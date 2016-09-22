CNY Events to Kick Off an Amazing Autumn

Happy Autumnal equinox! We made it. Celebrate with some pumpkin spice whatevers, or enjoy these CNY events.
Thanks for checking out our weekly weekend event guide. There is a whole lotta shakin’ going on with music, movies, agriculture, indie markets and more.
Fests
Visit and tour seven farms throughout Onondaga County. Tom Chapin performs at Greenwood Winery at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Visit website for details.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | noon
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | 463-9240
Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $5-$10
Jewish Music & Cultural Festival
Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Road, Dewitt
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 | noon
Cost: Free admission | 445-2040 x114
Milestones
Intimate Evening: Syracuse City Ballet 20th Season Kickoff
Where: Bavard Studio, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $22.50 | 487-4879
15th Annual Jungle Land Band Tribute
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 463-9240
Syracuse Improv Collective 5th Birthday
Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 | 430-9027
Music
Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $23/seniors, $20/students, free/vets, military and ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members
Wilkesbury Brigade w/Dave Novak & the Party Nuts
Where: Pensabene’s Casa Grande, 135 State Fair Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 | 472-DINO
Stage
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 203 S. West St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 25
Cost: $30 | 362-2785
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 24
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $$42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785
Where: Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, First Presbyterian Church, 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville
When: Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 877-8465
Editor’s Picks
Aux Records Presents: Pinkerton Live
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10 | (607) 275-3447
Where: House of S. Jaye, 233 N. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 22 | 11 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Lune Chocolat’s 5th Anniversary
Where: Lune Chocolat, 4675 Brickyard Falls Road, Manlius
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 11 a.m.
Cost: Free admission | 692-4173
Weekend at the Fairgrounds
The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.
Empire State Quarter Horse Association Empire Fall Show
Where: Toyota Coliseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 25 | 7 a.m.
Cost: Free | (607) 742-9135
Where: Midway
When: Friday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 25
Cost: $10/adults, free/16 and under | (877) 228-8240
Where: Art & Home Center
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 6 p.m.
Cost: Free | 474-5506
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 85 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: A little cloudy.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 74 degrees / 49 degrees
Conditions: Just a little light rain.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 65 degrees / 43 degrees
Conditions: Fun in the sun.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 63 degrees / 40 degrees
Conditions: Sunny Sunday Funday.
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways.
Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: