Mid-November CNY Weekend Events

Family Fun

Leatherstocking Cluster Fall Dog Show

Where: Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday. Nov. 20 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $5/adults, $2/seniors and ages 12 & under | (610) 376-1880

Who Goes There?



Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville

When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $6 per child; Free/parents | 638-2519

Where: Hercules Candy Company, 209 West Heman Street, East Syracuse

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free | 463-4339

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 1 p.m.

Cost: $6/members, $9/non-members | 673-1350

Miscellany

Lights on the Lake



Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 20 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $6/Mon.-Tues. with Shoppers Club, $10/Mon.-Thurs., $15/Fri.-Sun. | 453-6712

Jingle Bell Run

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $15-$30 | (585) 264-1480

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | Noon

Cost: Free with museum admission | 474-6064

Music

Butch Trucks & the Freight Train Band

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $32/adults, $30/seniors, $28/students, free/military, veterans and children under 18 | (607) 749-4900

Acoustic Guitar Project

Feat. Donna Colton & Sam Patterelli, Bob Halligan Jr., Mike Powell, Gina Holsopple and Jon Peterson.

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members

Lil Wayne

Where: SRC Arena & Events Center, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $45/floor, $65/general, $25/students | 498-2772

Caravan of Thieves

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $24/advance, $26/day of | 655-9193

Sports

Utica Comets

Opponent: Springfield Thunderbirds

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold Out | 790-9070

Opponent: Rochester Americans

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold Out | 790-9070

Syracuse Men’s Basketball



Opponent: Monmouth

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $25 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Harrisburg Heat

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261



Syracuse Football



Opponent: Florida State

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $30, $40, $55 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Albany Devils

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Stage

Rent

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 | 7:30 p.m. (closing show)

Cost: $33, $48, $63, $70 | 435-2121

Melagrana



Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 19 | 8 p.m. (closing weekend)

Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960

Smokey Joe’s Cafe



Thursday | 2 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 19 (closing weekend)

Cost: $44-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785, (800) 457-8897

Editor’s Picks

Colin Quinn

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 19

Cost: $25/general | 423-8669

New York State Craft Brewers Festival

Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $45-$55/general, $70-$80/VIP, $20/DD

The Strumbellas

Feat. Barroom Philosophers, The Stacey White Suite and Ahnest!

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 | (877) 987-6487

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 53 degrees / 33 degrees

Conditions: Not. Too. Shabby.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 64 degrees / 47 degrees

Conditions: A gorgeous day to venture to the gorges.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 66 degrees / 37 degrees

Conditions: 100 percent chance of rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 37 degrees / 32 degrees

Conditions: Like plunging into a snow pile.

