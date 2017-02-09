CNY Events for a Lovely Weekend

Oh, upstate New York, how do we love thee? Let us count the CNY events taking place this weekend. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and you should celebrate boldly with all that is good in our backyards.

Laugh with some local and national comedic talent, work up some sweat with a romp or run in the sheets of fallen snow, take in an opera or a play, look at cute animals opening gifts, go to a game or enjoy a countless number of other options.

We’re here to give you a taste of dark chocolate-covered delights to be savored.

Dateworthy Delights

Valentines in the Forest

Where: Highland Forest, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius

When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12 (& Tuesday, Feb. 14) | 6 p.m.

Cost: $90/couple | 677-3303

Cupid’s Chase 5K Run, 3K Walk

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 a.m. (registration), 10 a.m. (race)

Cost: $30/advance registration, $50/day of | 431-9859

Valentine’s Brunch

Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $40/person | 473-0826

Enjoyable Options

Bradley Walker Tomlin Opening Reception

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Fayette St.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15/general | 474-6064

Sled for Red

Where: Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center, 8012 E Genesee St., Fayetteville

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $250 in donations must be raised for each team | 475-2430

Sweet Treats

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free with (Snow Leopard Days pricing) admission | 435-8511

Music

Marissa Mulder: Be Here Now

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 210 S. West St.

When: Thursday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $30 | 362-2785

Beaucoup Blue

Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $16/adults, $8/children | 695-6477

Ana Egge

Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20/general, $18/members, $10/students and children under 18 | 691-3550

Sports

Harlem Globetrotters

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $19.50-$29.25 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Binghamton Senators

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Opponent: Rochester Americans

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Utica Comets

Opponent: Toronto Marlies

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Opponent: Syracuse Crunch

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Stage

Birds of East Africa

Thursday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 4 p.m.

Where: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Thursday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 12

Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-05070

Noises Off

Friday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Empire Theater, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12

Cost: $15-$20/adults, $12/seniors and students | 476-1835

Rigoletto



Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m.) & Sunday, Feb. 12 (2 p.m.)

Cost: $10, $26, $46, $81, $106, $136, $206 | 476-7372

Editor’s Picks

Comedic Proportions

Jay Pharaoh

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 11

Cost: $23 | 423-8669

Syracuse Improv Collective

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E Fayette St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $5 | 430-9027

Coconuts & Chloroform

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 & older, $15/ages 18 & under

Lady D & the Shadow Spirits

Plus Bronwen Exter, Justin Roeland & Nightswimmers

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | (607) 275-3447

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 20 degrees / 13 degrees

Conditions: Blustery and snowy.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 22 degrees

Conditions: Morning snow.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 41 degrees / 31 degrees

Conditions: Little bit o’ drizzle.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 43 degrees / 32 degrees

Conditions: Wintery mix trail mix.

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: