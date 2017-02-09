Lifestyle

CNY Events for a Lovely Weekend

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on
winter events

Date-focused CNY events in and around town offer pre-Valentine’s Day fun.

Oh, upstate New York, how do we love thee? Let us count the CNY events taking place this weekend. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and you should celebrate boldly with all that is good in our backyards.

Laugh with some local and national comedic talent, work up some sweat with a romp or run in the sheets of fallen snow, take in an opera or a play, look at cute animals opening gifts, go to a game or enjoy a countless number of other options.

We’re here to give you a taste of dark chocolate-covered delights to be savored.

Dateworthy Delights

Valentines in the Forest

Where: Highland Forest, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius
When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12 (& Tuesday, Feb. 14) | 6 p.m.
Cost: $90/couple | 677-3303

Cupid’s Chase 5K Run, 3K Walk

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 a.m. (registration), 10 a.m. (race)
Cost: $30/advance registration, $50/day of | 431-9859

8936218022_8c2e135550Valentine’s Brunch

Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: $40/person | 473-0826

 

 

Enjoyable Options 

Photo by Christopher MaloneBradley Walker Tomlin Opening Reception

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Fayette St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15/general | 474-6064

Sled for Red

Where: Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center, 8012 E Genesee St., Fayetteville
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $250 in donations must be raised for each team | 475-2430

Sweet Treats

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with (Snow Leopard Days pricing) admission | 435-8511

 

Music

marissa-01Marissa Mulder: Be Here Now

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 210 S. West St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $30 | 362-2785

Beaucoup Blue

Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $16/adults, $8/children | 695-6477

Ana Egge

Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20/general, $18/members, $10/students and children under 18  | 691-3550

 

Sports

Harlem Globetrotters

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $19.50-$29.25 | Buy Online | 790-9070

3rf Michael Davis photo | Syracuse New TimesSyracuse Crunch

Opponent: Binghamton Senators
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Utica Comets

Opponent: Toronto Marlies
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica 
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Opponent: Syracuse Crunch
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica 
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

 

Stage

birds5Birds of East Africa

Thursday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 4 p.m.

 

Where: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 12
Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-05070

Noises Off

Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Empire Theater, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12
Cost: $15-$20/adults, $12/seniors and students | 476-1835

Rigoletto

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m.) & Sunday, Feb. 12 (2 p.m.)
Cost: $10, $26, $46, $81, $106, $136, $206 | 476-7372

 

Editor’s Picks

Comedic Proportions

longform-original-25031-1438362541-11Jay Pharaoh

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 11
Cost: $23 | 423-8669

Syracuse Improv Collective

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 | 430-9027

Coconuts & Chloroform

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 & older, $15/ages 18 & under

Lady D & the Shadow Spirits

Plus Bronwen Exter, Justin Roeland & Nightswimmers

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | (607) 275-3447

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 20 degrees / 13 degrees
Conditions: Blustery and snowy.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500

FRIDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 22 degrees
Conditions: Morning snow.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 41 degrees / 31 degrees
Conditions: Little bit o’ drizzle.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 43 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Wintery mix trail mix.

                                     

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here:

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top