Autumn Times Calendar

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30

Fright Nights at the Fair. The weekly weekend scare fest returns with various horror-themed attractions, including The Haunted Mansion, Clown Prison and The Hostel, plus a new zombie paintball hunt. Horror attractions are not recommended for children younger than age 9. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m. Beef Cattle Barn, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $10-$20. 396-8390, thefrightnights.com.

Sept. 30-Oct.2

Apple Harvest Festival. The 34th annual family-friendly fest at the downtown Ithaca Commons celebrates not just apples, but the agricultural communities and maintaining a local mentality. Enjoy music, food and upstate New York’s famous apples, plus Friday performances with Hilby the Skinny German Juggler Boy at 12:30 & 4:45 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. (607) 277-8679, downtownithaca.com.

Oct. 1

Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual fundraiser aims to raise awareness, funds and support to end the disease. Saturday, 8 a.m. (registration); 10 a.m. (ceremony); 10:15 a.m. (walk). Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool. Free; donations appreciated. 472-4201, Ext. 106; alz.org/centralnewyork/index.asp.

Oct. 1-2

Great Cortland Pumpkinfest. Pumpkin-themed family fun, with food, music and activities for all to enjoy. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Courthouse Park, Church Street, Cortland. Free; some events have fees. (607) 753-8463; cortlandpumpkinfest.org.

Skaneateles Fall Fest. Scarecrow-making, horse and wagon rides, food, local specials and family activities throughout downtown Skaneateles. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free; some events have fees. 685-0552; skaneateles.com.

Oct. 2

Festival of Races. The annual family-fitness event features the men’s 5K run (8:50 a.m.), women’s 5K run (9:50 a.m.), a 3K fun/fitness run (10:45 a.m.), and a community walk (10:45 a.m.). Lampe Athletic Complex, Comstock Avenue and East Colvin Street. $10-$30/fees. 446-6285; festivalofraces.com.

Oct. 5-9

Super DIRT Week XLV. The racing action moves over to another raceway, but the need for speed still lives on. Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St., Oswego. $10-$50. (844) DIRT-TIX.

Oct. 6

Daniel James Brown. The author of three historical non-fiction novels, including The Boys in the Boat, which follows the 1936 U.S. men’s Olympic rowing team as they defeat team after team and finally win the gold against Germany, speaks as part of the Rosamond Gifford Lecture Series. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $35, $55. 435-8000.

Oct. 8-9

Lafayette Apple Festival. There will be plenty of food and entertainment at the annual family-friendly blowout. Apple pancake breakfast each day, 7 a.m. Apple Runs take place Sunday: Fun Run (free), 8:30 a.m.; 18K ($20-$35), 9 a.m.; 3.5-mile ($20-$35), 9:15 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5330 Rowland Road, Lafayette. $5/adults; free/ages 12 and under. 673-1350; lafayetteapplefest.org.

Oct. 12-16, 19-23

The Birds and The Receptionist. Two short stories, with the more noteworthy title serving as the basis for Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, provide an evening of spooky fare. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Downtown Cortland Repertory Theatre, 26 Port Watson St., Cortland. $32/adults, $30/students and seniors. (800) 427-6160.

Oct. 14-16

Country Folk Art Show. Exhibitors and artisans from across the United States present a variety of handcrafted goods: food, jewelry, furniture, photographs and more. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Horticulture Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. $6/three-day access. (248) 634-4151; countryfolkart.com.

Oct. 15-16

Salt City Autumn Antiques Show. More than 250 vendors present collections and offer consultations about the historic art. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. $8/weekend pass; $7/daily; free/ages 12 and under. 686-5789. saltcityantiqueshows.com.

Oct. 19-23, 26-30, Nov. 1-6

Great Expectations. Experience Charles Dickens’ novel as six actors create an atmospheric Victorian world in this fast-paced, coming-of-age adventure. Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. $20-$53. 443-3275; syracusestage.org.

Oct. 19-23

Syracuse International Film Festival. The 13th annual flick fest will offer screening throughout the area, including Eastwood’s Palace Theatre, Manlius Art Cinema, Mulroy Civic Center’s Carrier Theater, Syracuse University’s Shemin Auditorium, Everson Museum of Art and more. 671-2188.

Oct. 22-23, 29-30

Zoo Boo. Stop down for the “kooky, not spooky” daytime Halloween-themed extravaganza that engages kids and families in activities that include trick-or-treat stations, animal encounters, talks, costumed characters, games and more. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rosamond Gifford Zoo at Burnet Park, 1 Conservation Place. $8. 435-8511, Ext. 113; rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

Oct. 27, 30

Enchanted Beaver Lake. Two trails are lit by more than 400 carved jack-o‘-lanterns. Thursday and Sunday, 6 to 8:30p.m. Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 East Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Advance sale only: $3/general; free/ages 3 and under; $5/parking. 638-2519. onondagacountyparks.com/parks/beaver-lake-nature-center.

Nov. 1

Emily St. John Mandel. Canadian novelist of The Lola Quartet, The Singer’s Gun and Station Eleven speaks as part of the Rosamond Gifford Lecture Series at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. $35, $40, $45. 435-8000.

Nov. 4

Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen. The bluegrass bunch returns for another high-energy show. Friday, 8 p.m. Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson. $30. 655-9193, nelsonodeon.com.

Nov. 5-6

Central New York Model Train Fair. National Railway Historical Association’s local chapter hosts the annual event. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Exhibit Center, 581 State Fair Blvd. $8/adults; free/ages 15 and younger. cnynrhs.org.

Nov. 12

Winter Farmer’s Market. The indoor market, which runs the second Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., features various farm and food products. Baltimore Woods, 4007 Bishop Hill Road. Free admission. 673-1350; baltimorewoods.org.

Nov. 16–Jan. 8

Lights on the Lake. The annual drive-through yuletide lights spectacular. Daily, 5 to 10 p.m. Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool. $10/Mondays through Thursdays; $15/Fridays through Sundays; $6/Mondays and Tuesdays with Wegmans Shoppers Club Card. lightsonthelake.com.

Nov. 19

Jingle Bell 5K Run. The Santa-themed run/jog/walk will help raise funds and awareness with a hope to cure arthritis. Registration is Saturday at 8 a.m., run at 10 a.m. Onondaga Lake Park, 6790 Onondaga Lake Parkway, Liverpool. $25 by Oct. 17; $30 by Nov. 13; $35 day of event. (585) 264-1480; jbr.org/faf/home.

Syracuse University Football. The Orange take on Florida State for their final home game of the season. Saturday, time to be announced. Carrier Dome, SU Campus, 900 Irving Ave. Starting at $30/adults; $10/ages 12 and younger. (888) DOME-TIX; cuse.com.