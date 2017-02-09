CNY Events for a Lovely Weekend

Oh, upstate New York, how do we love thee? Let us count the CNY events taking place this weekend. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and you should celebrate boldly with all that is good in our backyards.
Laugh with some local and national comedic talent, work up some sweat with a romp or run in the sheets of fallen snow, take in an opera or a play, look at cute animals opening gifts, go to a game or enjoy a countless number of other options.
We’re here to give you a taste of dark chocolate-covered delights to be savored.
Dateworthy Delights
Where: Highland Forest, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius
When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12 (& Tuesday, Feb. 14) | 6 p.m.
Cost: $90/couple | 677-3303
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 a.m. (registration), 10 a.m. (race)
Cost: $30/advance registration, $50/day of | 431-9859
Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: $40/person | 473-0826
Enjoyable Options
Bradley Walker Tomlin Opening Reception
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Fayette St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15/general | 474-6064
Where: Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center, 8012 E Genesee St., Fayetteville
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $250 in donations must be raised for each team | 475-2430
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with (Snow Leopard Days pricing) admission | 435-8511
Music
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 210 S. West St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $30 | 362-2785
Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $16/adults, $8/children | 695-6477
Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20/general, $18/members, $10/students and children under 18 | 691-3550
Sports
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $19.50-$29.25 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: Binghamton Senators
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Toronto Marlies
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: Syracuse Crunch
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Stage
Thursday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 4 p.m.
Where: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 12
Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-05070
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Empire Theater, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12
Cost: $15-$20/adults, $12/seniors and students | 476-1835
Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m.) & Sunday, Feb. 12 (2 p.m.)
Cost: $10, $26, $46, $81, $106, $136, $206 | 476-7372
Editor’s Picks
Comedic Proportions
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 11
Cost: $23 | 423-8669
Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 | 430-9027
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 & older, $15/ages 18 & under
Plus Bronwen Exter, Justin Roeland & Nightswimmers
Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | (607) 275-3447
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 20 degrees / 13 degrees
Conditions: Blustery and snowy.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 24 degrees / 22 degrees
Conditions: Morning snow.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 41 degrees / 31 degrees
Conditions: Little bit o’ drizzle.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 43 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Wintery mix trail mix.
