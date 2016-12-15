Last Hurrah for Autumn Events in CNY

Winter will finally be here next Wednesday. (You’re not cheering loud enough.)

If you’re looking for events in CNY to end your autumn, here is a delightful list of warm (and not so warm) options that will get you in the mood or take your mind off of the upcoming winter season. There is something for everyone — the outdoor addicts, storytellers and listeners, foodies, sports fans, music snobs and performance art aficionados.

Or you could just sit around, watch television and eat Oreos.

Fresh & Frigid

Horsedrawn Sleighrides

Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 – Sunday, Dec. 18 | 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $6/adults; $3/ages 5 & under | 683-5550

Solstice Hike

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $6/ members, $9/non-members | 673-1350

Last Chance Trail Run & Breakfast

Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $10/adults, $5/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 & under, $20/family maximum | 449-9615

Group Outings

My Lucky Tummy: Holiday Hoopla

Where: Maxwells, 122 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 420-1271

John Gotti’s Family Dinner

Where: Infinite POP, 410 S. Warren St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $40/person

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Music

Guy Davis

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/members, $15/general admission

Symphoria: Home for the Holidays



Friday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 1 & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 17

Cost: $37/orchestra, $66/balcony, $81/mezzanine | 299-5598

Ugly Christmas Sweater Show & Benefit

Thoughts in Reverse, Trespassers, Meth Mouth, The Stacy White Suite, West Berlin, Trench, Ahnest! Trevor Grant, Joshua Carter

Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $10/general, $5/with one donation, $3/with two donations, free/with three donations | 478-8634

Sports

Utica Comets

Opponent: Albany Devils

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold out | 790-9070

Syracuse Men’s Basketball



Opponent: Georgetown University

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | noon

Cost: $31-$50 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Stage

It’s a Wonderful Life

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Thursday, Dec. 15 – Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8 p.m. shows (Closing weekend)

Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960

A Christmas Survival Guide

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 411 E. Washington St.

When: Friday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8 p.m. (Closing weekend)

Cost: $20 | 546-3224

A Little Christmas with the Calamari Sisters

Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 (8 p.m.) – Sunday, Dec. 18 (2 p.m.)

Cost: $35/advance, $38/day of, $10/students | 253-6669

Editor’s Picks

Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure

Thursday | 7 p.m.

Friday | 7 p.m.

Saturday | 1 & 5 p.m.

Sunday | noon & 4 p.m.

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 15 – Sunday, Dec. 18

Cost: $15-$80 | 435-2121

Miracle on 34th Street Radio Show

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15/adults, $12/seniors, $10/students, free/active military, vets and ages under 18 | (607) 749-4900

Root Shock CD Release Party

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 474-1060

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 18 degrees / 4 degrees

Conditions: Layer up. It’s a cold one.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 20 degrees / 17 degrees

Conditions: Grey skies lookin’ at me. Nothin’ but grey skies…

SATURDAY

Temperature: 37 degrees / 37 degrees

Conditions: Snow to rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 37 degrees / 15 degrees

Conditions: Rain to snow.

