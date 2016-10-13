CNY Events this Mid-October Weekend

This weekend is a perfect time to get out and enjoy as many CNY events as the pleasant days dwindle. The colder air is creeping in, but as our skin crawls at the slightest breeze our eyes feast on the magnificent displays of changing foliage.

Whether you decide to attend some craft shows to find fall decor, attend outdoor festivals, listen to insightful presentations or check out the music scene, getting sweaty in the mosh pit or sitting comfortably in the crowd. The weather is supposed to be pleasant, so enjoy that fresh air and take in that Vitamin D.

Fair Fairs

Country Folk Art Show

Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Friday, Oct. 14 (5 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 16 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $75 | 422-2445

Salt City Autumn Antiques Show

Where: Center of Progress, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 (9 a.m.) – Sunday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m.)

Cost: $7/adults, $8/VIP weekend pass, free/ages 16 & under | 686-5789

Learn a Little Somethin’

Strathmore Speaker Series: Andrew Lunetta

Where: Fire Barn, Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $22.50, $32.50, $42.50, $72.50 | 422-3511

Music

Sturgill Simpson

Where: State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $27.50 | (607) 277-8283

Asleep At the Wheel



Where: The Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Verona

When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $15 | (800) 771-7711

Senses Fail w/Only the Chosen, Far From Over

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $15.50/advance, $18/door | (877) 987-6487

Saturday Shenanigans

Autumnal Fairy Festival

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | noon

Cost: $10/members, $15/non-members | 673-1350

Bocce Blind Draw Tournament

Where: Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | noon

Cost: Free

Halloween Film Festival

Where: Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $25/general, $80/VIP | (716) 893-2900

Stage

Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical



Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 677 E. Lake Road, Auburn

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 16

Cost: $45-55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students & ages under 22 | (800) 457-8897

Sordid Lives

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 | 546-3224

Lizzie Borden Took an Axe

Friday | 7:30 p.m. (sold out)

Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m. (sold out)

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.

When: Friday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 16

Cost: $21 | 422-2445

Editor’s Picks

Syracuse Snarl

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/seat, $10/standing room | 475-7979

Daniel Bachman

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Friday, Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $15/general, $12/seniors, $10/students, free/students, vets & military, free/ages under 18 | (607) 479-4900

The Nudes w/Plenty Crisp

Where: Alto Cinco, 526 Westcott St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

October Anxiety

Cayo Industrial

Where: Cayo Industrial, 811 Broad St., Utica

When: Fridays – Sundays

Cost: $10-$13, $30/all attractions

Escape the Estate

Where: Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Wednesdays – Sundays

Cost: $23/Wed. & Thurs., $28/Fri. – Sun. | 855-65ESCAPE

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: Beef Cattle Barn, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Fridays – Sundays

Cost: $10-$20 | 396-8390

Frightmare Farms

Where: Frightmare Farms, 4816 Route 49, Palermo

When: Fridays – Saturdays

Cost: $13/attraction, $22/two, $25/three, $35/VIP | 436-1933

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 61 degrees / 39 degrees

Conditions: Some sun.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 55 degrees / 33 degrees

Conditions: More sun.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 65 degrees / 47 degrees

Conditions: Less sun, more rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 72 degrees / 58 degrees

Conditions: Less rain, more clouds.

