CNY Events Stuffing Thanksgiving Weekend

Good morning! From all of us at Syracuse New Times, we’d like to wish all of you a safe and Happy Thanksgiving! Hope you are celebrating with people (or animals) you love. Share your family time with these CNY events, if you’re scrambling for things to do.

Due to the holidays, you may presume there is not much going on. Well, there isn’t as much as other weekends, but there is still plenty to enjoy. Check out some comedy, warm up with some wine and chocolate, listen to some music, enjoy live sporting events and more.

Be sure to get some local shopping done for the upcoming holidays, enjoy local food and check out the tree lighting this Friday night. Remind those visitors or CNY returners there is much to appreciate.

Fair Fare

Syracuse Thanksgiving Antique Show

Where: Center of Progress Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 (9 a.m.) – Saturday. Nov. 26 (10 a.m.)

Cost: $7/adults, $8/weekend pass, free/16 & under | 686-5789

Wine & Chocolate Festival



Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $25/person, $10/drivers | 471-9597

Out-of-Towner Options

Lights on the Lake



Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool

When: Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $6/Mon.-Tues. with Shoppers Club, $10/Mon.-Thurs., $15/Fri.-Sun. | 453-6712

Dickens Christmas

Where: Village of Skaneateles

When: Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27 | noon

Cost: Free | 685-0552

Rockin’ Around the Downtown Tree

Carolers, Cocoa and Santa

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 4 p.m.

Cost: Free | 422-8284

Where: Clinton Square, Downtown

When: Friday, Nov. 25 | program at 6:30 p.m., lighting at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Fred Claus

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, but tickets required | 479-7575

Saturday Sounds

Neo Soul Concert



Feat. Brownskin and Danielle Ponder & the Tomorrow People.

Where: Pensabene’s Casa Grande, 135 State Fair Blvd.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10

Salt City Waltz

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $35/advance, $50/door | 422-3511

Bandits on the Run

Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/general, $20/members, $13/students | 691-3550

Root Shock

Where: Funk N’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

Sports

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Toronto Marlies

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Florida Tropics

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261



Editor’s Picks

Funknut

Where: Funk N’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Jessimae Peluso

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27

Cost: $20 | 423-8669

Don’t Feed the Actors

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960

Duck Hunter Shoots Angel

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 (7:30 p.m.) – Sunday, Nov. 27 (2 p.m.)

Cost: $12/adults, $10/seniors, $18/students, military, veterans | (607) 749-4900

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 37 degrees / 34 degrees

Conditions: Heavy on the precipitation and calories.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 42 degrees / 35 degrees

Conditions: Sprinkles. Rainbow sprinkles.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 41 degrees / 34 degrees

Conditions: Most likely to snow.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 39 degrees / 25 degrees

Conditions: Face it: Snowy and cold.

