CNY Events to Raise Holiday Spirits

Happy holiday season, SNT readers! We’re in the middle of it. If you’re trying to avoid the inevitable shopping, here are your weekend list of CNY events to help you constructively procrastinate.
Hear those sleigh bells jinglin’? Or is it the sound of the rain slapping the roofs and cars and running down the gutters? It’s OK. We may not see rain until March, considering the amount of snow we’re expected to see.
We have candlelight guided tours, holiday-themed and non-themed concerts, sports and a few of the several plays and musicals hitting the stages of various venues. They’ll get even the most hell-bent of Grinches smiling.
Holiday Hubbub
Thursday | 1-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.
Friday | 1-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.
Saturday | 1-4 p.m.
Sunday | | 1-4 p.m.
Where: Lorenzo State Historic Site, 17 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $6/adults, $2/ages 12 & under | 655-3200
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 4 & 8 p.m.
Where: St. Paul’s Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday , Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 10
Cost: $30/general, $40/reserved | 256-7386
Candlelight Tour at Seward House
Also, free open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 10 | 6 & 7 p.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $8/children | 252-1283
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 11 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $28 | 488-7611
Music
Where: Steeple Coffeehouse, 310 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 637-3186
Feat. John McConnell, Charley Orlando and Bea
Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego
When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $12/adults, $6/children | 342-1733
Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 478-8634
Sports
Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Utica Comets
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Boston University
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | noon
Cost: $25 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Opponent: Niagara University
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Stage
A Charlie Brown Christmas Puppet Show
Saturday | 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Open Hand Theater, 518 Prospect Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $15-$17/adults, $10-$12/youth, free/ages 2 & under | 476-0466
Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $10-$20 | 299-5598
Saturday | 7 p.m.
Sunday | 3 p.m.
Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $16/adults, $10/children | 475-7979
Stop & Shop
Where: 410 S. Warren St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 11 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
Cost: Free admission
ArtRage Fair Trade Sales
Friday | 3-7 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: ArtRage Gallery, 505 Hawley Ave.
When: Friday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 10
Cost: Free admission (and cocoa) | 218-5711
Christmas Craft & Holiday Market
Friday | 5-9 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 11
Cost: $7/general & weekend (w/hand stamp), free/ages 10 & under | (248) 634-4151
Editor’s Picks
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | 435-8511
Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447
Theatre DuJour presents The Santaland Diaries
Where: GS Steamers Bar & Grill, 70 E. First St., Oswego
When: Friday, Dec. 9 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $60 | 343-1600
Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $60 | 422-2445
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 38 degrees / 26 degrees
Conditions: Let it snow!
FRIDAY
Temperature: 31 degrees / 19 degrees
Conditions: Let it snow!
SATURDAY
Temperature: 28 degrees / 19 degrees
Conditions: Let it snow!
SUNDAY
Temperature: 31 degrees / 26 degrees
Conditions: Let it — Oh, just stop!
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways.
Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: