CNY Events this Mid-October Weekend

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on
autumn-events

Plenty of CNY events this weekend as colorful as the natural foliage.

This weekend is a perfect time to get out and enjoy as many CNY events as the pleasant days dwindle. The colder air is creeping in, but as our skin crawls at the slightest breeze our eyes feast on the magnificent displays of changing foliage.

Whether you decide to attend some craft shows to find fall decor, attend outdoor festivals, listen to insightful presentations or check out the music scene, getting sweaty in the mosh pit or sitting comfortably in the crowd. The weather is supposed to be pleasant, so enjoy that fresh air and take in that Vitamin D.

Fair Fairs

Country Folk Art Show

Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Oct. 14 (5 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 16 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $75 | 422-2445

1d1c9bc3994aaf1b502669e87c31dc55Salt City Autumn Antiques Show

Where: Center of Progress, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 (9 a.m.) – Sunday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m.)
Cost: $7/adults, $8/VIP weekend pass, free/ages 16 & under | 686-5789

 

 

Learn a Little Somethin’

Strathmore Speaker Series: Andrew Lunetta

Where: Fire Barn, Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

rick-prebeg_66copyright-2012Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $22.50, $32.50, $42.50, $72.50 | 422-3511

 

 

Music

sturgill-simpson1_custom-1fc997fa740562b360de811454a0f507463b4e9b-s900-c85Sturgill Simpson

Where: State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $27.50 | (607) 277-8283

Asleep At the Wheel

Where: The Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Verona
When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15 | (800) 771-7711

Senses Fail w/Only the Chosen, Far From Over

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $15.50/advance, $18/door | (877) 987-6487

 

Saturday Shenanigans

Autumnal Fairy Festival

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | noon
Cost: $10/members, $15/non-members | 673-1350

The makeshift bocce court in the Ukrainian National Home. Photo by Christopher Malone | Syracuse New TimesBocce Blind Draw Tournament

Where: Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | noon
Cost: Free

Halloween Film Festival

Where: Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $80/VIP | (716) 893-2900

 

Stage

tenderly_mgrt-20161004-05Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 677 E. Lake Road, Auburn
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 16
Cost: $45-55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students & ages under 22 | (800) 457-8897

Sordid Lives

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 546-3224

Lizzie Borden Took an Axe

Friday | 7:30 p.m. (sold out)
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m. (sold out)

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Friday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 16
Cost: $21 | 422-2445

 

Editor’s Picks

Syracuse Snarl

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10/seat, $10/standing room | 475-7979

bachmanDaniel Bachman

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $15/general, $12/seniors, $10/students, free/students, vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900

 

The Nudes w/Plenty Crisp

Where: Alto Cinco, 526 Westcott St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 11 p.m.
Cost: Free

 

October Anxiety

Cayo Industrial

Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions

Escape the Estate

Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Wednesdays – Sundays
Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE

Scare-A-Con 2014. Michael Davis Photo | Syracuse New Times Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Fridays – Sundays
Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

Frightmare Farms

Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo
When: Fridays – Saturdays
Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 61 degrees / 39 degrees
Conditions: Some sun.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 55 degrees / 33 degrees
Conditions: More sun.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: Less sun, more rain.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 72 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: Less rain, more clouds.

                                     

