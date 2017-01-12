Local Events for Mid-January Jaunts

It looks as if we’re going to have milder temperatures this weekend in CNY, and here is a list of local events to get you out and about.
Obama and Biden are cleaning out their drawers. Trump is twiddling his grubby, tiny pigs in a blanket-sized fingers together. Have a good time to take your mind off things. Instead of opting to fall into the safety net of a local bar, laugh until you pee your pants, watch scary film until you pee your pants, enjoy the opening weekend of a staged British romp, enjoy some live music from local talent or get out to the game.
Comedy
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Jan. 12 – Sunday, Jan. 15
Cost: $17 | 423-8669
Where: Salt City Improv Theatre, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 410-1962
Miscellany
Where: Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Friday, Jan. 13 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 463-9240
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 15
Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960
Where: F-Shed, 2100 Park St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 1-4 p.m., 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $35/day of | 426-8741
Music
Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd., DeWitt
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $9 | 445-2040 x 129
Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $18/adults, $9/children | 342-1733
Feat. Andrew Grimm and Chuck Schiele
Where: Subcat Studios, 219 S. West. St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 478-0684
Sports
Opponent: North Carolina State
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Thursday, Jan. 12 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Opponent: Toronto Marlies
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 13 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Boston College
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $35 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Editor’s Picks
Feat. Chris DiCesare, the “ghost boy of Geneseo”
Where: Onondaga Historical Association, 321 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $30/members, $35/non-members | 428-1864 x 312
Cinco Sounds
Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.
When: Thursday, Jan. 12 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Alto Cinco, 526 Westcott St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 57 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Super humid.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 30 degrees / 12 degrees
Conditions: Snow in the mornin’.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 27 degrees / 20 degrees
Conditions: Cold and cloudy.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 33 degrees / 20 degrees
Conditions: Partly cloudy, partly sunny.
