Jam-Packed January Weekend

winter events

Another jam-packed few days of CNY events will make this weekend an intriguing, musical and delicious one.

Shake off the January slumps of sickness and perceived boredom. There are plenty of CNY events taking place this weekend, and there is something for everyone.

This late January weekend is perfect for special dinners or looking antique tables for your own dinners, tea parties or snow parties, fund raising or star gazing and/or if you’re looking to indulge in great music. The weather will be mild and comfortable, so excuses to get out are limited. Make the best of these these nights and days!

Kids Fun

Little Lady, Little Gentleman Tea Party

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | Noon – 1:30 p.m. or 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Members: $10/one adult, one child and a toy, $2/additional child or adult. Non-members: $15/general, $2/each additional | 422-2445

Baltimore WoodsFrosty Forest

Where: Green Lakes State Park, 7900 Green Lakes Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free with at least one non-perishable food item  | 637-6111

Owl Prowl

Where: Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $8/adults, $6/children, $25/family | 365-3588

Snowshoes, Stars and Stories

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $6/members, $9/non-members | 673-1350

 

Miscellany

Snow Leopard Soiree

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $220/person, $1,750/table | 435-8511 x132

Madison-Bouckville Antique WeekSalt City Antique Show

Saturday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Center of Progress Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 – Sunday, Jan. 22
Cost: $7/general, $8/weekend pass, free/ages 16 and under | 686-5789

Robert Burns Weekend & Dinner

Where: Brae Loch Inn, 5 Albany St., Cazenovia
When: Friday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 22
Cost: Free entertainment, $65/Saturday seven-course dinner | 655-3431

 

Music

Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling

Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Jan. 19 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $45-$150 | (607) 277-8283

Colin Hay

Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $40/adults, $38/seniors, $35/students, free/military, veterans and ages under 18 | (607) 749-4900

joan-shelleyJoan Shelley

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/members, $18/non-members

Symphoria: From Beethoven To Brahms

Feat. Awadagin Pratt on piano

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $52, $66, $81 | 299-5598

 

Sports

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Binghamton Senators
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Opponent: Utica Comets
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

SUís Quentin Hillsman talks to his team during a time-out against Rider College at the Carrier Dome. Stephen D. Cannerelli / The Post-StandardSyracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 22 | 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

 

 

Editor’s Picks

Josh Blue

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Jan. 20 – Saturday, Jan. 21
Cost: $20 | 423-8669

93-elgLP

Feat. Ugly Sun and Stephen Douglas Wolfe

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $0.95/advance, $10/day of show | (877) 987-6487

Wine & Beer Dinner

Where: The Ginny Lee at Wagner Vineyards, 9322 Route 414, Lodi
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $65/person, $120/couple | (607) 582-6574

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 39 degrees / 27 degrees
Conditions: Little drizzles.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500

FRIDAY

Temperature: 46 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Evening rain.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 49 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Early morning spritzes.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 46 degrees / 34 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy as usual.

                                     

