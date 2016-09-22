CNY Events to Kick Off an Amazing Autumn

Happy Autumnal equinox! We made it. Celebrate with some pumpkin spice whatevers, or enjoy these CNY events.

Thanks for checking out our weekly weekend event guide. There is a whole lotta shakin’ going on with music, movies, agriculture, indie markets and more.

Fests

OnFarm Fest

Visit and tour seven farms throughout Onondaga County. Tom Chapin performs at Greenwood Winery at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Visit website for details.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

Adventure Film Festival

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | noon

Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | 463-9240

LadyFest

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $5-$10

Jewish Music & Cultural Festival

Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Road, Dewitt

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 | noon

Cost: Free admission | 445-2040 x114

Milestones

Intimate Evening: Syracuse City Ballet 20th Season Kickoff

Where: Bavard Studio, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $22.50 | 487-4879

15th Annual Jungle Land Band Tribute

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 463-9240

Syracuse Improv Collective 5th Birthday



Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.

When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $5 | 430-9027

Music

Vaud & the Villains

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/general, $23/seniors, $20/students, free/vets, military and ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900

Happy Traum



Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members

Wilkesbury Brigade w/Dave Novak & the Party Nuts

Where: Pensabene’s Casa Grande, 135 State Fair Blvd.

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $5 | 472-DINO

Stage

Avenue Q

Thursday | 7 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 203 S. West St.

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 25

Cost: $30 | 362-2785

Million Dollar Quartet

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 24

Cost: $45-$55/adults, $$42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785

The Elephant Man

Where: Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, First Presbyterian Church, 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

When: Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 | 877-8465

Editor’s Picks

Aux Records Presents: Pinkerton Live

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $10 | (607) 275-3447

Indie Market

Where: House of S. Jaye, 233 N. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22 | 11 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

Lune Chocolat’s 5th Anniversary

Where: Lune Chocolat, 4675 Brickyard Falls Road, Manlius

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 11 a.m.

Cost: Free admission | 692-4173

Weekend at the Fairgrounds

The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.

Empire State Quarter Horse Association Empire Fall Show

Where: Toyota Coliseum

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 25 | 7 a.m.

Cost: Free | (607) 742-9135

Annual NYS RV Show

Where: Midway

When: Friday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 25

Cost: $10/adults, free/16 and under | (877) 228-8240

Recovery Arts Festival

Where: Art & Home Center

When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 6 p.m.

Cost: Free | 474-5506

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 85 degrees / 66 degrees

Conditions: A little cloudy.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 74 degrees / 49 degrees

Conditions: Just a little light rain.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 43 degrees

Conditions: Fun in the sun.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 63 degrees / 40 degrees

Conditions: Sunny Sunday Funday.

