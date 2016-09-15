CNY Events this Busy September Weekend

Hello! Thanks for tuning into our weekly weekend CNY events guide, where we give a condensed list of all the great things going on in and around town. Autumn begins in one week, and so next week’s edition will contain enough pumpkin spice to make a hipster gag. For now, please enjoy another iced coffee listing.
May this weekend be live music-filled. May you cozy up with a special someone at a play. May you find great local ideas for fall fashion. May you eat enough meatballs so that you turn into one. May you explore our city in competitive fashion. Again, there is too much to enjoy.
But if you want a change of scenery, Rochester’s Fringe Festival is going on throughout this weekend.
Music
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.)
Cost: $24/advance, $26/day-of | 655-9193
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona
When: Sunday, Sept. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $45, $50 | (800) 771-7711
Outings
Friday | 11:30 p.m.
Saturday | 1:30 p.m.
Sunday | Noon
Where: In front of City Hall, 233 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18
Cost: Free admission
Where: Westcott St., between Concord & Dell Sts.
When: Sunday, Sept. 18 | Noon
Cost: Free admission
Sports
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-$170 | (800) DOME-TIX
Stage
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 1:30 p.m.
Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $37, $57, $77, $125 | 475-7979
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18 | 8 p.m. (all nights)
Cost: $17/Thurs. & Sun., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 4 p.m.
Where: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 18
Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-0570
Editor’s Picks
Where: Ravines Wine Cellars, 400 Barracks Road, Geneva
When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $22 | 781-5483, (866) 355-5483
Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447
Where: Downtown Syracuse, Begins/Check-in at Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | Noon
Cost: $15/team of 8 people | 655-9193
A Fat Wreck: The Story of Fat Wreck Chords
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St., Syracuse
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $15/door | 463-9240
Weekend at the Fairgrounds
The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.
Where: Toyota Coliseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Saturday, Sept. 17 | 8 a.m.
Cost: Free | More Info | (607) 329-6356
Annual Ski Swap & New Ski Sale
Friday | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | Noon – 5 p.m.
Where: Horticulture Building
When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18
Cost: Free | More Info | 445-1890
Where: Center of Progress
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 17 | 9 a.m.
Cost: Free| More Info | (607) 329-6356
CNY Theatre Organ Society 50th Anniversary Gala
Where: Empire Theater
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 6 a.m.
Cost: $35 | More Info | 451-6551
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
FRIDAY
Temperature: 75 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: A little cloudy.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 77 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Thunder!
SUNDAY
Temperature: 77 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: Scattered showers, scattered raindrops.
