CNY Events for a Decent December Weekend

Family Fun
Thursday, Dec. 1: Festival Gala begins at 6 p.m., $125/person.
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4 | noon – 5 p.m.
Cost: $5/members, $8/non-members | 474-6064
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 4 | 9 & 11 a.m. sessions
Cost: $18/non-members, $14/members, free/ages 2 & under; tickets include zoo admission | 435-3511
Teddy Bear Tea
Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 4 | noon
Cost: $25/adult, $20/children, $175/tables of 8 | 474-6064
Music
Feat. Thunder Body and Barroom Philosophers
Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $18/advance, $20/door | 299-8886
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 655-9193
Where: Catherine Cummings Theatre, 16 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $23-$45 | 691-3550
Sports
Opponent: Cedar Rapids Rampage
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261
Opponent: North Florida
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $25 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444
Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: Central Connecticut State
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 4 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Stage
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 7 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 4 (Closes Jan. 8)
Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4 (Closes Dec. 17)
Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960
Saturday | 1 & 6 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 4
Cost: $20, $35, $45, $60, $75 | 435-2121
Editor’s Picks
Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 1 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: CNY Jazz Central, 411 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m. (Closes Dec. 17)
Cost: $20 | 546-3224
Feat. Ohne Ka & the Burning River, Trench, Department, Bridge Under Fire and Plenty Crisp
Where: Gorham Brothers Music, 118 Seeley Road
When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/general, $8/with Toys for Tots donation
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 47 degrees / 38 degrees
Conditions: Some pain, some gain. Some rain, some…
FRIDAY
Temperature: 44 degrees / 35 degrees
Conditions: Snowy and blowy, rainy and cloudy.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 38 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Morning snow showers.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 38 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: The most sun we’ve seen since last week.
