Last Call for 2016 Fun in CNY

We’ve made it! Happy almost New Year! With consideration of all the tragedy and frustration experienced in 2016, let’s try to end the year on a high note with some fun in CNY.
Here is a list of goodies to keep you, your family and friends busy this end of 2016 weekend.
As the clock ticks to midnight and that sigh of relief is building up — be sure to release that breath and smile.
Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 29 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10/general, $20/VIP | 647-7387
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 10 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Dec. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 31
Cost: $10/Thurs., $15/Friday, $55/Saturday | 423-8669
Where: Beer Belly Deli, 510 Westcott St.
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission | 299-7533
Feat. Zig Zag Zen, Dome and Tractor Beam
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5/advance, $10/door | (877) 987-6487
A Charlie Brown Christmas Puppet Show
Where: Open Hand Theater, 518 Prospect Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. (Closing weekend)
Cost: $15-$17/adults, $10-$12/youth, free/ages 2 & under | 476-0466
Plus buffet to follow.
Where: Spaghetti Warehouse, 689 N. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 1 | 10:07 a.m.
Cost: $5-$10/members, $15/non-members | 382-7212
New Year’s Bashes
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | 435-8511
Where: 31 Holland St., Alexandria Bay
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $319/couple one night, $409/couple two-night, $60/dinner only package | (800) 955-4511
Feat. D-Low Dan Brown, Vinny D, Steve O’Connell and Dan Liberto
Where: Monirae’s, 688 Route 10, Pennellville
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m. (buffet), 9 p.m. (show)
Cost: $30/dinner & show, $15/show only | 668-1248
Where: 351 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $125/person | 473-0826
Where: Thruway Exit 33, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 7 p.m.
Cost: See schedule for pricing | 361-8177
Where: 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $150-$4,500/packages | 474-2424
Where: 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $45/person | 422-2445
Notorius B.I.G. tribute feat. Skunk City & Joe Driscoll
Where: 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 474-1060
Sports
Opponent: Baltimore Blast
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 29 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261
Opponent: Binghamton Senators
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: St. John’s Icecaps
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: St. John’s Icecaps
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold out | 790-9070
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 38 degrees / 28 degrees
Conditions: Snow day.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 42 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Sunny!
SATURDAY
Temperature: 43 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Rain and snow.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 40 degrees / 27 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.
