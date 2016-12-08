Lifestyle

CNY Events to Raise Holiday Spirits

As we ride and glide towards the upcoming holidays, here are this weekend’s CNY events to raise your spirits and put you in the holiday mood.

Happy holiday season, SNT readers! We’re in the middle of it. If you’re trying to avoid the inevitable shopping, here are your weekend list of CNY events to help you constructively procrastinate.

Hear those sleigh bells jinglin’? Or is it the sound of the rain slapping the roofs and cars and running down the gutters? It’s OK. We may not see rain until March, considering the amount of snow we’re expected to see.

We have candlelight guided tours, holiday-themed and non-themed concerts, sports and a few of the several plays and musicals hitting the stages of various venues. They’ll get even the most hell-bent of Grinches smiling.

Holiday Hubbub 

White Christmas at  Lorenzo

Thursday | 1-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.
Friday | 1-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.
Saturday | 1-4 p.m.
Sunday | | 1-4 p.m.

Where: Lorenzo State Historic Site, 17 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $6/adults, $2/ages 12 & under | 655-3200

15107445_1205943559521609_1542774695217461619_nSolstice at the Cathedral

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 4 & 8 p.m.

 

Where: St. Paul’s Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday , Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 10
Cost: $30/general, $40/reserved | 256-7386

Candlelight Tour at Seward House

Also, free open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 10 | 6 & 7 p.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $8/children | 252-1283

Christmas at the Palace

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 11 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $28 | 488-7611

Music

Cross Creek 

Where: Steeple Coffeehouse, 310 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 637-3186

The Hook Songwriter Series

Feat. John McConnell, Charley Orlando and Bea

Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego
When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $12/adults, $6/children | 342-1733

hindoozHonky Tonk Hindooz

Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 478-8634

 

Sports

r2fre Michael Davis photo | Syracuse New TimesSyracuse Crunch

Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

 

Opponent: Utica Comets
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Syracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Boston University
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | noon
Cost: $25  | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Niagara University
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Stage

A Charlie Brown Christmas Puppet Show

Saturday | 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Open Hand Theater, 518 Prospect Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $15-$17/adults, $10-$12/youth, free/ages 2 & under | 476-0466

Dasher's Magical GiftDasher’s Magical Gift

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $10-$20 | 299-5598

 

Seussical Jr.

Saturday | 7 p.m.
Sunday | 3 p.m.

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $16/adults, $10/children | 475-7979

Stop & Shop

downloadInfinite Pop-Up

Where: 410 S. Warren St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 11 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
Cost: Free admission

 

ArtRage Fair Trade Sales

Friday | 3-7 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: ArtRage Gallery, 505 Hawley Ave.
When: Friday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 10
Cost: Free admission (and cocoa) | 218-5711

Christmas Craft & Holiday Market

Friday | 5-9 p.m.
Saturday  | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $7/general & weekend (w/hand stamp), free/ages 10 & under | (248) 634-4151

Editor’s Picks

2015-12-18Holidays with the Animals

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | 435-8511

 

Summer Underground

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447 

Theatre DuJour presents The Santaland Diaries

Where: GS Steamers Bar & Grill, 70 E. First St., Oswego
When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $60 | 343-1600

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $60 | 422-2445

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 38 degrees / 26 degrees
Conditions: Let it snow!

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500FRIDAY

Temperature: 31 degrees / 19 degrees
Conditions: Let it snow!

SATURDAY

Temperature: 28 degrees / 19 degrees
Conditions: Let it snow!

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 31 degrees / 26 degrees
Conditions: Let it — Oh, just stop!

                                     

