Jam-Packed January Weekend

Shake off the January slumps of sickness and perceived boredom. There are plenty of CNY events taking place this weekend, and there is something for everyone.
This late January weekend is perfect for special dinners or looking antique tables for your own dinners, tea parties or snow parties, fund raising or star gazing and/or if you’re looking to indulge in great music. The weather will be mild and comfortable, so excuses to get out are limited. Make the best of these these nights and days!
Kids Fun
Little Lady, Little Gentleman Tea Party
Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | Noon – 1:30 p.m. or 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Members: $10/one adult, one child and a toy, $2/additional child or adult. Non-members: $15/general, $2/each additional | 422-2445
Where: Green Lakes State Park, 7900 Green Lakes Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free with at least one non-perishable food item | 637-6111
Where: Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $8/adults, $6/children, $25/family | 365-3588
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $6/members, $9/non-members | 673-1350
Miscellany
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $220/person, $1,750/table | 435-8511 x132
Saturday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Center of Progress Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 – Sunday, Jan. 22
Cost: $7/general, $8/weekend pass, free/ages 16 and under | 686-5789
Where: Brae Loch Inn, 5 Albany St., Cazenovia
When: Friday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 22
Cost: Free entertainment, $65/Saturday seven-course dinner | 655-3431
Music
Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling
Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Jan. 19 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $45-$150 | (607) 277-8283
Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $40/adults, $38/seniors, $35/students, free/military, veterans and ages under 18 | (607) 749-4900
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/members, $18/non-members
Symphoria: From Beethoven To Brahms
Feat. Awadagin Pratt on piano
Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $52, $66, $81 | 299-5598
Sports
Opponent: Binghamton Senators
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Utica Comets
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 22 | 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Editor’s Picks
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Jan. 20 – Saturday, Jan. 21
Cost: $20 | 423-8669
Feat. Ugly Sun and Stephen Douglas Wolfe
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $0.95/advance, $10/day of show | (877) 987-6487
Where: The Ginny Lee at Wagner Vineyards, 9322 Route 414, Lodi
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $65/person, $120/couple | (607) 582-6574
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 39 degrees / 27 degrees
Conditions: Little drizzles.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 46 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Evening rain.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 49 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Early morning spritzes.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 46 degrees / 34 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy as usual.
