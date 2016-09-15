Lifestyle

CNY Events this Busy September Weekend

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on
events

This weekend’s CNY event guide features fashion, plays, music, a scavenger hunt and more to end this summer the right way.

Hello! Thanks for tuning into our weekly weekend CNY events guide, where we give a condensed list of all the great things going on in and around town. Autumn begins in one week, and so next week’s edition will contain enough pumpkin spice to make a hipster gag. For now, please enjoy another iced coffee listing.

May this weekend be live music-filled. May you cozy up with a special someone at a play. May you find great local ideas for fall fashion. May you eat enough meatballs so that you turn into one. May you explore our city in competitive fashion. Again, there is too much to enjoy.

But if you want a change of scenery, Rochester’s Fringe Festival is going on throughout this weekend.

Music

382ce3_80f30915a4d04355bfed958b36951658Parsonsfield

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.)
Cost: $24/advance, $26/day-of | 655-9193

Ziggy Marley

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona
When: Sunday, Sept. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $45, $50 | (800) 771-7711

 

Outings

Festa Italiana

Friday | 11:30 p.m.
Saturday | 1:30 p.m.
Sunday | Noon

Where: In front of City Hall, 233 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18
Cost: Free admission

Westcott Street Fair

Where: Westcott St., between Concord & Dell Sts.
When: Sunday, Sept. 18 | Noon
Cost: Free admission

 

Sports

Syracuse University Football

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-$170 | (800) DOME-TIX

 

Stage

Jersey Boys

Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 1:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $37, $57, $77, $125 | 475-7979

Witness for the Prosecution

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18 | 8 p.m. (all nights)
Cost: $17/Thurs. & Sun., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960

handtogodHand to God

Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 4 p.m.

Where: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 18
Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-0570

 

Editor’s Picks

Aoife O’Donovan

Where: Ravines Wine Cellars, 400 Barracks Road, Geneva
When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $22 | 781-5483, (866) 355-5483

114139_lgThe Big Takeover

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Friday, Sept. 16 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 275-3447

Downtown Scavenger Crawl

Where: Downtown Syracuse, Begins/Check-in at Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | Noon
Cost: $15/team of 8 people | 655-9193

A Fat Wreck: The Story of Fat Wreck Chords

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St., Syracuse
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $15/door | 463-9240

 

Weekend at the Fairgrounds

logo

The Fairgrounds is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.

NYS Morgan Horse Society Show

Where: Toyota Coliseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 15 – Saturday, Sept. 17 | 8 a.m.
Cost: Free | More Info | (607) 329-6356

Annual Ski Swap & New Ski Sale

Friday | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | Noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Horticulture Building
When: Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18
Cost: Free | More Info | 445-1890

Syracuse Fall Gun Show

Where: Center of Progress
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 17 | 9 a.m.
Cost: Free| More Info | (607) 329-6356

CNY Theatre Organ Society 50th Anniversary Gala

Where: Empire Theater
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 | 6 a.m.
Cost: $35 | More Info | 451-6551

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

FRIDAY

Temperature: 75 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: A little cloudy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 77 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Thunder!

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 77 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: Scattered showers, scattered raindrops.

                                     

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways.

Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here:

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top