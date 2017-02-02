February’s First Weekend of CNY Fun

Happy February! A little bit of history repeating: It’s Groundhog Day. Phil saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. However, here are several fun CNY (indoor) activities to help you stay warm and enjoy winter. Despite a mild January, it’s going to be a cold weekend.
Dinosaurs stomp into the fairgrounds, and the adult ones will enjoy the nearby CNY Brewfest. There is yet another eclectic music lineup. Magic, juggling and acrobatics will be set to soundtracks. And there is much more!
Miscellany
Friday | 3-8 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd
When: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Cost: $20/adults, $18/seniors, $15/kids, $24/kids VIP | (936) 588-3332
Where: Horticulture Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | noon-3 p.m. & 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $40/advance, $45/door
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Cost: $20-$53 | 443-3275
Music
Plus Chris James & Mama G.
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $8
Plus Big Sexy & the Scrambled Eggs
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $1 | (877) 987-6487
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members
Sports
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $22.50-$80.50 | 790-9070
Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Opponent: Milwaukee Wave
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261
Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | noon
Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Sights + Sounds
Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$19.50 | (607) 277-8283
Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 3 & 7 p.m.
Cost: $24 | (877) 833-SHOW
Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m.) – Sunday, Feb. 5 (1:30 p.m.)
Cost: $37, $66, $81 | 299-5598
Editor’s Picks
Where: The Sweet Praxis, 203 E. Water St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $30 | 216-7797
Syracuse Story Slam: Love Train
Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4473 Cherry Valley Tpke., Lafayette
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Onondaga Lake Parkway, Liverpool
When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $20 | 472-2709
Weather Forecast
THURSDAY
Temperature: 29 degrees / 16 degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 24 degrees / 15degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 28 degrees / 15 degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 33 degrees / 22 degrees
Conditions: Cold and snowy (some things never change).
