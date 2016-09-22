Lifestyle

CNY Events to Kick Off an Amazing Autumn

Celebrate the Autumnal equinox by checking out at least a couple of these CNY events.

Happy Autumnal equinox! We made it. Celebrate with some pumpkin spice whatevers, or enjoy these CNY events.

Thanks for checking out our weekly weekend event guide. There is a whole lotta shakin’ going on with music, movies, agriculture, indie markets and more.

Fests

GreyRock FarmOnFarm Fest

Visit and tour seven farms throughout Onondaga County. Tom Chapin performs at Greenwood Winery at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Visit website for details.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission

Adventure Film Festival

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | noon
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | 463-9240

LadyFest

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $5-$10

Jewish Music & Cultural Festival

Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Road, Dewitt
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 | noon
Cost: Free admission | 445-2040 x114

 

Milestones

balletIntimate Evening: Syracuse City Ballet 20th Season Kickoff

Where: Bavard Studio, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $22.50 | 487-4879

15th Annual Jungle Land Band Tribute 

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 463-9240

Syracuse Improv Collective 5th Birthday

Where: The Vault, 451 S. Warren St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 | 430-9027

 

Music

Vaud & the Villains

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $23/seniors, $20/students, free/vets, military and ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900

Happy Traum

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members

14100471_1638779466412604_7802492895693425411_nWilkesbury Brigade w/Dave Novak & the Party Nuts

Where: Pensabene’s Casa Grande, 135 State Fair Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 | 472-DINO

 

 

Stage

Avenue Q Michael Davis PhotoAvenue Q

Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 203 S. West St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 25
Cost: $30 | 362-2785

Million Dollar Quartet

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 24
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $$42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22 | 255-1785

The Elephant Man

Where: Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, First Presbyterian Church, 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville
When: Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 877-8465

 

Editor’s Picks

pinkertonAux Records Presents: Pinkerton Live

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10 | (607) 275-3447

Indie Market

Where: House of S. Jaye, 233 N. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 22 | 11 a.m.
Cost: Free admission

Lune Chocolat’s 5th Anniversary

Where: Lune Chocolat, 4675 Brickyard Falls Road, Manlius
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 | 11 a.m.
Cost: Free admission | 692-4173

 

Weekend at the Fairgrounds

logo

The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.

Empire State Quarter Horse Association Empire Fall Show

Where: Toyota Coliseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 25 | 7 a.m.
Cost: Free | (607) 742-9135

Annual NYS RV Show

Where: Midway
When: Friday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 25
Cost: $10/adults, free/16 and under | (877) 228-8240

Recovery Arts Festival

Where: Art & Home Center
When: Friday, Sept. 23 | 6 p.m.
Cost: Free | 474-5506

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 85 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: A little cloudy.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 74 degrees / 49 degrees
Conditions: Just a little light rain.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 43 degrees
Conditions: Fun in the sun.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 63 degrees / 40 degrees
Conditions: Sunny Sunday Funday.

                                     

