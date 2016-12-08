CNY Events to Raise Holiday Spirits

Happy holiday season, SNT readers! We’re in the middle of it. If you’re trying to avoid the inevitable shopping, here are your weekend list of CNY events to help you constructively procrastinate.

Holiday Hubbub

White Christmas at Lorenzo

Thursday | 1-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

Friday | 1-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

Saturday | 1-4 p.m.

Sunday | | 1-4 p.m.

Where: Lorenzo State Historic Site, 17 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia

When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 11

Cost: $6/adults, $2/ages 12 & under | 655-3200

Solstice at the Cathedral

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 4 & 8 p.m.

Where: St. Paul’s Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.

When: Thursday , Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 10

Cost: $30/general, $40/reserved | 256-7386

Candlelight Tour at Seward House

Also, free open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn

When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 10 | 6 & 7 p.m.

Cost: $15/adults, $8/children | 252-1283

Christmas at the Palace

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $28 | 488-7611

Music

Cross Creek

Where: Steeple Coffeehouse, 310 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville

When: Thursday, Dec. 8 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 | 637-3186

The Hook Songwriter Series



Feat. John McConnell, Charley Orlando and Bea

Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego

When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $12/adults, $6/children | 342-1733

Honky Tonk Hindooz

Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 478-8634

Sports

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Albany Devils

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Opponent: Utica Comets

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Syracuse Men’s Basketball



Opponent: Boston University

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | noon

Cost: $25 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Women’s Basketball



Opponent: Niagara University

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Stage

A Charlie Brown Christmas Puppet Show

Saturday | 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Open Hand Theater, 518 Prospect Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 11

Cost: $15-$17/adults, $10-$12/youth, free/ages 2 & under | 476-0466

Dasher’s Magical Gift

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $10-$20 | 299-5598

Seussical Jr.

Saturday | 7 p.m.

Sunday | 3 p.m.

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 11

Cost: $16/adults, $10/children | 475-7979

Stop & Shop

Infinite Pop-Up



Where: 410 S. Warren St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 11 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Cost: Free admission

Friday | 3-7 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: ArtRage Gallery, 505 Hawley Ave.

When: Friday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 10

Cost: Free admission (and cocoa) | 218-5711

Christmas Craft & Holiday Market

Friday | 5-9 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Friday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 11

Cost: $7/general & weekend (w/hand stamp), free/ages 10 & under | (248) 634-4151

Editor’s Picks

Holidays with the Animals

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free with zoo admission | 435-8511

Summer Underground

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447

Theatre DuJour presents The Santaland Diaries

Where: GS Steamers Bar & Grill, 70 E. First St., Oswego

When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $60 | 343-1600

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $60 | 422-2445

THURSDAY

Temperature: 38 degrees / 26 degrees

Conditions: Let it snow!

FRIDAY

Temperature: 31 degrees / 19 degrees

Conditions: Let it snow!

SATURDAY

Temperature: 28 degrees / 19 degrees

Conditions: Let it snow!

SUNDAY

Temperature: 31 degrees / 26 degrees

Conditions: Let it — Oh, just stop!

