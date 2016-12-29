Last Call for 2016 Fun in CNY

Lifestyle

winter events

End 2016 on a high note with some last minute fun in CNY, including sporting events, an annual five-mile run, comedy, music and more.

We’ve made it! Happy almost New Year! With consideration of all the tragedy and frustration experienced in 2016, let’s try to end the year on a high note with some fun in CNY.

Here is a list of goodies to keep you, your family and friends busy this end of 2016 weekend.

As the clock ticks to midnight and that sigh of relief is building up — be sure to release that breath and smile.

Women Rock the Runway

Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 29 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10/general, $20/VIP | 647-7387

ep85-bret-ernstBret Ernst

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 10 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Dec. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 31
Cost: $10/Thurs., $15/Friday, $55/Saturday | 423-8669

Deck the Halls

Where: Beer Belly Deli, 510 Westcott St.
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission | 299-7533

80-elgBone China Reunion

Feat. Zig Zag Zen, Dome and Tractor Beam

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5/advance, $10/door | (877) 987-6487

A Charlie Brown Christmas Puppet Show

Where: Open Hand Theater, 518 Prospect Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. (Closing weekend)
Cost: $15-$17/adults, $10-$12/youth, free/ages 2 & under | 476-0466

Annual Resolution Run

Plus buffet to follow.

Where: Spaghetti Warehouse, 689 N. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 1 | 10:07 a.m.
Cost: $5-$10/members, $15/non-members | 382-7212

New Year’s Bashes

new-years-eve-image2

 

 

 

 

Noon Year’s Eve

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | 435-8511

Bonnie Castle

Where: 31 Holland St., Alexandria Bay
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $319/couple one night, $409/couple two-night, $60/dinner only package | (800) 955-4511

Laugh in the New Year

Feat. D-Low Dan Brown, Vinny D, Steve O’Connell and Dan Liberto

Where: Monirae’s, 688 Route 10, Pennellville
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m. (buffet), 9 p.m. (show)
Cost: $30/dinner & show, $15/show only | 668-1248

SKY Armory

Where: 351 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $125/person | 473-0826

Turning Stone Casino/Exit 33

Where: Thruway Exit 33, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 7 p.m.
Cost: See schedule for pricing | 361-8177

Marriott Syracuse Downtown

Where: 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $150-$4,500/packages | 474-2424

Barnes Hiscock Mansion

Where: 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $45/person | 422-2445

Funk N Waffles

Notorius B.I.G. tribute feat. Skunk City & Joe Driscoll

Where: 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 474-1060

Sports

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Baltimore Blast
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 29 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Syracuse Crunch3rf Michael Davis photo | Syracuse New Times

Opponent: Binghamton Senators
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Opponent: St. John’s Icecaps
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Utica Comets

Opponent: St. John’s Icecaps
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold out | 790-9070

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 38 degrees / 28 degrees
Conditions: Snow day.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500FRIDAY

Temperature: 42 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Sunny!

SATURDAY

Temperature: 43 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Rain and snow.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 40 degrees / 27 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.

                                     

