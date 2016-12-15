Last Hurrah for Autumn Events in CNY

Winter will finally be here next Wednesday. (You’re not cheering loud enough.)
If you’re looking for events in CNY to end your autumn, here is a delightful list of warm (and not so warm) options that will get you in the mood or take your mind off of the upcoming winter season. There is something for everyone — the outdoor addicts, storytellers and listeners, foodies, sports fans, music snobs and performance art aficionados.
Or you could just sit around, watch television and eat Oreos.
Fresh & Frigid
Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 – Sunday, Dec. 18 | 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $6/adults; $3/ages 5 & under | 683-5550
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $6/ members, $9/non-members | 673-1350
Last Chance Trail Run & Breakfast
Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius
When: Sunday, Dec. 11 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $10/adults, $5/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 & under, $20/family maximum | 449-9615
Group Outings
My Lucky Tummy: Holiday Hoopla
Where: Maxwells, 122 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 420-1271
Where: Infinite POP, 410 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $40/person
Your Story’s Not Safe With Us
Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Music
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/general admission
Symphoria: Home for the Holidays
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 1 & 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 17
Cost: $37/orchestra, $66/balcony, $81/mezzanine | 299-5598
Ugly Christmas Sweater Show & Benefit
Thoughts in Reverse, Trespassers, Meth Mouth, The Stacy White Suite, West Berlin, Trench, Ahnest! Trevor Grant, Joshua Carter
Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 18 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $10/general, $5/with one donation, $3/with two donations, free/with three donations | 478-8634
Sports
Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold out | 790-9070
Opponent: Georgetown University
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | noon
Cost: $31-$50 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Stage
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Dec. 15 – Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8 p.m. shows (Closing weekend)
Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960
Where: CNY Jazz Central, 411 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8 p.m. (Closing weekend)
Cost: $20 | 546-3224
A Little Christmas with the Calamari Sisters
Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 (8 p.m.) – Sunday, Dec. 18 (2 p.m.)
Cost: $35/advance, $38/day of, $10/students | 253-6669
Editor’s Picks
Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 7 p.m.
Saturday | 1 & 5 p.m.
Sunday | noon & 4 p.m.
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 15 – Sunday, Dec. 18
Cost: $15-$80 | 435-2121
Miracle on 34th Street Radio Show
Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $12/seniors, $10/students, free/active military, vets and ages under 18 | (607) 749-4900
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 474-1060
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 18 degrees / 4 degrees
Conditions: Layer up. It’s a cold one.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 20 degrees / 17 degrees
Conditions: Grey skies lookin’ at me. Nothin’ but grey skies…
SATURDAY
Temperature: 37 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Snow to rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 37 degrees / 15 degrees
Conditions: Rain to snow.
