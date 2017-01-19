Jam-Packed January Weekend

Shake off the January slumps of sickness and perceived boredom. There are plenty of CNY events taking place this weekend, and there is something for everyone.

This late January weekend is perfect for special dinners or looking antique tables for your own dinners, tea parties or snow parties, fund raising or star gazing and/or if you’re looking to indulge in great music. The weather will be mild and comfortable, so excuses to get out are limited. Make the best of these these nights and days!

Kids Fun

Little Lady, Little Gentleman Tea Party

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | Noon – 1:30 p.m. or 2-3:30 p.m.

Cost: Members: $10/one adult, one child and a toy, $2/additional child or adult. Non-members: $15/general, $2/each additional | 422-2445

Frosty Forest

Where: Green Lakes State Park, 7900 Green Lakes Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Free with at least one non-perishable food item | 637-6111

Owl Prowl

Where: Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 4-6 p.m.

Cost: $8/adults, $6/children, $25/family | 365-3588

Snowshoes, Stars and Stories

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $6/members, $9/non-members | 673-1350

Miscellany

Snow Leopard Soiree



Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $220/person, $1,750/table | 435-8511 x132

Salt City Antique Show

Saturday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Center of Progress Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 – Sunday, Jan. 22

Cost: $7/general, $8/weekend pass, free/ages 16 and under | 686-5789

Robert Burns Weekend & Dinner

Where: Brae Loch Inn, 5 Albany St., Cazenovia

When: Friday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 22

Cost: Free entertainment, $65/Saturday seven-course dinner | 655-3431

Music

Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling

Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Thursday, Jan. 19 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45-$150 | (607) 277-8283

Colin Hay

Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $40/adults, $38/seniors, $35/students, free/military, veterans and ages under 18 | (607) 749-4900

Joan Shelley

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $15/members, $18/non-members

Symphoria: From Beethoven To Brahms

Feat. Awadagin Pratt on piano

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $52, $66, $81 | 299-5598

Sports

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Binghamton Senators

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Opponent: Utica Comets

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 | 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Editor’s Picks

Josh Blue



Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, Jan. 20 – Saturday, Jan. 21

Cost: $20 | 423-8669

LP

Feat. Ugly Sun and Stephen Douglas Wolfe

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $0.95/advance, $10/day of show | (877) 987-6487

Wine & Beer Dinner

Where: The Ginny Lee at Wagner Vineyards, 9322 Route 414, Lodi

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $65/person, $120/couple | (607) 582-6574

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 39 degrees / 27 degrees

Conditions: Little drizzles.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 46 degrees / 37 degrees

Conditions: Evening rain.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 49 degrees / 37 degrees

Conditions: Early morning spritzes.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 46 degrees / 34 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy as usual.

