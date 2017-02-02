February’s First Weekend of CNY Fun

Happy February! A little bit of history repeating: It’s Groundhog Day. Phil saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. However, here are several fun CNY (indoor) activities to help you stay warm and enjoy winter. Despite a mild January, it’s going to be a cold weekend.

Dinosaurs stomp into the fairgrounds, and the adult ones will enjoy the nearby CNY Brewfest. There is yet another eclectic music lineup. Magic, juggling and acrobatics will be set to soundtracks. And there is much more!

Have a great one!

Miscellany

Jurassic Quest

Friday | 3-8 p.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd

When: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5

Cost: $20/adults, $18/seniors, $15/kids, $24/kids VIP | (936) 588-3332

CNY Brewfest

Where: Horticulture Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | noon-3 p.m. & 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $40/advance, $45/door

Disgraced

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Thursday, Feb. 2 – Sunday, Feb. 5

Cost: $20-$53 | 443-3275

Music

Bella’s Bartok



Plus Chris James & Mama G.

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $8

Barroom Philosophers

Plus Big Sexy & the Scrambled Eggs

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $1 | (877) 987-6487

Ruddy Well Band

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members

Sports

Harlem Globetrotters

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $22.50-$80.50 | 790-9070

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 2 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Milwaukee Wave

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Syracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | noon

Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Sights + Sounds

Water on Mars

Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10.50-$19.50 | (607) 277-8283

Leon Etienne: Magic Rocks

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 3 & 7 p.m.

Cost: $24 | (877) 833-SHOW

Cirque de la Symphonie

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m.) – Sunday, Feb. 5 (1:30 p.m.)

Cost: $37, $66, $81 | 299-5598

Editor’s Picks

Afternoon Tea

Where: The Sweet Praxis, 203 E. Water St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $30 | 216-7797

Syracuse Story Slam: Love Train

Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4473 Cherry Valley Tpke., Lafayette

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Super Couch Potato 5K

Where: Onondaga Lake Parkway, Liverpool

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $20 | 472-2709

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 29 degrees / 16 degrees

Conditions: Cold and snowy.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 24 degrees / 15degrees

Conditions: Cold and snowy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 28 degrees / 15 degrees

Conditions: Cold and snowy.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 33 degrees / 22 degrees

Conditions: Cold and snowy (some things never change).

