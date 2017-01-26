CNY Events for a Snowy January Weekend

Yes, the end of January is near. Cue the curtain call, another month is in the past. Friends, we’ll state our case, which we’re certain. There will be plenty of events in the area to help take your mind off this transitioning and snow-filled time.

Miscellany

Turning Stone Treats

SnöFest

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29

Cost: See site for special events, times and more | (877) 833-SHOW

Pulse by Quixotic

Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $32, $37, $42, $62 | (877) 833-SHOW

New York Sportsman’s Expo

Friday | noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Tractor Supply Company, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29

Cost: $10/adults, $7/seniors, police, fire, military,children ages 6-12, free/ages 5 & under

AM-JAM Tattoo Expo

Friday | 6 p.m. – midnight

Saturday | noon-midnight

Sunday | noon-6 p.m.

Where: Ramada Inn, Carrier Circle, 655 Old Collamer Road S., East Syracuse

When: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29

Cost: $10/day, $25/3-day pass | (518) 893-2273

Sunday Sounds of Music



January JazzFest

Where: Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Cost: $30/door, $25/advance, $15/students | 479-JAZZ (5299)

Symphoria: Music of the Masters

Feat. John Raschella on trumpet

Where: St. Paul’s Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $35/adults, $26/seniors, $5/students, free/ages under 18 | 299-5598

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $47.50, $57.50, $77.50 | (607) 277-8283

Sports

Utica Comets

Opponent: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Opponent: Syracuse Crunch

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Chicago Mustangs

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Syracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Florida State

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | noon

Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Talking Heads

Chris Roach

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat. | 423-8669

GetLIVIN Speaker Series: Ben Reilley

Where: The York, 247 W. Fayette St.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | noon

Cost: $25 (includes lunch) | 657-6143

Jeff Dunham

Where: Onondaga County War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $33-$58 | 435-8000

Editor’s Picks

Charles Ross: One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $12.50-$24.50 | (607) 277-8283

Syracuse Women of Craft Beer Anniversary Party

Fundraiser for Erie Canal Museum, feat. Boots n’ Shorts

Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $25/person, $35/couple

I Am Tru Starr

Feat. opener STIG

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 474-1060

