

Palace Poetry Group: Paul R. Davis

Where: DeWitt Community Library
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free | 479-8157

MARY POPPINS - ACT lMary Poppins

Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

 

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 – Sunday, Jan. 8 (Closing weekend)
Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275

Oplatek Dinner Dance

Where: Syracuse Polish Home, 915 Park Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 | 471-9348


Music

highres-1211970875Joe Louis Walker

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 637-3186

 

Mike & Ruthy Band

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/members, $18/general

Jazz Vespers: Ronnie Leigh

Where: Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Road, DeWitt
When: Sunday, Jan. 8 | 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free | 479-JAZZ

 

Sports

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Harrisburg Heat
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Utica Comets

Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Jan. 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: St. John’s Icecaps
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

SU Basketball BoehiemSyracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | noon
Cost: $45  | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

 

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Boston College
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 8 | 2 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

 

Yo-Gotta Go

Candlelight Yoga & Dinner

First and third Thursday of each month.

Where: Greyrock Farm CSA, 6100 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 | 720-7024

Yoga with heART

Every Saturday.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 10:30 a.m.-noon
Cost: $10/members, $15/non-members | 474-6064

 

Editor’s Picks

Spring Street Family Band

Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Blood Sugar Sex Magik”
Opener ToTs & the Homefries

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10

163348795Snowshoe Hike & Bonfire

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 East Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5/person | 638-2519

 

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 27 degrees / 17 degrees
Conditions: Cold and late snow showers.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500FRIDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 13 degrees
Conditions: Spaced out snow showers, man.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 15 degrees
Conditions: Cold and cloudy.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 20 degrees / 6 degrees
Conditions: Damn cold.

                                     

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways.

Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here:

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top