CNY Events for a Decent December Weekend

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on
autumn-events

Kick off December with this bundle of CNY Events.

Happy December everyone! If you’re looking for some CNY events to enjoy this weekend, well, here is the place. Beats the hell out of another afternoon for playing bridge.

Leave the brunt of holiday shopping and stress that goes along with it for the weeknights. Take time out of your weekend to enjoy breakfast with the jolly guy in red, tea with teddy bears, George Bailey’s finding joy, how to survive the holiday season, sports, music and more.

If you do choose to participate in gift hunting, may it be a fruitful experience. We hope you don’t have to arm wrestle over the last Atari console, dash for the last package of Garbage Pail Kids trading cards or find yourself in a gentleman’s duel over the last stocked VCR.

Family Fun

Festival of Trees

Thursday, Dec. 1: Festival Gala begins at 6 p.m., $125/person.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4 | noon – 5 p.m.
Cost: $5/members, $8/non-members | 474-6064

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie and Jeff Gillen as Santa Clause in A Christmas Story Photo from imbd.comBreakfast with Santa

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 4 | 9 & 11 a.m. sessions
Cost: $18/non-members, $14/members, free/ages 2 & under; tickets include zoo admission | 435-3511

Teddy Bear Tea

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 4 | noon
Cost: $25/adult, $20/children, $175/tables of 8 | 474-6064

 

Music

John Brown's Body photographed in Ithaca, NY, Monday, March 18, 2013. *Please contact Heather Ainsworth for permission to obtain or republish this image @ (315) 507-7207. (Photo by Heather Ainsworth)John Brown’s Body

Feat. Thunder Body and Barroom Philosophers

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $18/advance, $20/door | 299-8886

Jack Grace Band

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | 655-9193

Jorma Kaukonen

Where: Catherine Cummings Theatre, 16 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $23-$45 | 691-3550

 

Sports

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Cedar Rapids Rampage
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Syracuse Men’s Basketball

Opponent: North Florida
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $25  | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Rochester Americans
Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Utica Comets

Opponent: Albany Devils
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 |  Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Central Connecticut State
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 4 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

 

Stage

Mary Poppins

Thursday | 7 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 7 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 4 (Closes Jan. 8)
Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275

It’s a Wonderful Life

Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4 (Closes Dec. 17)
Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960

nutcracker-700x574Nutcracker

Saturday | 1 & 6 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 4
Cost: $20, $35, $45, $60, $75 | 435-2121

 

Editor’s Picks

Shawn Seals Experiment

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 1 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free

jack-frost-1996-14A Christmas Survival Guide

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 411 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m. (Closes Dec. 17)
Cost: $20 | 546-3224 

Psychedelic Xmas Ball

Feat. Ohne Ka & the Burning River, Trench, Department, Bridge Under Fire and Plenty Crisp

Where: Gorham Brothers Music, 118 Seeley Road
When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/general, $8/with Toys for Tots donation

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 47 degrees / 38 degrees
Conditions: Some pain, some gain. Some rain, some…

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500FRIDAY

Temperature: 44 degrees / 35 degrees
Conditions: Snowy and blowy, rainy and cloudy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 38 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Morning snow showers.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 38 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: The most sun we’ve seen since last week.

                                     

