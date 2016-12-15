Lifestyle

Last Hurrah for Autumn Events in CNY

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on
autumn-events

The last of the autumn events in CNY features storytelling, music, holiday productions on stage and ice, foodie feasts and more.

Winter will finally be here next Wednesday. (You’re not cheering loud enough.)

If you’re looking for events in CNY to end your autumn, here is a delightful list of warm (and not so warm) options that will get you in the mood or take your mind off of the upcoming winter season. There is something for everyone — the outdoor addicts, storytellers and listeners, foodies, sports fans, music snobs and performance art aficionados.

Or you could just sit around, watch television and eat Oreos.

Fresh & Frigid

Horsedrawn Sleighrides

Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 – Sunday, Dec. 18 | 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $6/adults; $3/ages 5 & under | 683-5550

Baltimore WoodsSolstice Hike

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $6/ members, $9/non-members | 673-1350

 

Last Chance Trail Run & Breakfast

Where: Highland Forest Park, 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius
When: Sunday, Dec. 11 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $10/adults, $5/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 & under, $20/family maximum | 449-9615

Group Outings

My Lucky Tummy: Holiday Hoopla

Where: Maxwells, 122 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | 420-1271

John Gotti’s Family Dinner

Where: Infinite POP, 410 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $40/person

storytelling2Your Story’s Not Safe With Us

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5

 

Music

4guydavis-rosenGuy Davis

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/general admission

 

Symphoria: Home for the Holidays

Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 1 & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 17
Cost: $37/orchestra, $66/balcony, $81/mezzanine | 299-5598

Ugly Christmas Sweater Show & Benefit

Thoughts in Reverse, Trespassers, Meth Mouth, The Stacy White Suite, West Berlin, Trench, Ahnest! Trevor Grant, Joshua Carter

Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 18 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $10/general, $5/with one donation, $3/with two donations, free/with three donations | 478-8634

Sports

Utica Comets

Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Friday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Sold out | 790-9070

VS BOSTON USyracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: Georgetown University
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | noon
Cost: $31-$50  | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

 

Stage

wonderful-lifeIt’s a Wonderful Life

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Dec. 15 – Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8 p.m. shows (Closing weekend)
Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat.  | 885-8960

 

A Christmas Survival Guide

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 411 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8 p.m. (Closing weekend)
Cost: $20 | 546-3224 

A Little Christmas with the Calamari Sisters

Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 (8 p.m.) – Sunday, Dec. 18 (2 p.m.)
Cost: $35/advance, $38/day of, $10/students | 253-6669

Editor’s Picks

Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure

Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 7 p.m.
Saturday | 1 & 5 p.m.
Sunday | noon & 4 p.m.

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 15 – Sunday, Dec. 18
Cost: $15-$80 | 435-2121

miracle_primaryMiracle on 34th Street Radio Show

Where: Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $12/seniors, $10/students, free/active military, vets and ages under 18 | (607) 749-4900

 

Root Shock CD Release Party

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 474-1060

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 18 degrees / 4 degrees
Conditions: Layer up. It’s a cold one.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500FRIDAY

Temperature: 20 degrees / 17 degrees
Conditions: Grey skies lookin’ at me. Nothin’ but grey skies…

 

SATURDAY

Temperature: 37 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Snow to rain.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 37 degrees / 15 degrees
Conditions: Rain to snow.

                                     

