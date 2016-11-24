Lifestyle

CNY Events Stuffing Thanksgiving Weekend

Christopher Malone
Good morning! From all of us at Syracuse New Times, we’d like to wish all of you a safe and Happy Thanksgiving! Hope you are celebrating with people (or animals) you love. Share your family time with these CNY events, if you’re scrambling for things to do.

Due to the holidays, you may presume there is not much going on. Well, there isn’t as much as other weekends, but there is still plenty to enjoy. Check out some comedy, warm up with some wine and chocolate, listen to some music, enjoy live sporting events and more.

Be sure to get some local shopping done for the upcoming holidays, enjoy local food and check out the tree lighting this Friday night. Remind those visitors or CNY returners there is much to appreciate.

Fair Fare

Syracuse Thanksgiving Antique Show

Where: Center of Progress Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 (9 a.m.) – Saturday. Nov. 26 (10 a.m.)
Cost: $7/adults, $8/weekend pass, free/16 & under | 686-5789

imgresWine & Chocolate Festival

Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $25/person, $10/drivers | 471-9597

Out-of-Towner Options

Lights on the Lake

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool
When: Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $6/Mon.-Tues. with Shoppers Club, $10/Mon.-Thurs., $15/Fri.-Sun. | 453-6712

scrooge1Dickens Christmas

Where: Village of Skaneateles
When: Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27 | noon
Cost: Free | 685-0552

 

Rockin’ Around the Downtown Tree

Gourmet Hot Chocolate Milk with Cinnamon and MarshmallowsCarolers, Cocoa and Santa

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 4 p.m.
Cost: Free | 422-8284

 

Syracuse Tree Lighting

Where: Clinton Square, Downtown
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | program at 6:30 p.m., lighting at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free 

Fred Claus

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but tickets required | 479-7575

 

Saturday Sounds

Neo Soul Concert

Feat. Brownskin and Danielle Ponder & the Tomorrow People.

Where: Pensabene’s Casa Grande, 135 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10

Salt City Waltz

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $35/advance, $50/door | 422-3511

1929862_520474194786420_3774868179819627036_nBandits on the Run

Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/general, $20/members, $13/students | 691-3550

 

Root Shock

Where: Funk N’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10

Sports

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Toronto Marlies
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

ssk-facebook-logoSyracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Florida Tropics
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

 

Editor’s Picks

Funknut

Where: Funk N’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Nov. 25 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free

Jessimae Peluso

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27
Cost: $20 | 423-8669

Don’t Feed the Actors

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/door | 885-8960 

duck-huntDuck Hunter Shoots Angel

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Saturday, Nov. 26 (7:30 p.m.) – Sunday, Nov. 27 (2 p.m.)  
Cost: $12/adults, $10/seniors, $18/students, military, veterans | (607) 749-4900

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 37 degrees / 34 degrees
Conditions: Heavy on the precipitation and calories.

gobblesFRIDAY

Temperature: 42 degrees / 35 degrees
Conditions: Sprinkles. Rainbow sprinkles.

 

 

SATURDAY

Temperature: 41 degrees / 34 degrees
Conditions: Most likely to snow.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 39 degrees / 25 degrees
Conditions: Face it: Snowy and cold.

                                     

