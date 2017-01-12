Local Events for Mid-January Jaunts

It looks as if we’re going to have milder temperatures this weekend in CNY, and here is a list of local events to get you out and about.

Obama and Biden are cleaning out their drawers. Trump is twiddling his grubby, tiny pigs in a blanket-sized fingers together. Have a good time to take your mind off things. Instead of opting to fall into the safety net of a local bar, laugh until you pee your pants, watch scary film until you pee your pants, enjoy the opening weekend of a staged British romp, enjoy some live music from local talent or get out to the game.

Comedy

Sean Donnelly

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Thursday, Jan. 12 – Sunday, Jan. 15

Cost: $17 | 423-8669

Salt City Improv

Where: Salt City Improv Theatre, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 410-1962

Miscellany

Zombie Fest

Where: Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Friday, Jan. 13 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 463-9240

One Man, Two Guvnors

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 15

Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960

Wine About Winter / Brewfest

Where: F-Shed, 2100 Park St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 1-4 p.m., 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $35/day of | 426-8741

Music

JCC Battle of the Bands

Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd., DeWitt

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $9 | 445-2040 x 129

Seth Glier

Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $18/adults, $9/children | 342-1733

Sub Rosa Session #36

Feat. Andrew Grimm and Chuck Schiele

Where: Subcat Studios, 219 S. West. St.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 | 478-0684

Sports

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: North Carolina State

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Thursday, Jan. 12 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Toronto Marlies

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Jan. 13 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Opponent: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Syracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Boston College

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $35 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Editor’s Picks

Spirit Search & Book Signing

Feat. Chris DiCesare, the “ghost boy of Geneseo”

Where: Onondaga Historical Association, 321 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $30/members, $35/non-members | 428-1864 x 312

Cinco Sounds

Melissa Gardiner Trio

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.

When: Thursday, Jan. 12 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Heretofore & Formidable Duke

Where: Alto Cinco, 526 Westcott St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 57 degrees / 30 degrees

Conditions: Super humid.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 30 degrees / 12 degrees

Conditions: Snow in the mornin’.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 27 degrees / 20 degrees

Conditions: Cold and cloudy.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 33 degrees / 20 degrees

Conditions: Partly cloudy, partly sunny.

