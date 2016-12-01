CNY Events for a Decent December Weekend

Happy December everyone! If you’re looking for some CNY events to enjoy this weekend, well, here is the place. Beats the hell out of another afternoon for playing bridge.

Leave the brunt of holiday shopping and stress that goes along with it for the weeknights. Take time out of your weekend to enjoy breakfast with the jolly guy in red, tea with teddy bears, George Bailey’s finding joy, how to survive the holiday season, sports, music and more.

If you do choose to participate in gift hunting, may it be a fruitful experience. We hope you don’t have to arm wrestle over the last Atari console, dash for the last package of Garbage Pail Kids trading cards or find yourself in a gentleman’s duel over the last stocked VCR.

Family Fun

Festival of Trees

Thursday, Dec. 1: Festival Gala begins at 6 p.m., $125/person.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4 | noon – 5 p.m.

Cost: $5/members, $8/non-members | 474-6064

Breakfast with Santa

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 4 | 9 & 11 a.m. sessions

Cost: $18/non-members, $14/members, free/ages 2 & under; tickets include zoo admission | 435-3511

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 | noon

Cost: $25/adult, $20/children, $175/tables of 8 | 474-6064

Music

John Brown’s Body



Feat. Thunder Body and Barroom Philosophers

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $18/advance, $20/door | 299-8886

Jack Grace Band

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 | 655-9193

Jorma Kaukonen

Where: Catherine Cummings Theatre, 16 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $23-$45 | 691-3550

Sports

Syracuse Silver Knights

Opponent: Cedar Rapids Rampage

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $17.50/adults, $14.50/youth | 303-7261

Syracuse Men’s Basketball



Opponent: North Florida

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $25 | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Syracuse Crunch

Opponent: Rochester Americans

Where: Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online | 473-4444

Utica Comets

Opponent: Albany Devils

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Women’s Basketball



Opponent: Central Connecticut State

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Stage

Mary Poppins



Thursday | 7 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.

Sunday | 7 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 4 (Closes Jan. 8)

Cost: $20-$44 | 443-3275

It’s a Wonderful Life

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4 (Closes Dec. 17)

Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | 885-8960

Nutcracker



Saturday | 1 & 6 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 4

Cost: $20, $35, $45, $60, $75 | 435-2121

Editor’s Picks

Shawn Seals Experiment

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

A Christmas Survival Guide

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 411 E. Washington St.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 – Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8 p.m. (Closes Dec. 17)

Cost: $20 | 546-3224

Psychedelic Xmas Ball

Feat. Ohne Ka & the Burning River, Trench, Department, Bridge Under Fire and Plenty Crisp

Where: Gorham Brothers Music, 118 Seeley Road

When: Friday, Dec. 2 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/general, $8/with Toys for Tots donation

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 47 degrees / 38 degrees

Conditions: Some pain, some gain. Some rain, some…

FRIDAY

Temperature: 44 degrees / 35 degrees

Conditions: Snowy and blowy, rainy and cloudy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 38 degrees / 30 degrees

Conditions: Morning snow showers.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 38 degrees / 30 degrees

Conditions: The most sun we’ve seen since last week.

