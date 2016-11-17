Mid-November CNY Weekend Events

Good afternoon! Thanks for clicking on this edition of the CNY weekend events guide filled with a select handful of the many things going on in and around town.
A change is in the air. With the upcoming holiday season, embrace family and friends wholeheartedly and prevent the political turmoil on both sides of the fence (and those pesky third party neighbors who just love to stick their nose in everything) to ruin things.
To take your mind off the nonsense, here are some outdoor activities, indoor concerts, sporting events and more to remind you things can be … normal?
Family Fun
Leatherstocking Cluster Fall Dog Show
Where: Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday. Nov. 20 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $5/adults, $2/seniors and ages 12 & under | (610) 376-1880
Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $6 per child; Free/parents | 638-2519
Open House/Candy Cane Making
Where: Hercules Candy Company, 209 West Heman Street, East Syracuse
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free | 463-4339
Diggin’ History and Talkin’ Trash
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 1 p.m.
Cost: $6/members, $9/non-members | 673-1350
Miscellany
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 20 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $6/Mon.-Tues. with Shoppers Club, $10/Mon.-Thurs., $15/Fri.-Sun. | 453-6712
Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $15-$30 | (585) 264-1480
A Century of Collecting: New Ceramics Gallery Opening
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | Noon
Cost: Free with museum admission | 474-6064
Music
Butch Trucks & the Freight Train Band
Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32/adults, $30/seniors, $28/students, free/military, veterans and children under 18 | (607) 749-4900
Feat. Donna Colton & Sam Patterelli, Bob Halligan Jr., Mike Powell, Gina Holsopple and Jon Peterson.
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members
Where: SRC Arena & Events Center, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $45/floor, $65/general, $25/students | 498-2772
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $24/advance, $26/day of | 655-9193
Sports
Opponent: Springfield Thunderbirds
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold Out | 790-9070
Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold Out | 790-9070
Opponent: Monmouth
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $25 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Opponent: Harrisburg Heat
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261
Opponent: Florida State
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $30, $40, $55 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Stage
Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 | 7:30 p.m. (closing show)
Cost: $33, $48, $63, $70 | 435-2121
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 19 | 8 p.m. (closing weekend)
Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960
Thursday | 2 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 19 (closing weekend)
Cost: $44-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785, (800) 457-8897
Editor’s Picks
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 19
Cost: $25/general | 423-8669
New York State Craft Brewers Festival
Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $45-$55/general, $70-$80/VIP, $20/DD
Feat. Barroom Philosophers, The Stacey White Suite and Ahnest!
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 | (877) 987-6487
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 53 degrees / 33 degrees
Conditions: Not. Too. Shabby.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 64 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: A gorgeous day to venture to the gorges.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 66 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: 100 percent chance of rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 37 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Like plunging into a snow pile.
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways.
Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: