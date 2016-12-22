Holiday Weekend Fun in CNY

Happy Hanukkah! Merry Christmas! Happy Kwanzaa! Happy Boxing Day!

There is much to be grateful for, and don’t let the sometimes overwhelming negativity convince you otherwise. There may not be an abundance of things going on this weekend, but there is enough of eye-catching family and friend-related fun in CNY to enjoy.

Be safe this holiday weekend!

Gingerbread Gallery

Thursday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 24

Cost: $7 adults, $5 seniors, $2 children 12 and under | 471-0593

Peace Love & Happy Holidays

Where: Vintage Love, 201 E. Jefferson St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission | 464-0499

Nick Saint: Private Elf

Where: Spaghetti Warehouse, 689 N. Clinton St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 6:45 p.m.

Cost: $27.95 | 475-1807

Jungleland Band

Where: Muddy Waters, 2 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Pale Green Stars

Where: Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge, 321 S. Clinton St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 | 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Fall of Humanity

With Murder In Rue Morgue, Sampere, Dear Mr Dead, Hell On The Rise, Hell On The Rise, Resilience

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $8/advance, $10/door | (877) 987-6487

Hippie Ball III

Feat. Pearly Baker’s Best and Solar Garlic

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

Candlelight Tour at Seward House

Where: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 23 | 6 & 7 p.m.

Cost: $15/adults, $8/children | 252-1283

Horsedrawn Sleighrides

Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius

When: Saturday, Dec. 24 | 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $6/adults; $3/ages 5 & under | 683-5550

Recess Coffee 10th Anniversary

Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.

When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $15 | 314-6814

Festivus Singles Mingle

Where: Infinite POP, 410 S. Warren St.

When: Friday, Dec. 23 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $40/person

Mary Poppins



Thursday | 7 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 – Friday, Dec. 23 (Closes Jan. 8)

Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 38 degrees / 28 degrees

Conditions: Snow day.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 42 degrees / 32 degrees

Conditions: Sunny!

SATURDAY

Temperature: 43 degrees / 30 degrees

Conditions: Rain and snow.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 40 degrees / 27 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy.

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways.

Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: