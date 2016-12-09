A Summer Afternoon’s Flying Chevron

Lucille said she was fascinated seeing a flying chevron.

It was a lazy afternoon in June 2016. Lucille was enjoying a glass of iced tea on her deck on Onondaga Hill when suddenly something caught her eye. At first she thought it was a large, wide-winged bird of some sort, but it was a chevron-shaped black object.

“I’m not sure how high it was, but it was low enough to the ground that I could make out detail on the bottom of the flying Chevron,” she said.

When she realized it wasn’t a bird, she thought perhaps it might be a drone, but the object had no propellers like most drones that she’s seen.

“As it passed overhead, I heard absolutely nothing, but I could see detail in the object’s underside,” she said. “The detail wasn’t painted but looked to be shaped metal.”

She stood there fascinated at what she was seeing. Finally, she lost sight of the UFO as the treetops obscured her view.

Lucile decided not to log her sighting with either of the national databases. Instead, she reached out to me via e-mail and told me about her experience.

Let’s look at some recent UFO sightings in New York Skies:

Nov. 25, 2016: At 8:15 p.m., a resident of Bethpage observed four dimly lit objects flying in an elliptical path for about an hour.

Nov. 27, 2016: At 5 p.m., a resident of Bay Shore in Suffolk County on Long Island reported seeing a “super bright” spherical object hovering silently over the town.

Nov. 28, 2016: At midnight, a resident of Pine Island reported lights hovering over Pochuck Mountain in Sussex County. She said that the “object looked like it was spinning.”

Dec. 1, 2016: At 11:45 a.m., a resident of Johnstown witnessed a metallic, cigar-shaped flying object that had flashing lights with no pattern to their flashing.

If you are interested in joining a monthly UFO discussion group in the Onondaga County area, drop Cheryl an email Blogger@CherylCosta.com. If you have a UFO sighting to report, you can use either one of the two national database services: nuforc.org or mufon.com. Both services respect confidentiality.

Cheryl Costa would love to hear the when, where and what of your New York sighting. Email it to NYSkies@DragonLadyMedia.com. The names of witnesses will be omitted to protect their privacy.