CNY Events this Mid-October Weekend

Fair Fairs
Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Oct. 14 (5 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 16 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $75 | 422-2445
Salt City Autumn Antiques Show
Where: Center of Progress, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 (9 a.m.) – Sunday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m.)
Cost: $7/adults, $8/VIP weekend pass, free/ages 16 & under | 686-5789
Learn a Little Somethin’
Strathmore Speaker Series: Andrew Lunetta
Where: Fire Barn, Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $22.50, $32.50, $42.50, $72.50 | 422-3511
Music
Where: State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $27.50 | (607) 277-8283
Where: The Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Verona
When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15 | (800) 771-7711
Senses Fail w/Only the Chosen, Far From Over
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $15.50/advance, $18/door | (877) 987-6487
Saturday Shenanigans
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | noon
Cost: $10/members, $15/non-members | 673-1350
Where: Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | noon
Cost: Free
Where: Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $80/VIP | (716) 893-2900
Stage
Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 677 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 16
Cost: $45-55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students & ages under 22 | (800) 457-8897
Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 546-3224
Friday | 7:30 p.m. (sold out)
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m. (sold out)
Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Friday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 16
Cost: $21 | 422-2445
Editor’s Picks
Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10/seat, $10/standing room | 475-7979
Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/general, $12/seniors, $10/students, free/students, vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900
Where: Alto Cinco, 526 Westcott St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 11 p.m.
Cost: Free
October Anxiety
Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions
Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Wednesdays – Sundays
Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE
Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390
Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo
When: Fridays – Saturdays
Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 61 degrees / 39 degrees
Conditions: Some sun.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 55 degrees / 33 degrees
Conditions: More sun.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 65 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: Less sun, more rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 72 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: Less rain, more clouds.
