CNY Events for a Snowy January Weekend

Yes, the end of January is near. Cue the curtain call, another month is in the past. Friends, we’ll state our case, which we’re certain. There will be plenty of events in the area to help take your mind off this transitioning and snow-filled time.
Turning Stone is offering specials to keep you inside and the Fairgrounds features an expo for the necessities to protect you from seasonal elements. Get a new tattoo, enjoy some brews or laugh your butt off, but not all at the same time. Listen to some great tunes or tales of inspiration.
Whichever routes you choose, stay positive and have fun!
Miscellany
Where: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: See site for special events, times and more | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32, $37, $42, $62 | (877) 833-SHOW
Friday | noon – 7 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Tractor Supply Company, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: $10/adults, $7/seniors, police, fire, military,children ages 6-12, free/ages 5 & under
Friday | 6 p.m. – midnight
Saturday | noon-midnight
Sunday | noon-6 p.m.
Where: Ramada Inn, Carrier Circle, 655 Old Collamer Road S., East Syracuse
When: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: $10/day, $25/3-day pass | (518) 893-2273
Sunday Sounds of Music
Where: Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St., Baldwinsville
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cost: $30/door, $25/advance, $15/students | 479-JAZZ (5299)
Symphoria: Music of the Masters
Feat. John Raschella on trumpet
Where: St. Paul’s Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $35/adults, $26/seniors, $5/students, free/ages under 18 | 299-5598
Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $47.50, $57.50, $77.50 | (607) 277-8283
Sports
Opponent: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: Syracuse Crunch
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: Chicago Mustangs
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261
Opponent: Florida State
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | noon
Cost: $45 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Talking Heads
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat. | 423-8669
GetLIVIN Speaker Series: Ben Reilley
Where: The York, 247 W. Fayette St.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | noon
Cost: $25 (includes lunch) | 657-6143
Where: Onondaga County War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $33-$58 | 435-8000
Editor’s Picks
Charles Ross: One-Man Star Wars Trilogy
Where: State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $12.50-$24.50 | (607) 277-8283
Syracuse Women of Craft Beer Anniversary Party
Fundraiser for Erie Canal Museum, feat. Boots n’ Shorts
Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $25/person, $35/couple
Feat. opener STIG
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 474-1060
