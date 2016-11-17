Lifestyle

Mid-November CNY Weekend Events

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on
autumn-events

Enjoy these CNY weekend events to help take your mind off of upcoming holiday stress.

Good afternoon! Thanks for clicking on this edition of the CNY weekend events guide filled with a select handful of the many things going on in and around town.

A change is in the air. With the upcoming holiday season, embrace family and friends wholeheartedly and prevent the political turmoil on both sides of the fence (and those pesky third party neighbors who just love to stick their nose in everything) to ruin things.

To take your mind off the nonsense, here are some outdoor activities, indoor concerts, sporting events and more to remind you things can be … normal?

Family Fun

dog-bite-prevention_456pxLeatherstocking Cluster Fall Dog Show

Where: Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday. Nov. 20 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $5/adults, $2/seniors and ages 12 & under | (610) 376-1880

Who Goes There?

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $6 per child; Free/parents | 638-2519

Open House/Candy Cane Making

Where: Hercules Candy Company,  209 West Heman Street, East Syracuse
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free | 463-4339

Diggin’ History and Talkin’ Trash

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 1 p.m.
Cost: $6/members, $9/non-members | 673-1350

 

Miscellany

122405835Lights on the Lake

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 20 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $6/Mon.-Tues. with Shoppers Club, $10/Mon.-Thurs., $15/Fri.-Sun. | 453-6712

Jingle Bell Run

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $15-$30 | (585) 264-1480

A Century of Collecting: New Ceramics Gallery Opening

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | Noon
Cost: Free with museum admission | 474-6064

 

Music

Butch Trucks & the Freight Train Band

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32/adults, $30/seniors, $28/students, free/military, veterans and children under 18 | (607) 749-4900

artworks-000191659537-84kkjm-t500x500Acoustic Guitar Project

Feat. Donna Colton & Sam Patterelli, Bob Halligan Jr., Mike Powell, Gina Holsopple and Jon Peterson.

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members

Lil Wayne

Where: SRC Arena & Events Center, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $45/floor, $65/general, $25/students | 498-2772

Caravan of Thieves

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $24/advance, $26/day of | 655-9193

 

Sports

Utica Comets

Opponent: Springfield Thunderbirds
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 |  Sold Out | 790-9070

Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 |  Sold Out | 790-9070

Syracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Monmouth
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $25  | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

ssk-facebook-logoSyracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Harrisburg Heat
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Nov. 18 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Syracuse Football

Opponent: Florida State
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $30, $40, $55 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

 

Stage

Rent

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 | 7:30 p.m. (closing show)
Cost: $33, $48, $63, $70 | 435-2121

melagranaMelagrana

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 19 | 8 p.m. (closing weekend)
Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960 

Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Thursday | 2 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 19 (closing weekend)
Cost: $44-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785, (800) 457-8897

 

Editor’s Picks

Colin Quinn

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 19
Cost: $25/general | 423-8669

New York State Craft Brewers Festival

Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $45-$55/general, $70-$80/VIP, $20/DD

image-1The Strumbellas

Feat. Barroom Philosophers, The Stacey White Suite and Ahnest!

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 | (877) 987-6487

 

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 53 degrees / 33 degrees
Conditions: Not. Too. Shabby.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 64 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: A gorgeous day to venture to the gorges.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 66 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: 100 percent chance of rain.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 37 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Like plunging into a snow pile.

                                     

