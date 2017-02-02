Lifestyle

February’s First Weekend of CNY Fun

If the cold start to February has got you down, take a look at this list of CNY fun to warm your body and spirits.

Happy February! A little bit of history repeating: It’s Groundhog Day. Phil saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. However, here are several fun CNY (indoor) activities to help you stay warm and enjoy winter. Despite a mild January, it’s going to be a cold weekend.

Dinosaurs stomp into the fairgrounds, and the adult ones will enjoy the nearby CNY Brewfest. There is yet another eclectic music lineup. Magic, juggling and acrobatics will be set to soundtracks. And there is much more!

Have a great one!

Miscellany

Jurassic Quest

Friday | 3-8 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd
When: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Cost: $20/adults, $18/seniors, $15/kids, $24/kids VIP | (936) 588-3332

brewfest-_mg_0642-copyCNY Brewfest

Where: Horticulture Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | noon-3 p.m. & 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $40/advance, $45/door

Disgraced

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Cost: $20-$53 | 443-3275

 

Music

Bella’s Bartok

Plus Chris James & Mama G. 

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $8

jim-houle-photography-barroom-philosophers-funk-n-waffles-downtown-january-2017-127Barroom Philosophers

Plus Big Sexy & the Scrambled Eggs

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $1 | (877) 987-6487

Ruddy Well Band

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members

 

Sports

Harlem Globetrotters

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica 
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $22.50-$80.50 | 790-9070

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Milwaukee Wave
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

VS FLA STATESyracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers 
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | noon
Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

 

 

Sights + Sounds

Water on Mars

Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$19.50 | (607) 277-8283

Leon Etienne: Magic Rocks

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 3 & 7 p.m.
Cost: $24 | (877) 833-SHOW

symphoria 2Cirque de la Symphonie

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m.) – Sunday, Feb. 5 (1:30 p.m.)
Cost: $37, $66, $81  | 299-5598

 

 

Editor’s Picks

Afternoon Tea

Where: The Sweet Praxis, 203 E. Water St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $30 | 216-7797

storytellingSyracuse Story Slam: Love Train

Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4473 Cherry Valley Tpke., Lafayette
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free

 

Super Couch Potato 5K

Where: Onondaga Lake Parkway, Liverpool
When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $20 | 472-2709

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 29 degrees / 16 degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500

FRIDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 15degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 28 degrees / 15 degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 33 degrees / 22 degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy (some things never change).

                                     

