Holiday Weekend Fun in CNY

Happy Hanukkah! Merry Christmas! Happy Kwanzaa! Happy Boxing Day!
There is much to be grateful for, and don’t let the sometimes overwhelming negativity convince you otherwise. There may not be an abundance of things going on this weekend, but there is enough of eye-catching family and friend-related fun in CNY to enjoy.
Be safe this holiday weekend!
Thursday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 24
Cost: $7 adults, $5 seniors, $2 children 12 and under | 471-0593
Where: Vintage Love, 201 E. Jefferson St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission | 464-0499
Where: Spaghetti Warehouse, 689 N. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 6:45 p.m.
Cost: $27.95 | 475-1807
Where: Muddy Waters, 2 Oswego St., Baldwinsville
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 9 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge, 321 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 9 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
With Murder In Rue Morgue, Sampere, Dear Mr Dead, Hell On The Rise, Hell On The Rise, Resilience
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $8/advance, $10/door | (877) 987-6487
Feat. Pearly Baker’s Best and Solar Garlic
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Candlelight Tour at Seward House
Where: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 23 | 6 & 7 p.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $8/children | 252-1283
Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius
When: Saturday, Dec. 24 | 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $6/adults; $3/ages 5 & under | 683-5550
Recess Coffee 10th Anniversary
Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $15 | 314-6814
Where: Infinite POP, 410 S. Warren St.
When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $40/person
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 – Friday, Dec. 23 (Closes Jan. 8)
Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 38 degrees / 28 degrees
Conditions: Snow day.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 42 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Sunny!
SATURDAY
Temperature: 43 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Rain and snow.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 40 degrees / 27 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.
