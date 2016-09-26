A Winter’s UFO Formation

It was 2011 and a seasonal evening in late February in the hamlet of Holley. It was there that local resident George witnessed a UFO formation.

George had gone out to pick up a pizza for dinner from his neighborhood pizza parlor. Although snow had fallen earlier in the afternoon, the sky was crystal clear, as well as bright and starry. He said there was about 6-8 inches of snow on the ground and on the pavement of local roads. About a block before the turn off to his cul-de-sac, he thought he heard an intermittent humming or throbbing sound. At first he thought it might be something to do with the four-wheel drive in his SUV. On a second thought, he figured he’d have the dealership take a look at the car in the morning.

When he returned to his home and shut off the engine, it was then that he heard that humming sound clearer. Maybe it’s an overloaded transformer he thought.

“I was walking up the driveway and something caught my eye,” he said.

George looked skyward near the entrance to the cul-de-sac to see a bright object. He stood there, with a large pizza box in hand, and was clearly dazed by what he was seeing.

“The source of the sound seemed to be coming from a strange UFO formation,” he said.

He described the formation as five bright, orange lights. The lights were as configured in a “V” or triangle formation. He said he watched the formation for two or three minutes as they hovered in position. The humming sound then grew briefly louder as the formation began to move.

“It moved toward the horizon seeming to move faster the farther away it got,” he said. “If that thing had landed, it would have covered six or seven houses, it was huge.”

Let’s look at some recent sightings in New York Skies:

Sept. 7, 2016: At 11:15 p.m. a resident of Harrison reported seeing a circle-shaped saucer with massive green, red and blue lights fly right over him.

Sept. 10, 2016: At 11:00 p.m. a resident of Saratoga Springs observed a bronze-colored cube at approximately 400-700 feet in the air.

Sept. 10, 2016: At 9:15 p.m. a resident of Farmington reported seeing a cylinder-shaped UFO flying at great speed from southeast to northwest.

Sept. 11, 2016: At midnight a resident of Hartsdale witnessed an unusual object that flew over him and several neighbors. He said it glowed bright, flew fast and didn’t make a sound.

Sept. 11, 2016: At 3:00 a.m. a resident of Granville reported strange, white lights hovering close to the ground.

If you are interested in joining a monthly UFO discussion group in the Onondaga County area, drop Cheryl an email Blogger@CherylCosta.com. If you have a UFO sighting to report, you can use either one of the two national database services: nuforc.org or mufon.com. Both services respect confidentiality.

Cheryl Costa would love to hear the when, where and what of your New York sighting. Email it to NYSkies@DragonLadyMedia.com. The names of witnesses will be omitted to protect their privacy.