CNY Events this Busy September Weekend

Hello! Thanks for tuning into our weekly weekend CNY events guide, where we give a condensed list of all the great things going on in and around town. Autumn begins in one week, and so next week’s edition will contain enough pumpkin spice to make a hipster gag. For now, please enjoy another iced coffee listing.

May this weekend be live music-filled. May you cozy up with a special someone at a play. May you find great local ideas for fall fashion. May you eat enough meatballs so that you turn into one. May you explore our city in competitive fashion. Again, there is too much to enjoy.

But if you want a change of scenery, Rochester’s Fringe Festival is going on throughout this weekend.

Music

Parsonsfield

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.)

Cost: $24/advance, $26/day-of | 655-9193

Ziggy Marley

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona

When: Sunday, Sept. 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $45, $50 | (800) 771-7711

Outings

Festa Italiana

Friday | 11:30 p.m.

Saturday | 1:30 p.m.

Sunday | Noon

Where: In front of City Hall, 233 E. Washington St.

When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18

Cost: Free admission

Westcott Street Fair



Where: Westcott St., between Concord & Dell Sts.

When: Sunday, Sept. 18 | Noon

Cost: Free admission

Sports

Syracuse University Football



Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $20-$170 | (800) DOME-TIX

Stage

Jersey Boys

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 1:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.

When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 18 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $37, $57, $77, $125 | 475-7979

Witness for the Prosecution



Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18 | 8 p.m. (all nights)

Cost: $17/Thurs. & Sun., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960

Hand to God

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 4 p.m.

Where: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 18

Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-0570

Editor’s Picks

Aoife O’Donovan

Where: Ravines Wine Cellars, 400 Barracks Road, Geneva

When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $22 | 781-5483, (866) 355-5483

The Big Takeover

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca

When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447

Downtown Scavenger Crawl

Where: Downtown Syracuse, Begins/Check-in at Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | Noon

Cost: $15/team of 8 people | 655-9193

A Fat Wreck: The Story of Fat Wreck Chords



Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St., Syracuse

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $15/door | 463-9240

Weekend at the Fairgrounds

The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.

NYS Morgan Horse Society Show

Where: Toyota Coliseum

When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Saturday, Sept. 17 | 8 a.m.

Cost: Free | More Info | (607) 329-6356

Annual Ski Swap & New Ski Sale

Friday | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | Noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Horticulture Building

When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18

Cost: Free | More Info | 445-1890

Syracuse Fall Gun Show

Where: Center of Progress

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 17 | 9 a.m.

Cost: Free| More Info | (607) 329-6356

CNY Theatre Organ Society 50th Anniversary Gala

Where: Empire Theater

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 6 a.m.

Cost: $35 | More Info | 451-6551

(Subject to change, of course.)

FRIDAY

Temperature: 75 degrees / 59 degrees

Conditions: A little cloudy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 77 degrees / 66 degrees

Conditions: Thunder!

SUNDAY

Temperature: 77 degrees / 59 degrees

Conditions: Scattered showers, scattered raindrops.

