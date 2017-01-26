Lifestyle

CNY Events for a Snowy January Weekend

Christopher Malone
winter events

As the snow falls and January comes to a close, here are some CNY events to get you out of the cold and will warm you to your core.

 

Yes, the end of January is near. Cue the curtain call, another month is in the past. Friends, we’ll state our case, which we’re certain. There will be plenty of events in the area to help take your mind off this transitioning and snow-filled time.

Turning Stone is offering specials to keep you inside and the Fairgrounds features an expo for the necessities to protect you from seasonal elements. Get a new tattoo, enjoy some brews or laugh your butt off, but not all at the same time. Listen to some great tunes or tales of inspiration.

Whichever routes you choose, stay positive and have fun!

Miscellany

Turning Stone Treats

SnöFest

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: See site for special events, times and more | (877) 833-SHOW

Pulse by Quixotic

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32, $37, $42, $62 | (877) 833-SHOW

New York Sportsman’s Expo

Friday | noon – 7 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Tractor Supply Company, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: $10/adults, $7/seniors, police, fire, military,children ages 6-12, free/ages 5 & under

TATTOO JAM, 2015AM-JAM Tattoo Expo

Friday | 6 p.m. – midnight
Saturday | noon-midnight
Sunday | noon-6 p.m.

 

Where: Ramada Inn, Carrier Circle, 655 Old Collamer Road S., East Syracuse
When: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: $10/day, $25/3-day pass | (518) 893-2273

Sunday Sounds of Music


decades-of-jazzJanuary JazzFest

Where: Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St., Baldwinsville
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cost: $30/door, $25/advance, $15/students | 479-JAZZ (5299)

 

Symphoria: Music of the Masters

Feat. John Raschella on trumpet

Where: St. Paul’s Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $35/adults, $26/seniors, $5/students, free/ages under 18  | 299-5598

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $47.50, $57.50, $77.50 | (607) 277-8283

Sports

Utica Comets

Opponent: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Opponent: Syracuse Crunch
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

knightsSyracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Chicago Mustangs
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

 

Syracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Florida State
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | noon
Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Talking Heads

cr2Chris Roach

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

 

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat. | 423-8669

GetLIVIN Speaker Series: Ben Reilley

Where: The York, 247 W. Fayette St.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | noon
Cost: $25 (includes lunch) | 657-6143

Jeff Dunham

Where: Onondaga County War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $33-$58 | 435-8000

Editor’s Picks

Charles Ross: One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $12.50-$24.50 | (607) 277-8283

Drinking-Dogs-1299018799-1-beer-animal_drunk_animals_drinking_beer_dogs_cats-588x45138Syracuse Women of Craft Beer Anniversary Party

Fundraiser for Erie Canal Museum, feat. Boots n’ Shorts 

Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $25/person, $35/couple

I Am Tru Starr

Feat. opener STIG

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 474-1060

 

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 45 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Rain, snow, wind, etc.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500

FRIDAY

Temperature: 37 degrees / 28 degrees
Conditions: That snow business.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 35 degrees / 24 degrees
Conditions: Snow? Yes.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 30 degrees / 16 degrees
Conditions: More snow: A good base for February.

                                     

