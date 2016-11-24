CNY Events Stuffing Thanksgiving Weekend

Good morning! From all of us at Syracuse New Times, we’d like to wish all of you a safe and Happy Thanksgiving! Hope you are celebrating with people (or animals) you love. Share your family time with these CNY events, if you’re scrambling for things to do.
Due to the holidays, you may presume there is not much going on. Well, there isn’t as much as other weekends, but there is still plenty to enjoy. Check out some comedy, warm up with some wine and chocolate, listen to some music, enjoy live sporting events and more.
Be sure to get some local shopping done for the upcoming holidays, enjoy local food and check out the tree lighting this Friday night. Remind those visitors or CNY returners there is much to appreciate.
Fair Fare
Syracuse Thanksgiving Antique Show
Where: Center of Progress Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 (9 a.m.) – Saturday. Nov. 26 (10 a.m.)
Cost: $7/adults, $8/weekend pass, free/16 & under | 686-5789
Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $25/person, $10/drivers | 471-9597
Out-of-Towner Options
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool
When: Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $6/Mon.-Tues. with Shoppers Club, $10/Mon.-Thurs., $15/Fri.-Sun. | 453-6712
Where: Village of Skaneateles
When: Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27 | noon
Cost: Free | 685-0552
Rockin’ Around the Downtown Tree
Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 4 p.m.
Cost: Free | 422-8284
Syracuse Tree Lighting
Where: Clinton Square, Downtown
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | program at 6:30 p.m., lighting at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but tickets required | 479-7575
Saturday Sounds
Feat. Brownskin and Danielle Ponder & the Tomorrow People.
Where: Pensabene’s Casa Grande, 135 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $35/advance, $50/door | 422-3511
Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $20/members, $13/students | 691-3550
Where: Funk N’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Sports
Opponent: Toronto Marlies
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Florida Tropics
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261
Editor’s Picks
Where: Funk N’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27
Cost: $20 | 423-8669
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960
Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 (7:30 p.m.) – Sunday, Nov. 27 (2 p.m.)
Cost: $12/adults, $10/seniors, $18/students, military, veterans | (607) 749-4900
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 37 degrees / 34 degrees
Conditions: Heavy on the precipitation and calories.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 42 degrees / 35 degrees
Conditions: Sprinkles. Rainbow sprinkles.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 41 degrees / 34 degrees
Conditions: Most likely to snow.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 39 degrees / 25 degrees
Conditions: Face it: Snowy and cold.
